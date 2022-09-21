ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
NBC Sports Chicago

New details on Mac Jones' injury suggest possible IR stint

The New England Patriots might be without their starting quarterback for the next few weeks. Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. While it's good news the 24-year-old's X-rays were negative, Jones could be placed on injured reserve if his MRI on Monday confirms the initial diagnosis.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields shares brutal critique of his own play

There’s no way to sugar coat it. Even though the Bears managed to beat the Texans 23-20 in Week 3, Justin Fields did not play well. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Chicago, IL
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears undefeated when Eddie Jackson records an INT

Interestingly enough, the Bears are unbeaten when Eddie Jackson records an interception in a game. Dating back to 2017 -- Jackson's premiere year -- the Bears are 12-0 when he intercepts the football. Jackson recorded two interceptions in each of the 2017,19 and 22 seasons plus six in 2018. More...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus explains how Bears gave up fake punt

During the third quarter, the Bears' special teams made a crucial slip-up that led to the Texans tying up the game at 20 points a piece. The Bears' defense forced Houston into a fourth-down situation in their own territory. The result led the Texans to set up in punt formation. But, the Texans were only short by a yard, so they faked the punt with a direct snap and crossed the first down threshold with ease.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Ja'marr Chase
NBC Sports Chicago

Smith, Johnson questionable for Texans game

Two Bears defensive stars are officially questionable for this Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Texans. Standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson is battling a quad injury, while starting WILL linebacker Roquan Smith is working through a hip injury. Johnson’s status is a little more concerning, since he started the week...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Brisker plans to fix early-season tackling issues

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaquan Brisker has been in the right place early in his NFL career, but the Bears rookie hasn’t been able to seal the deal. Through two games, Brisker has a team-high seven missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. The Penn State product had a 42.9 percent missed tackle rate in the Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. That number dropped to 28.6 percent in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Byron Pringle doubtful to return with calf injury

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle left with a calf injury from Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He did not return to Sunday's game against the Texans and walked around in a boot after the game, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Pringle leads all receivers as of...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Bears#Nfl Draft#American Football#Utah Utes
The Associated Press

Ga Tech fires Geoff Collins in 4th season with 10-28 mark

ATLANTA (AP) — Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s football coach, fired Monday in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture. Collins was officially dumped during a meeting of the athletic association board two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech. Brent Key, the assistant head coach under Collins, was appointed interim head coach. He doesn’t have much time to settle in: The Yellow Jackets are at No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday. Collins, whose team is 1-3 this season, finished with a winning percentage of just .263 — the lowest of 13 full-time coaches in the school’s history. Bill Lewis had been the only Yellow Jackets coach to lose his job during a season. He resigned after a 1-7 start in 1994 when it became clear he would be fired.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

Best NFL stadium entrances, outfits from Week 3

The NFL season is officially underway and the stadium entrances continue to deliver. In Week 3 of the regular season, players continued to serve up looks. Several even sported personalized gear meant to make a statement. Here’s a look at the runway from Week 3. Tom Brady arrived at...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Teven Jenkins feels more comfortable at RG

With Lucas Patrick starting to snap the ball at Bears practice again, the door is open for Teven Jenkins to finally settle in as the full time starter at right guard. Matt Eberflus technically hasn’t named Patrick the starting center again, but the expectation is that if Patrick can snap a ball without restriction, he’ll be the guy in the middle again. We don’t know the plan for Sam Mustipher yet, either. It’s unclear whether the team will leave him as the backup center, start working him at right guard again, or whether they’ll begin a new rotation at right guard between Jenkins and Mustipher. For now, Jenkins is closer than he’s ever been to having the starting job all to himself, and he feels more comfortable at right guard now than he ever did previously.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields' get-right game among things to watch vs. Texans

The Bears spent six days talking about the 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers and the issues that led to that defeat. Quarterback Justin Fields and the passing game were in the lab all week searching for solutions to their problems. The defense worked "tirelessly" to fix a tackling problem that saw them miss 17 tackles in Green Bay.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy