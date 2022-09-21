ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Hispanic/Latinx in Idaho face 'wealth gap'

BOISE, Idaho — Building generational wealth is the dream for many Americans, including the Hispanic and Latinx communities in Idaho. “Invest in some way, the retirement plan. Have some life insurance in place and buy a house," said Cristian Sanchez, retirement specialist and wealth manager with Sanchez Financial Group.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Twin Falls native stars in episode of Law & Order

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho native is making her big acting debut on the crossover special of Law & Order, which premiered Thursday night at 7. Jaci Calderon has been acting and honing her craft for years doing local theater in Twin Falls. Now the Idaho native is taking her skills to television and making her dreams a reality.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US

BOISE, Idaho — The University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm cleared a big hurdle on Tuesday. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board approved the university’s plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state’s dairy industry.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Empowering Parents vendor applications open Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education announced people and businesses interested in donating their goods or services to students in need will get an opportunity to do so beginning Thursday, Sept. 22. Vender applications for the Empowering Parents grant open at 10 a.m. MT Thursday. The...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Resilience Project receives $1.5 million grant

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Resilience Project recently received $1.5 million from an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare community grant. The grant will provide funding for IRP projects until August 2023. “The goal of IRP, in a nutshell, is to...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho gas prices down 26 cents from a month ago, but still far above 2021 levels

BOISE, Idaho — The cost of fueling up your car or truck in Idaho is less expensive than mid-summer, but it's still a lot more expensive than this day in 2021. AAA Idaho on Monday, Sept. 19, reported a statewide average of $4.41 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline and $5.04 per gallon of diesel. The average price of diesel has fallen just 14 cents in the past month and 3 cents in the past week, while the price of unleaded gas has dropped 6 cents over the past week and 26 cents over the past month.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Political fundraiser 'daddy-daughter dance' set for Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE: This event has been canceled, . This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A GOP candidate for the Idaho state Senate is planning a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser Saturday at Centennial High School with admission costing $40 to $50, despite a 2018 state law that specifically forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Volunteers wanted to help clean up Sawtooth National Recreation Area

BOISE, Idaho — Local organizations are collaborating to help clean up the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) after a busy summer season of recreation. The Idaho Conservation League (ICL), Environmental Resource Center, Idaho Trails Association, Idaho Rivers United, National Forest Foundation, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, Sawtooth Society, and Pulaski Users Group are looking to recruit volunteers to help clean up areas of SNRA that were impacted by heavy visitor use.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

