ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees Addresses Profane Viral Video

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ffqpe_0i4iNqmr00

The Fighting Irish offensive coordinator was caught chewing out quarterback Drew Pyne during Saturday’s game against Cal.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees made headlines Saturday by using some spicy language to motivate quarterback Drew Pyne.

Emotions run high in football, and Pyne said after the game against Cal that he didn’t have a problem with the interaction . Still, the video of Rees chewing out Pyne on NBC’s telecast of the game went viral. Although Rees cannot be heard in the clip, it doesn’t take a master lip-reader to determine that the assistant coach yelled, “Do your f------ job” at the QB via phone from the press box.

Now, Rees is providing some context around the situation and admits he regrets his choice of words.

“Certain guys need certain types of coaching in certain moments,” Rees told reporters Wednesday, per Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune . “I’m not proud of the language I used, but I know with Drew, he seeks out and can handle tough coaching and the things that light a fire and create a sense of urgency.”

Ultimately, the Fighting Irish outlasted the Golden Bears, 24-17, after a heart-stopping final play . The win allowed Notre Dame to avoid an 0-3 start and provided Marcus Freeman with his first victory as head coach .

It can be dubious to confuse correlation with causation. But, for what it’s worth, Pyne performed much better after the animated pep talk from Rees.

Before the first-quarter conversation, Pyne completed 3 of 6 passes for 19 yards. After the call, Pyne went 14-of-17 for 131 yards and two touchdown passes.

The Fighting Irish look to even their record when they play at North Carolina on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

More College Football Coverage:

Irish Breakdown: Notre Dame Was An “Eye Opening” Experience For Dynamic Wide Receiver Taeshaun Lyons

For more Notre Dame coverage, go to Irish Breakdown .

Comments / 4

Gary Markle
2d ago

Always told my players,if I'm calling your name ,good or bad ,when you make a mistake , You know I care.Be concerned when I no longer call your name.

Reply(1)
4
Related
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear

Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl Draft#Viral Video#American Football#Notre Dame#Nbc#The South Bend Tribune
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College

Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
NFL
The Spun

Top Nebraska Coaching Candidate Reacts To Job Rumors

Lance Leipold is no stranger to rumors about being a candidate for other jobs. The latest ones involve Nebraska. Leipold, who has Kansas off to a 3-0 start in his second season in Lawrence, downplayed the whispers linking him to the Nebraska vacancy during an appearance on "The Straight Line" with Ryan Leaf.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Look: Tim Tebow Predicts If Urban Meyer Will Coach Again

Urban Meyer's coaching future has been a trending topic in the college football world for the past few weeks. During an appearance on the "Aaron Torres Sports Podcast," Florida legend Tim Tebow as asked if he thinks Meyer will coach again. Tebow wasn't willing to commit to either side, albeit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Basketball Star Died At 70 Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the basketball world received some tough news when a former player passed away. Greg Lee, who was a starter on the UCLA Bruins during the team's run to two national titles, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old. "Former UCLA basketball...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

98K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy