hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Weather - JROB
The winds are slowing down and the humidity is rising (slightly) Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB. Updated:...
mauinow.com
Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo
Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into next week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sea breezes will encourage cumulus buildups over island interiors, especially Interior Big Island. Brief moderate to heavy showers are possible in the late afternoon and early evening hours, especially over Maui and the Big Island. Guidance continues to trend towards a moderate trade wind pattern returning late next week as high pressure builds far northeast of the state.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business: Hawaii vacation rentals
UHERO predicts US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape severe economic impact. A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. Business Report: Visitor arrivals. Updated: Sep....
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
KHON2
‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisory issued as heavy showers drench Leeward Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rains in Leeward Oahu have triggered a flood advisory for Oahu. The National Weather Service said the heaviest showers are located in Nanakuli and Maili, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour. Areas in the advisory include Nanakuli, Makakilo,...
Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii
Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
Ready to sell your Hawaii house? Tips to consider
Are you thinking it's time to sell your Hawaii home? Well, before you call up a realtor and put your house on the market you might have to do some behind-the-scenes work first.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot in Kailua-Kona earlier this month. Police said Friday the remains belong to 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. He was previously reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway. His...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: North Shore erosion a growing threat
The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for sick or injured native species. Coping with Chronic Illness: Portrait of Lives with ALS. Divina Robillard was 29 when she got married to the love of her life. And that life was good. Until Britt Robillard’s ALS diagnosis, just two years into their marriage.
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated
This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless In Hawaii
HPD teams up with homeless providers to train newest officers on de-escalation. HPD says that on any given shift, especially in urban areas, 40-50% of calls can be homeless-related. As homeless crisis continues, service providers convene to brainstorm long-term solutions. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST. |. By...
honolulumagazine.com
Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu
Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast
Local economists think the U.S. may enter a recession but they say Hawaii may escape severe impact. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Queen's Medical Center to host vaccine event offering Omicron boosters, flu shot. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Queen's Medical Center...
