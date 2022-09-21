Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star's Ex Dies in Motorcycle Crash
Shane Smith, who was engaged to Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton, died in a motorcycle crash in South Australia early Wednesday morning. He was 38. A 45-year-old male passenger was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said, reports News.com.au. Smith was killed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday after crashing...
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Spoilers: One Couple May Not Make It to Decision Day
'Married at First Sight' Season 15 spoilers suggest that Morgan and Binh might decide to get a divorce before Decision Day.
Married at First Sight shock as bride moves out and disappears before dinner party
In an exclusive first look ahead of tonight's (13 September) episode, Married at First Sight's Lara and Richie appear to having relationship difficulties, as Lara was nowhere to be seen at a dinner party. The 49-year-old former dancer was a total no-show as her newly-wed husband, Richie, 51, attended the...
Former ‘Married at First Sight’ Expert Jessica Griffin Found Love With One of the Show’s Cast Members
Dr. Jessica Griffin's romance with season 6 cast member Jon Francetic ended up being one of the most controversial in 'Married at First Sight' history.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's Jackson Lonie explains why he and Olivia Frazer split up
Married at First Sight Australia alum Jackson Lonie has taken to Instagram to clear up why he and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Frazer broke up. Lonie and Frazer got together in the ninth series of the show and actually said yes to each other. However, they recently broke up, with rumours circulating that Lonie dumped Frazer.
The Hollywood Gossip
Is Tammy Slaton Dead? 1000-Lb Sisters Fans Fear the Worst
For many weeks in early 2022, fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton were concerned because the veteran cast member continued to post videos on TikTok … despite having checked in late last year to a rehab facility. It seemed to critics as if Slaton was not taking the...
Are Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti Still Together? They Never Married After He Proposed
For five seasons of RHOA, Apollo Nida and Phaedra Parks revealed some of the ins and outs of their eight-year marriage and family. The couple faced cheating allegations, Apollo’s eight-year prison sentence for wire fraud and identity theft, and Phaedra ultimately filing for divorce in 2014. Article continues below...
You Might Be Surprised By ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem’s Net Worth: How She Makes Money
Making bank? Angela Deem has become one of the most loved and most hated cast members on 90 Day Fiancé, though she makes money outside of her work on reality TV. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more. What Is Angela Deem’s...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenny Slatten Family Details Revealed Amidst Sumit Singh Split Rumors
Even if recent Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh split rumors do not turn out to be true, Jenny definitely visited family recently. Whether she was just in the states to film the Tell All or for a sadder reason, we do not know. But the sight of her in the...
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chance and Abby’s Marriage Destroyed by Newman Family Cover-Up
'The Young and the Restless' couple Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman's marriage faces another crisis because of her family's drama.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife
Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
Hypebae
'Love Is Blind's Iyanna Reveals Her Divorce Mistakes, While Jarrette Vacations in Costa Rica
Last month not one — but two couples from Netflix‘s Love Is Blind announced their pending divorces. Iyanna McNeely recently visited the Feel in the Blank podcast and revealed one small mistake that led to tears. Since the announcement, Iyanna has begun to open up about the divorce,...
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Mike Berk Have a New Girlfriend Following Split From Ximena Morales?
Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Berk may have had a disastrous romance with Ximena Morales Cuellar while on Before the 90 Days, but does the New York native have a new girlfriend? Keep reading to find out everything we know about his current relationship status. What Happened...
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Alexei! Details on Daughter Ariel
Party of five! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) gave birth to baby No. 3 — a girl named Ariel Raya! — with husband Alexei Brovarnik on Tuesday, September 6, the longtime loves announced via Instagram on Friday, September 9. Their darling daughter entered the world at 4 pounds, 4 ounces and 14 inches long.
Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone Receives Tesla Seemingly as Push Present From Patrick Mendes
Generous present. 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone received a brand new Tesla seemingly as a push gift from Partrick Mendes. “Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys … I almost delivered the baby on the street,” Thaís, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 8, featuring herself posing next to her new car.
Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job
As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
Inside ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Elizabeth and Andrei’s Baby Shower for Baby No. 2: Photos
Oh boy! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son with a beautiful baby shower on Sunday, September 4. “Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too! [bottle with popping cork...
The List
