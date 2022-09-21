Read full article on original website
Rebecca Burd, 77, of Pembroke
Funeral services for 77-year old Rebecca Sue Burd, of Pembroke, will be at 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, September 23, at Pembroke United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at the church at noon Tuesday, September 27. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Charles...
Jimmie D. Smith, 91, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 91-year-old Jimmie D. Smith, of Hopkinsville, will be Monday morning at 10 o’clock at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 3-5 o’clock at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Mildred Ann Tucker Allen, 76, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 76-year-old Mildred Ann Tucker Allen, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Monday morning at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 o’clock until the funeral hour Monday.
Edward W. Bivins, 85, of Christian County
Funeral services for 85-year-old Edward W. Bivins, of Christian County, will be at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. A wife of 61 years:...
Orin ‘Papaw’ Vanmatre, 92, of Madisonville
Memorial services for 92-year-old Orin “Papaw” Vanmatre, of Madisonville, will be Monday at 3 o’clock at Life Christian Center in Madisonville. Visitation will be Monday from 1 o’clock until the service hour. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
HCC Unveils bell hooks Memorial
Bell hooks is known around the globe and her loss was felt by many, but none more so than her family and friends in her hometown. Hopkinsville Community College and the College Foundation are honoring the hometown writer, activist, poet, and figurehead with the addition of a sculpture to Roundtable Literary Park on what would have been her 70th birthday.
Second Person Arrested In Logan County Home Invasion
An Elkton man has been charged Saturday in connection to a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party. Law enforcement from both counties searched the area but could not locate a crime scene.
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 36-year-old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was on South Virginia Street when she failed to stop at a stoplight and collided with an eastbound truck driven by 51-year-old Ronald Taylor at the intersection of East 7th Street.
Teams Walk To End Alzheimer’s Saturday
Despite the wet and rainy conditions, it was a great turnout for the annual Pennyrile Walk To End Alzheimer’s event held in the parking lot at the Christian County Justice Center in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Alzheimer’s Association Walk Manager Jill Isom said that over half of this year’s goal...
PHOTOS – 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Christian County took place Saturday morning. Check out these great photos from the event.
Oak Grove Police Officer Injured In Wreck
An Oak Grove police officer was injured in a wreck on State Line Road in Oak Grove Monday morning. Oak Grove Police say a van was exiting a parking lot and pulled into the path of an eastbound officer that was on State Line Road. The crash pushed the van...
Man Injured In South Virginia Street Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car on South Virginia Street collided with an eastbound truck at the intersection of East 7th Street. The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
One Person Injured In Trigg County Tractor-Trailer Crash
One person was injured in a wreck on US 68 in Land Between the Lakes in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the tractor-trailer was eastbound near the Golden Pond target range when it ran off the road and overturned. The driver was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital.
Two Charged After Oak Grove Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on Golden Pond Avenue in Oak Grove led to charges for a man and woman Wednesday. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Kainoa Correa and he failed to stop right away then a passenger in the vehicle 36-year-old Tiffany Luna got out and fled on foot.
School Board Lauds Cell Phone Management At Trigg Middle
Cell phones, for the most part, have been an important and positive technological development for the world. It’s created a large network for instant messaging and content creation — and helped promote literacy, learning and global communication. But the devices, often as powerful as some computers and cameras,...
Man Arrested On Warrants After Resisting Arrest
A man wanted on two warrants was arrested at a home on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Jamie Jones who had outstanding warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. He was reportedly apprehended by...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a burglary on Gracey Herndon Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Nathan Wasson had a mask on and was attempting to steal a vehicle out of a garage. When deputies arrived, the owner was...
Electronics Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Sportsplex
Authorities are investigating a burglary at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the building and took a television and a computer with a total value of $1,200. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
Man Charged In Trigg County Road Rage Incident
A man has been charged in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road in Trigg County Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 68-year-old John Christie got upset after accidentally being cut off in traffic and backed into a vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
Deputies Look For Man After Road Rage Incident
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a man believed to be in his 60’s driving a silver dually pickup got upset after accidentally being cut off and backed into the other vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
