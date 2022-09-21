ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa’s Powerstories Theatre says a developer wants to tear down their playhouse

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQpTE_0i4iNSnX00
A 23-year-old Tampa theater company is asking city council to keep a developer from tearing down its playhouse.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 22, Tampa City Council is supposed to decide on a request to rezone property on W Kennedy Boulevard , which includes Powerstories Theatre
and the former Tampa Sportatorium, a professional wrestling studio used by Championship Wrestling from Florida .

Powerstories told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that if the applicant gets its way, the professional, woman-owned theater and businesses around it will be leveled.

The theater company’s founder, Fran Powers, is asking the community to join her and others from Powerstories at 5 p.m. inside Tampa City Hall where they’ll ask councilmembers to pump the brakes on rezoning.

"It's absolutely devastating to have survived two years with our doors shut to the public, never missing a rent payment during the pandemic, to finally see the light at the end of that very long tunnel, to reopen our doors for an amazing 22nd season only to have light at the end of the tunnel be a train,” Powers wrote. “We literally had the rug ripped from beneath our feet. We just announced our coming 23rd season, and just a few weeks later, we learn if rezoned, we don't have a theatre to host a 23rd season."

Powers said her landlord, Nicholas Nakos of Phalanx Property Investment, is a good guy whose company is probably also just coming out of COVID woes, but says businesses on the block are thriving.

“We do not want to be erased after 22 years,” she added. "We are not just nameless property zones CG and RM-16. We mean something and have value to our community.”

Nakos, or an attorney listed on the rezoning application, have yet to return calls from CL. We’ll update this post when they do.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Rezoning approval could be end of local business

Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa City Council#Business Industry#Performing#Linus Business#Musical Theater#Powerstories Theatre#Creative Loafing
stpetecatalyst.com

Skanska to lead $111M Skyway Marina project

September 23, 2022 - General contractor Skanska will spearhead the construction for the $111 million Marina Club Apartments project, Skanska announced Friday. The 400-unit, mixed-use development near St. Petersburg's Skyway Marina, which was also referred to as Marina Beach, will be completed in December 2024. The project will total 610,000 square feet with first-floor retail space, a two-story parking garage and it will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments. The amenities include a sky lounge, expansive pool deck with a grilling area, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a dog park. “The rise of mixed-use developments has gained a foothold over the last decade as demand for communities with live-work-play environments has grown,” Michael Brown, executive vice president and general manager of Skanska Florida, said in a news release. “As a builder active in St. Petersburg for decades, our team is thrilled to bring to life Marina Club Apartments, which will set a new standard for multifamily development in the area and further enhance the waterfront community.” The project is being designed by Architectonics Studio Inc.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Beach Beacon

Dunedin city hall may be razed, turned into a park

DUNEDIN — Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski recalled being 5 years old when she wore an Easter bonnet during a visit to the old Dunedin library that is now City Hall on Main Street. “For 50 years, I've been coming into this darn building,” she said, getting laughter at the City Commission meeting Sept. 13.
DUNEDIN, FL
995qyk.com

Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete

Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

More than 300 workforce apartments coming to Tampa

A Scottsdale, Arizona, multifamily developer plans to build 336 apartments on a 29-acre piece of land in Tampa. Alliance Residential Co., the developer, will not disclose what it paid for the acreage or how much the development will cost. County property records have not been updated. The complex, which will...
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
273
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy