Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo College Music Department to host “Fiesta Under the Stars”

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Music Department will host an outdoor concert called “Fiesta Under the Stars.”. On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Amarillo College Music Department will host a outside concert influenced by Latin-American music called “Fiesta Under the Stars.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show set for this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show is this Sunday. The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting the fundraiser event on Sep. 25 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom, located at 401 S. Buchanan St. The event will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle FFA and 4-H students participate in the Youth Livestock Show

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair’s Youth Livestock Show Steer Judging bringing over 450 students from across the Panhandle to Amarillo. “The Tri-State Fair is a very good place to come get experience and get the cattle that have never been out out,” says Danny Underwood, Ag Science teacher and FFA advisor, Dimmitt High School. “It makes it a lot better on the animal and the kid and the family as we go down the road.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild hosting 21st annual Buddy Walk

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild is hosting the 21st annual Buddy Walk this Saturday. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave., with registration at 9:00 a.m. The event lasts until 1:00 p.m. The group, founded in 2002, works to promote...
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

Run, walk for mental awareness set for this Saturday.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A run and walk to bring awareness to mental wellness is this Saturday. The event “Stamp Out Stigma” is hosted by Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition. The 5K run starts at 9:00 a.m. and the awareness walk is at 9:30 a.m. at the Thompson...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo and City of Canyon allocates remaining ARPA funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Rescue Plan Act was passed with the goal of helping those affected by the pandemic. The City of Amarillo and City of Canyon both have funds left to put towards various projects. Amarillo received nearly $40 million in total. The city received the first...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Joe Hawkins

Joe Hawkins, 91, of Granbury, formerly of Canyon and Amarillo passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 24 at Brooks Chapel with Chaplain Lane Boyd, officiating. Burial will follow at Kress Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 23 from 5:00...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo puts on ‘Tough enough to wear pink night’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo will hold their tough enough to wear pink night this weekend. Panhandle Breast Health in partnership with the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo will host tough enough to wear pink night. Those who attend the event are encouraged to wear pink in...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Mix 94.1

What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?

I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo High and Tascosa set to add new chapter to rivalry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rivalry is renewed tonight. The Amarillo High Sandies and the Tascosa Rebels. A battle that dates back to 1958. A familiar matchup in an unfamiliar location as the game moves to WT’s Buffalo Stadium due to the Tri-State fair. “Our community has done a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Friends of Lake Meredith hosting Trash Tournament starting Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates are hosting an two-day event for those who want to participate to collect trash. Individuals and teams may pick up approved trash bags starting Friday, Sept. 23. An approved bag can be picked up at the Bait Shack, Cowboy Corner,...
AMARILLO, TX

