Benzinga

Looking At Deere's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deere DE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Markets Insider

The conditions needed for a stock market bottom are forming as investors get overly bearish, JPMorgan says

Conditions are forming that suggest a stock market bottom could be near, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said. Kolanovic said the ongoing sell-off in stocks has been driven by an extremely hawkish Fed. Peaking inflation, extremely depressed investor positioning, and attractive valuations give Kolanovic confidence in his view. The more than 20%...
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Why XPeng Shares Are Rebounding Higher Monday

XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 3.2% to $14.15 Monday afternoon, rebounding following recent marked weakness. Shares of the EV maker have slid 24% over the trailing month. XPeng shares are trading higher amid the company's founder increasing his ownership of the company's stock. Shares of...
Benzinga

How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices

Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Riskified

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Riskified RSKD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Stellar Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Stellar's XLM/USD price has fallen 4.7% to $0.11. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $0.11 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Stellar over...
Benzinga

Block Whale Trades For September 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Benzinga

US Oil Fund (USO) Can't Escape Bear Market: What's Happening?

The United States Oil ETF USO attempted to bounce up on Monday but ran into a group of sellers who knocked the fund down about 2.5%. The broad market sell-off, which has taken place amid recession fears, gripped USO in early June, bringing the fund down more than 30% since the June 8 52-week high of $92.20. The decline has outpaced the S&P 500, which has plunged 11.67% since that same date.
Benzinga

ASML Holding Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ASML Holding. Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
Benzinga

Why JD.com Shares Are Rising

JD.Com Inc JD shares are trading higher by 2.50% to $53.62 Monday afternoon, rebounding following recent weakness. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading higher, strength may be due to hopes of China easing COVID-era restrictions for travelers in Macau. What Happened?. Macau's chief executive Ho Iat Seng has...
Benzinga

Why Leslie's Stock Is Up 9% Monday

Leslie's Inc LESL shares are trading higher by 9.48% to $14.72 Monday afternoon following an announcement that the company will be included in the S&P SmallCap 600 index. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced during Friday's after-hours session that Leslie's will replace GCP Applied Technologies Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 28.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $19.0 versus the current price of Petco Health and Wellness at $11.84, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
Benzinga

Here's Why Wells Fargo Continues To Recommend Zscaler As A 'Top Pick'

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski recently had the opportunity to travel with Zscaler, Inc ZS management and came away with a better understanding of the importance of improving channel dynamics. Traditional resellers like Optiv and system integrators like Accenture plc ACN were more engaged with the company and were originating...
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: A Few Things to Keep an Eye On

Looks like another busy week on Wall Street; let’s take a minute to get ahead of what you should be watching. First, we begin the week with the British pound hitting a new record low against the U.S. dollar. U.K. lawmakers offered up a massive tax cut, which has the market pricing in 175bps rate increase from the Bank of England by November. This is further adding to investors’ concerns and unease about a global recession and it’s sparking speculation that the BOE may need to possibly take measures before their next policy meeting to slow the decline. The move lower in the pound has widespread impact across markets as it further adds to recent U.S. dollar strength.
Benzinga

