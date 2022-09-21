Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Texas Panhandle Art Education Association hosting Art in the Park 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Art Education Association will be hosting Art in the Park 2022 at Medi Park tomorrow. The event will be on Saturday, September 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the NE sidewalks behind the Discovery Center. This year over 120 teams are...
KFDA
Amarillo College Music Department to host “Fiesta Under the Stars”
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Music Department will host an outdoor concert called “Fiesta Under the Stars.”. On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Amarillo College Music Department will host a outside concert influenced by Latin-American music called “Fiesta Under the Stars.”
KFDA
First annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show set for this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show is this Sunday. The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting the fundraiser event on Sep. 25 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom, located at 401 S. Buchanan St. The event will...
KFDA
Panhandle FFA and 4-H students participate in the Youth Livestock Show
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair’s Youth Livestock Show Steer Judging bringing over 450 students from across the Panhandle to Amarillo. “The Tri-State Fair is a very good place to come get experience and get the cattle that have never been out out,” says Danny Underwood, Ag Science teacher and FFA advisor, Dimmitt High School. “It makes it a lot better on the animal and the kid and the family as we go down the road.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild hosting 21st annual Buddy Walk
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild is hosting the 21st annual Buddy Walk this Saturday. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave., with registration at 9:00 a.m. The event lasts until 1:00 p.m. The group, founded in 2002, works to promote...
KFDA
Run, walk for mental awareness set for this Saturday.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A run and walk to bring awareness to mental wellness is this Saturday. The event “Stamp Out Stigma” is hosted by Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition. The 5K run starts at 9:00 a.m. and the awareness walk is at 9:30 a.m. at the Thompson...
Amarillo’s New Terrifying Haunt Is In A 6000sqft Warehouse
It may have taken six years, but Amarillo's newest haunted house is set to give you all the thrills you crave in 2022. In case you haven't heard yet, the newest haunted attraction in town is located on West Sundown Lane, which is eerily appropriate. The Haunt At Sundown is...
Myhighplains.com
The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
City of Amarillo and City of Canyon allocates remaining ARPA funds
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Rescue Plan Act was passed with the goal of helping those affected by the pandemic. The City of Amarillo and City of Canyon both have funds left to put towards various projects. Amarillo received nearly $40 million in total. The city received the first...
canyonnews.com
Obit: Joe Hawkins
Joe Hawkins, 91, of Granbury, formerly of Canyon and Amarillo passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 24 at Brooks Chapel with Chaplain Lane Boyd, officiating. Burial will follow at Kress Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 23 from 5:00...
KFDA
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo puts on ‘Tough enough to wear pink night’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo will hold their tough enough to wear pink night this weekend. Panhandle Breast Health in partnership with the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo will host tough enough to wear pink night. Those who attend the event are encouraged to wear pink in...
Fairly’s team alleges city’s ‘secret plan’ in new docs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the most recent set of court documents filed in Potter County District Court by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team, the team, once again, lays out its allegations against the city of Amarillo, choosing to highlight their belief that the city of Amarillo had a “secret plan” to fund the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?
I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
KFDA
NWTH Behavioral Health hosting flag raising ceremony for National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NorthWest Texas Behavioral Health will be hosting a National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day on Monday. This Flag Raising Ceremony is created to recognize the service of officers lost to suicide and to raise awareness about suicide in law enforcement. This ceremony will be hosted on...
Gem Lake Pool Still Brings Memories to Amarillo with What is Left
I posed the question a while ago about Gem Lake Road. Yes, it is called Gem Lake. Did that lake ever really exist? Even if it didn't there is definitely something that did leave it's memories on the area. I am talking about the Gem Lake Pool. A fun place...
Shot Of The Century; Legacy Of Forgotten Panhandle Town Revisited
The Texas panhandle has more than its fair share of ghost towns, almost-ghost towns, historical sites, and frontier legends. Tucked away in the wide open spaces of the panhandle are many somewhat forgotten places of great importance. For instance, there's the ghost town and battle site that gave us what...
Downtown Amarillo Growing Again With New Restaurant
Amarillo is pretty much known for one thing. We have some great food. It amazes me how difficult it can be to pick a place to eat because we have a lot of choices. There is absolutely nothing wrong with choices at all. I am thrilled that Amarillo loves to...
Have You Seen These Photos Of The Gigantic Corn Maze Near Canyon?
Fall in the Texas panhandle is always a good time. We have several pumpkin farms and patches. We have all kinds of community events that happen this time of year. We also have some insanely impressive corn mazes for the family to enjoy. Leonard Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch...
KFDA
Amarillo High and Tascosa set to add new chapter to rivalry
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rivalry is renewed tonight. The Amarillo High Sandies and the Tascosa Rebels. A battle that dates back to 1958. A familiar matchup in an unfamiliar location as the game moves to WT’s Buffalo Stadium due to the Tri-State fair. “Our community has done a...
KFDA
Friends of Lake Meredith hosting Trash Tournament starting Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates are hosting an two-day event for those who want to participate to collect trash. Individuals and teams may pick up approved trash bags starting Friday, Sept. 23. An approved bag can be picked up at the Bait Shack, Cowboy Corner,...
Comments / 0