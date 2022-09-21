Read full article on original website
Looking At Deere's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deere DE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
The conditions needed for a stock market bottom are forming as investors get overly bearish, JPMorgan says
Conditions are forming that suggest a stock market bottom could be near, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said. Kolanovic said the ongoing sell-off in stocks has been driven by an extremely hawkish Fed. Peaking inflation, extremely depressed investor positioning, and attractive valuations give Kolanovic confidence in his view. The more than 20%...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Why XPeng Shares Are Rebounding Higher Monday
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 3.2% to $14.15 Monday afternoon, rebounding following recent marked weakness. Shares of the EV maker have slid 24% over the trailing month. XPeng shares are trading higher amid the company's founder increasing his ownership of the company's stock. Shares of...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
Dogecoin Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Weekend: What's Going To Happen Next?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was showing comparative strength to much of the crypto sector during Friday’s 24-hour trading session. On Friday afternoon, the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was spiking up over 4% higher at one point while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were declining about 4% and 3%, respectively. Despite the drop...
How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices
Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
Smartsheet Analyst Concerns Are Priced In; Remains Sidelined Given Crowded Competition
RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria kept his Sector Perform rating and $32 price target on Smartsheet Inc SMAR after attending its Engage 2022 annual user conference. After speaking with 12 customers and Investor Relations, he is more optimistic about Smartsheet's go-to-market and competitive positioning but mixed on the spending outlook.
Analyst Ratings for Riskified
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Riskified RSKD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Cryptocurrency Stellar Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Stellar's XLM/USD price has fallen 4.7% to $0.11. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $0.11 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Stellar over...
Why LAVA Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 97%, Here Are 49 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX shares jumped 97% to $4.71 after the company and Seagen Inc SGEN announced an exclusive license agreement in which Seagen will work to develop, manufacture and commercialize LAVA-1223. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO gained 33% to $7.05 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions...
Block Whale Trades For September 26
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
US Oil Fund (USO) Can't Escape Bear Market: What's Happening?
The United States Oil ETF USO attempted to bounce up on Monday but ran into a group of sellers who knocked the fund down about 2.5%. The broad market sell-off, which has taken place amid recession fears, gripped USO in early June, bringing the fund down more than 30% since the June 8 52-week high of $92.20. The decline has outpaced the S&P 500, which has plunged 11.67% since that same date.
'Apple Must Be Stopped': Tech Giant Entering NFT Space But Wants Its 30% Cut — Backlash Ensues
Onboarding the next group of people to the world of non-fungible tokens could see an evolution beyond art and profile pictures into the increased utility of gaming, sports, tickets and company rewards. Large companies with massive customer bases can also help onboard more people to the space, but it may come at a cost.
ASML Holding Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ASML Holding. Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
Why JD.com Shares Are Rising
JD.Com Inc JD shares are trading higher by 2.50% to $53.62 Monday afternoon, rebounding following recent weakness. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading higher, strength may be due to hopes of China easing COVID-era restrictions for travelers in Macau. What Happened?. Macau's chief executive Ho Iat Seng has...
Why Leslie's Stock Is Up 9% Monday
Leslie's Inc LESL shares are trading higher by 9.48% to $14.72 Monday afternoon following an announcement that the company will be included in the S&P SmallCap 600 index. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced during Friday's after-hours session that Leslie's will replace GCP Applied Technologies Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 28.
Analyst Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness WOOF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $19.0 versus the current price of Petco Health and Wellness at $11.84, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
Here's Why Wells Fargo Continues To Recommend Zscaler As A 'Top Pick'
Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski recently had the opportunity to travel with Zscaler, Inc ZS management and came away with a better understanding of the importance of improving channel dynamics. Traditional resellers like Optiv and system integrators like Accenture plc ACN were more engaged with the company and were originating...
Monday's Market Minute: A Few Things to Keep an Eye On
Looks like another busy week on Wall Street; let’s take a minute to get ahead of what you should be watching. First, we begin the week with the British pound hitting a new record low against the U.S. dollar. U.K. lawmakers offered up a massive tax cut, which has the market pricing in 175bps rate increase from the Bank of England by November. This is further adding to investors’ concerns and unease about a global recession and it’s sparking speculation that the BOE may need to possibly take measures before their next policy meeting to slow the decline. The move lower in the pound has widespread impact across markets as it further adds to recent U.S. dollar strength.
