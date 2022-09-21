ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washingtonian.com

Best Things to Do in the DC Area 9/26-10/2: March on Washington Film Festival, All Things Go Music Festival, Haunted Halloween Forest

From the annual March on Washington Film Festival to a chance to see pop star Lorde in concert, you don’t want to miss out on the cool things happening in DC this week. March on Washington Film Festival. This week the March on Washington Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Guests can choose from a list of more than 20 films, events, and workshops both in-person and virtual throughout the week. This includes screenings and panels of the civil rights films The Mississippi Defenders and March On the World—Acting While Black, and an opening night gala at Union Market’s Dock 5 (Wed-Sun, $19+, various DC venues).
MUSIC
Washingtonian.com

Photos: Highlights From DC's 50th Annual Hispanic Heritage Parade

Yesterday marked the city’s 50th annual Fiesta DC Parade of Nations, which celebrates the diverse and vibrant cultures of those with roots in Latino countries. Traditional music, clothing, and dance were all on display along the parade route near the National Mall. Fiesta DC is considered the largest Latino...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Yes, DC Misspelled "Virginia Avenue"

DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
WASHINGTON, DC
