Morgantown, WV

Braham makes early return and big impact for Hawks

By Daniel Woods
 5 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After missing the bulk of the 2021 season with an injury and committing to WVU over the summer, it was a heartbreaking start to the season for hawks’ standout Noah Braham.

The senior suffered a high ankle sprain in a win over John Marshall and was expected to be out for the majority of the regular season.

He returned in three weeks.

With the love of the game motivating him through the rehab process, he made what can be a tricky injury to come back from look like a breeze.

“I just had to rehab every day, ice and take care of myself so I could get back on the field,” he said, “It’s what I love to do. I love to play football and I wanted to be out here with my boys and be able to play my senior year and already missing three games kind of sucks but you’ve got to win the rest of them.”

Braham hauled in five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown on offense while also making on impact on defense with a fumble recovery against Wheeling Park, and he was even featured on the 12 SportsZone Catch of the Week .

There may have been some doubts in his mind in the locker room ahead of kickoff but he was right back at home once he stepped back on the turf.

“It honestly felt amazing to feel the energy of the crowd and my teammates and it was awesome to be out there, to go out there and make plays and have fun,” he said, “I knew that it might hurt, but if it started to hurt, I would have taken myself out of the game. I got lucky enough that it didn’t hurt.”

Noah Braham and the rest of the Hawks get another big-time matchup this Friday night, traveling to East-West Stadium to face off with Fairmont Senior.

