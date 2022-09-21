This Highly Differentiated Cybersecurity Stock Gives Lot Of Confidence To Analysts Amid Improving Demand Trends

Read full article on original website
Related
Looking At Deere's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deere DE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Credit Karma Owner A 'Top Pick' With Its Ecosystem Focus, Citibank Says Ahead Of Investor Day
Intuit Inc INTU remains a top pick into its upcoming Investor Day, Citi analyst Steven Enders said. He expects a core focus on Credit Karma, Payments, and broader ecosystem opportunities with critical questions surrounding the macro. While Intuit offered critical long-term updates like QuickBooks growth on 4Q22 earnings, he expects...
Meta Platforms Stock Is Sliding: What's Going On?
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Monday. What's going on?. Meta shares may be facing selling pressure following a New York Times report suggesting TikTok is close to reaching an agreement with U.S. lawmakers that would allow it to make changes to its data security and governance in order to avoid a sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices
Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
Dogecoin Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Weekend: What's Going To Happen Next?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was showing comparative strength to much of the crypto sector during Friday’s 24-hour trading session. On Friday afternoon, the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was spiking up over 4% higher at one point while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were declining about 4% and 3%, respectively. Despite the drop...
Benzinga
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Block Whale Trades For September 26
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
PETS・
IMAX's High Profile Film Releases In Q4 & 2023 Make This Analyst Remain Bullish
Rosenblatt analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy and $25 price target on IMAX Corp IMAX. The analyst reaffirmed his bullish view citing high-profile releases due in Q4 and across 2023. Don't Worry Darling led the domestic box office with a solid debut of $19.2 million. However, the real story was...
Here's Why Wells Fargo Continues To Recommend Zscaler As A 'Top Pick'
Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski recently had the opportunity to travel with Zscaler, Inc ZS management and came away with a better understanding of the importance of improving channel dynamics. Traditional resellers like Optiv and system integrators like Accenture plc ACN were more engaged with the company and were originating...
Why XPeng Shares Are Rebounding Higher Monday
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 3.2% to $14.15 Monday afternoon, rebounding following recent marked weakness. Shares of the EV maker have slid 24% over the trailing month. XPeng shares are trading higher amid the company's founder increasing his ownership of the company's stock. Shares of...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.02% to 29,287.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 10,843.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.85% to 3,661.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.3%...
More Tears Are Coming For Investors Holding Risk Assets, Chief Investment Officer At Major Asset Manager Says
On Wednesday, the Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. What Happened: Scott Minerd, founding managing partner, chairman, and global CIO of Guggenheim Partners appeared on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision and how Fed policy will impact the direction of the market.
ASML Holding Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ASML Holding. Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
US Oil Fund (USO) Can't Escape Bear Market: What's Happening?
The United States Oil ETF USO attempted to bounce up on Monday but ran into a group of sellers who knocked the fund down about 2.5%. The broad market sell-off, which has taken place amid recession fears, gripped USO in early June, bringing the fund down more than 30% since the June 8 52-week high of $92.20. The decline has outpaced the S&P 500, which has plunged 11.67% since that same date.
Expert Ratings for Riskified
Within the last quarter, Riskified RSKD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Riskified has an average price target of $5.79 with a high of $8.00 and a low of $4.50.
Why Gold Isn't Soaring Despite High Inflation, Fed Rate Hikes
Spot Gold was trading flat on Monday after some early morning volatility saw the commodity reach a new 52-week low before bouncing up. This and other indicators show how gold isn’t a good hedge against the general markets, which have been negatively impacted by soaring inflation. The commodity has been in a long-term downtrend since March 8, declining about 20% from the high of $2,070.42/oz to trade at about $1,644/oz.
Monday's Market Minute: A Few Things to Keep an Eye On
Looks like another busy week on Wall Street; let’s take a minute to get ahead of what you should be watching. First, we begin the week with the British pound hitting a new record low against the U.S. dollar. U.K. lawmakers offered up a massive tax cut, which has the market pricing in 175bps rate increase from the Bank of England by November. This is further adding to investors’ concerns and unease about a global recession and it’s sparking speculation that the BOE may need to possibly take measures before their next policy meeting to slow the decline. The move lower in the pound has widespread impact across markets as it further adds to recent U.S. dollar strength.
Benzinga
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2022
• CorpHousing Group CHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
88K+
Followers
169K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0