This Highly Differentiated Cybersecurity Stock Gives Lot Of Confidence To Analysts Amid Improving Demand Trends

Looks like another busy week on Wall Street; let’s take a minute to get ahead of what you should be watching. First, we begin the week with the British pound hitting a new record low against the U.S. dollar. U.K. lawmakers offered up a massive tax cut, which has the market pricing in 175bps rate increase from the Bank of England by November. This is further adding to investors’ concerns and unease about a global recession and it’s sparking speculation that the BOE may need to possibly take measures before their next policy meeting to slow the decline. The move lower in the pound has widespread impact across markets as it further adds to recent U.S. dollar strength.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO