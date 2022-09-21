Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean, could hit Florida as a major hurricane: What we know
Forecasts show the storm strengthening into a major hurricane as it approaches Florida by the middle of next week.
Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance
Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and tracks toward Florida
The ninth named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has formed across the central Caribbean Sea, and forecasts show Florida may soon be impacted by its first major hurricane since 2018.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Earl Now Heading Towards Bermuda
Hurricane Earl is getting closer; that is why Bermuda is now under a hurricane watch. On Wednesday night, Earl had continuous gusts of 100 mph, and according to AccuWeather analysts, those winds will only get stronger when it passes the Bermudan islands to the east. Earl Going to Bermuda. As...
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona approaches
Tropical Storm Fiona's center is approaching Guadeloupe and tropical storm conditions (winds 39 mph or higher), heavy rain and strong waves are expected in the Leeward Islands by Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Fiona forecast to track toward Bermuda
Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, with winds at 130 mph. While the storm is north of Turks and Caicos, hurricane warnings remain in effect for the islands for at least the first part of Wednesday. From here, Fiona is forecast to track toward Bermuda. The storm will...
Hurricane Fiona slams Turks and Caicos as Category 3 storm, heads for Bermuda
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Turks and Caicos Islands as a powerful Category 3 storm on Tuesday, dumping heavy rains and triggering floods on the Caribbean archipelago after cutting a path of destruction through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, prompting watches for several islands
MIAMI - Thursday night at 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Tropical Storm Fiona, located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then the center is forecasted to move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.It is still too soon to...
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Ocean, could strengthen into a tropical storm
A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.
Bermuda and Canada brace for Fiona as Puerto Rico counts cost
Bermuda and the Atlantic provinces of Canada were preparing for a blast from Hurricane Fiona as authorities struggled on Thursday to open roads for people left stranded and without power by the storm in Puerto Rico. The storm was expected to still be at category 4 force when it passes...
US News and World Report
Bermuda Hunkers Down as Hurricane Fiona Looms, Powerless Puerto Rico Swelters
HAMILTON, Bermuda (Reuters) -Bermudians boarded up windows and stocked up on groceries and flashlight batteries as Hurricane Fiona drew nearer on Thursday after causing several deaths and leaving many people sweltering without power in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Scott Barnes, who fishes for mahi-mahi and tuna, was adding...
Bermuda, Canada prepare for storm as Puerto Rico struggles
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Bermuda and Canada's Atlantic provinces were preparing for a blast from Hurricane Fiona even as authorities struggled Thursday to open roads for people left stranded and without power by the storm's devastating blow to Puerto Rico. The storm was expected to still...
Phys.org
Fortified Bermuda braces for powerful Hurricane Fiona
The beach chairs and umbrellas were put away, storefronts were covered and a lighthouse illuminated racing clouds overhead as Bermuda braced Thursday for Hurricane Fiona, a powerful Category 4 storm that has left a trail of destruction in the Caribbean. Wind and waves were picking up as darkness fell over...
Phys.org
Strong winds, heavy rains hit Bermuda as Hurricane Fiona skirts by
Gusts of 100 miles an hour and driving rain buffeted Bermuda early Friday, leaving thousands without power and fearing coastal damage as Hurricane Fiona, a powerful Category 3 storm, slid past the Atlantic island. At 6:00 am local time (0900 GMT), Fiona's center was located about 155 miles (250 kilometers)...
Hurricane Fiona barrels toward Canada in a rare weather event after hitting Bermuda with heavy rains
Hurricane Fiona hammered Bermuda with heavy rains early Friday as the Category 4 storm marches toward northeastern Canada. The center of the storm was passing northwest of Bermuda by Friday morning with maximum sustained winds nearing 125 mph, with higher gusts, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane as it made its way past the island, then upgraded again to Category 4 a few hours later, it said.
Fiona brings heavy rain, wind to Canada after pounding Bermuda
Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country's history. Fiona, which started the day as...
