Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
New details on Mac Jones' injury suggest possible IR stint
The New England Patriots might be without their starting quarterback for the next few weeks. Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. While it's good news the 24-year-old's X-rays were negative, Jones could be placed on injured reserve if his MRI on Monday confirms the initial diagnosis.
Justin Fields shares brutal critique of his own play
There’s no way to sugar coat it. Even though the Bears managed to beat the Texans 23-20 in Week 3, Justin Fields did not play well. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
What we learned as Roquan saves day in 23-20 win vs. Texans
CHICAGO – When the schedule came out in May, everyone had Sunday's Week 3 matchup between the Bears and Houston Texans at Soldier Field as a must-win for Matt Eberflus' team. And Lovie Smith's, for that matter. These are two teams on the ground floor of a rebuild. Two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-NFL QB on Bears: 'Where quarterbacks go to die'
If you want to have a long-term, successful career as a quarterback in the NFL, do not go to the Chicago Bears, according to one former Pro-Bowl quarterback. "This is a franchise where quarterbacks go to die," Boomer Esiason said on CBS Sports. Esiason played 14 years in the NFL...
Schrock: Fields, Bears at risk of speeding toward perilous crossroads
CHICAGO – Justin Fields was brutally honest after his "trash" performance Sunday in the Bears' 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Fields finished the day 8-for-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions. He was off target on numerous throws. His first interception was the product of...
NBC Sports Chicago
Bears undefeated when Eddie Jackson records an INT
Interestingly enough, the Bears are unbeaten when Eddie Jackson records an interception in a game. Dating back to 2017 -- Jackson's premiere year -- the Bears are 12-0 when he intercepts the football. Jackson recorded two interceptions in each of the 2017,19 and 22 seasons plus six in 2018. More...
Eberflus explains how Bears gave up fake punt
During the third quarter, the Bears' special teams made a crucial slip-up that led to the Texans tying up the game at 20 points a piece. The Bears' defense forced Houston into a fourth-down situation in their own territory. The result led the Texans to set up in punt formation. But, the Texans were only short by a yard, so they faked the punt with a direct snap and crossed the first down threshold with ease.
RELATED PEOPLE
Smith, Johnson questionable for Texans game
Two Bears defensive stars are officially questionable for this Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Texans. Standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson is battling a quad injury, while starting WILL linebacker Roquan Smith is working through a hip injury. Johnson’s status is a little more concerning, since he started the week...
How Brisker plans to fix early-season tackling issues
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaquan Brisker has been in the right place early in his NFL career, but the Bears rookie hasn’t been able to seal the deal. Through two games, Brisker has a team-high seven missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. The Penn State product had a 42.9 percent missed tackle rate in the Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. That number dropped to 28.6 percent in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Byron Pringle doubtful to return with calf injury
Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle left with a calf injury from Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He did not return to Sunday's game against the Texans and walked around in a boot after the game, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Pringle leads all receivers as of...
NFL insider: Bears to be 'active in receiver market'
Anticipate the Bears to be active in the trade market for one of their weakest position groups, according to one NFL insider. "Expect the Bears to be active in the receiver market a few weeks before the trade deadline," Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports said. The Bears have one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ga Tech fires Geoff Collins in 4th season with 10-28 mark
ATLANTA (AP) — Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s football coach, fired Monday in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture. Collins was officially dumped during a meeting of the athletic association board two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech. Brent Key, the assistant head coach under Collins, was appointed interim head coach. He doesn’t have much time to settle in: The Yellow Jackets are at No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday. Collins, whose team is 1-3 this season, finished with a winning percentage of just .263 — the lowest of 13 full-time coaches in the school’s history. Bill Lewis had been the only Yellow Jackets coach to lose his job during a season. He resigned after a 1-7 start in 1994 when it became clear he would be fired.
Best NFL stadium entrances, outfits from Week 3
The NFL season is officially underway and the stadium entrances continue to deliver. In Week 3 of the regular season, players continued to serve up looks. Several even sported personalized gear meant to make a statement. Here’s a look at the runway from Week 3. Tom Brady arrived at...
Why Teven Jenkins feels more comfortable at RG
With Lucas Patrick starting to snap the ball at Bears practice again, the door is open for Teven Jenkins to finally settle in as the full time starter at right guard. Matt Eberflus technically hasn’t named Patrick the starting center again, but the expectation is that if Patrick can snap a ball without restriction, he’ll be the guy in the middle again. We don’t know the plan for Sam Mustipher yet, either. It’s unclear whether the team will leave him as the backup center, start working him at right guard again, or whether they’ll begin a new rotation at right guard between Jenkins and Mustipher. For now, Jenkins is closer than he’s ever been to having the starting job all to himself, and he feels more comfortable at right guard now than he ever did previously.
Fields' get-right game among things to watch vs. Texans
The Bears spent six days talking about the 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers and the issues that led to that defeat. Quarterback Justin Fields and the passing game were in the lab all week searching for solutions to their problems. The defense worked "tirelessly" to fix a tackling problem that saw them miss 17 tackles in Green Bay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gordon looking to 'make more plays' as NFL education continues
CHICAGO -- After a forgettable night against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, Kyler Gordon went right back on the horse Sunday when the Bears eeked out a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. With Jaylon Johnson out with a quad injury, Gordon and Kindle Vildor...
Eberflus on Montgomery: 'He's going to be day to day'
Bears running back David Montgomery left with a leg injury during Sunday's game against the Texans. He left the field under his power but did not return to the game. After the game, head coach Matt Eberflus provided a promising update on the star running back. "It's good. He's going...
Khalil Herbert dedicates big game to David Montgomery
Khalil Herbert dedicated his big game in the Bears victory over the Texans to David Montgomery. Because if it wasn’t an injury to Montgomery in the first quarter, Herbert would’ve never had his chance. “I told 32 that was for him today, that was for him today,” Herbert...
Report: NFL replacing Pro Bowl with flag football game, other competitions
Say so long to the Pro Bowl and hello to “The Pro Bowl Games.”. The NFL is replacing its all-star exhibition with a flag football game and week-long skills competition between AFC and NFC players, according to The Associated Press. Those other competitions include football and non-football challenges. “The...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0