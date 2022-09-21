ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tampa Bay Times

Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance

Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Earl Now Heading Towards Bermuda

Hurricane Earl is getting closer; that is why Bermuda is now under a hurricane watch. On Wednesday night, Earl had continuous gusts of 100 mph, and according to AccuWeather analysts, those winds will only get stronger when it passes the Bermudan islands to the east. Earl Going to Bermuda. As...
960 The Ref

Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Fox News

Hurricane Fiona forecast to track toward Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, with winds at 130 mph. While the storm is north of Turks and Caicos, hurricane warnings remain in effect for the islands for at least the first part of Wednesday. From here, Fiona is forecast to track toward Bermuda. The storm will...
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, prompting watches for several islands

MIAMI - Thursday night at 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Tropical Storm Fiona, located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then the center is forecasted to move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.  Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.It is still too soon to...
US News and World Report

Bermuda Hunkers Down as Hurricane Fiona Looms, Powerless Puerto Rico Swelters

HAMILTON, Bermuda (Reuters) -Bermudians boarded up windows and stocked up on groceries and flashlight batteries as Hurricane Fiona drew nearer on Thursday after causing several deaths and leaving many people sweltering without power in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Scott Barnes, who fishes for mahi-mahi and tuna, was adding...
960 The Ref

Bermuda, Canada prepare for storm as Puerto Rico struggles

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Bermuda and Canada's Atlantic provinces were preparing for a blast from Hurricane Fiona even as authorities struggled Thursday to open roads for people left stranded and without power by the storm's devastating blow to Puerto Rico. The storm was expected to still...
Phys.org

Fortified Bermuda braces for powerful Hurricane Fiona

The beach chairs and umbrellas were put away, storefronts were covered and a lighthouse illuminated racing clouds overhead as Bermuda braced Thursday for Hurricane Fiona, a powerful Category 4 storm that has left a trail of destruction in the Caribbean. Wind and waves were picking up as darkness fell over...
Phys.org

Strong winds, heavy rains hit Bermuda as Hurricane Fiona skirts by

Gusts of 100 miles an hour and driving rain buffeted Bermuda early Friday, leaving thousands without power and fearing coastal damage as Hurricane Fiona, a powerful Category 3 storm, slid past the Atlantic island. At 6:00 am local time (0900 GMT), Fiona's center was located about 155 miles (250 kilometers)...
NBC News

Hurricane Fiona barrels toward Canada in a rare weather event after hitting Bermuda with heavy rains

Hurricane Fiona hammered Bermuda with heavy rains early Friday as the Category 4 storm marches toward northeastern Canada. The center of the storm was passing northwest of Bermuda by Friday morning with maximum sustained winds nearing 125 mph, with higher gusts, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane as it made its way past the island, then upgraded again to Category 4 a few hours later, it said.
CBS News

Fiona brings heavy rain, wind to Canada after pounding Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country's history. Fiona, which started the day as...
The Associated Press

Community Policy