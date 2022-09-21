ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - JROB

The winds are slowing down and the humidity is rising (slightly) Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo

Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
ASTRONOMY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sea breezes will encourage cumulus buildups over island interiors, especially Interior Big Island. Brief moderate to heavy showers are possible in the late afternoon and early evening hours, especially over Maui and the Big Island. Guidance continues to trend towards a moderate trade wind pattern returning late next week as high pressure builds far northeast of the state.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Hawaii State
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business: Hawaii vacation rentals

UHERO predicts US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape severe economic impact. A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. Business Report: Visitor arrivals. Updated: Sep....
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood advisory issued as heavy showers drench Leeward Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rains in Leeward Oahu have triggered a flood advisory for Oahu. The National Weather Service said the heaviest showers are located in Nanakuli and Maili, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour. Areas in the advisory include Nanakuli, Makakilo,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
KRMG

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hawaiinewsnow.com

Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot in Kailua-Kona earlier this month. Police said Friday the remains belong to 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. He was previously reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway. His...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

PHOTOS: North Shore erosion a growing threat

The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for sick or injured native species. Coping with Chronic Illness: Portrait of Lives with ALS. Divina Robillard was 29 when she got married to the love of her life. And that life was good. Until Britt Robillard’s ALS diagnosis, just two years into their marriage.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Homeless In Hawaii

HPD teams up with homeless providers to train newest officers on de-escalation. HPD says that on any given shift, especially in urban areas, 40-50% of calls can be homeless-related. As homeless crisis continues, service providers convene to brainstorm long-term solutions. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu

Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast

Local economists think the U.S. may enter a recession but they say Hawaii may escape severe impact. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Queen's Medical Center to host vaccine event offering Omicron boosters, flu shot. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Queen's Medical Center...
HAWAII STATE

