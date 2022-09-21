ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau man faces hit-and-run charges after rollover crash on Hwy. 52

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Javier Lampereur, 18, of Wausau. Sept. 12, 2022: Hit and run involving injury, causing injury while operating while intoxicated, passenger younger than 16

A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.

A 19-year-old man who fled the scene of the crash was allegedly driving drunk when the westbound vehicle rolled multiple times, entered the north ditch of Hwy. 51 and struck a utility pole, police said. Two witnesses reported seeing the vehicle pass them, then called in the crash after seeing the vehicle in the ditch a short time later.

The crash, which happened just after 5 a.m. Sept. 11, left two teenage girls, age 15 and 17, injured. One of the girls was eventually transported to Marshfield Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries, which included a brain bleed and bruising on her intestines. The driver, identified as Javier Betin Lampereur, was driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph several times during the ride, one of the girls said.

Lampereur was found hiding in a nearby cornfield, police said. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12 percent, and marijuana was discovered in the vehicle, police said. Blood test results are pending.

On Sept. 12, prosecutors filed charges of hit-and-run causing injury and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury against Lampereur. One of the charges specifies having a minor child in the vehicle, which increases the potential penalties in the event of a conviction.

Lampereur, who is free on a $500 signature bond, is due in court Dec. 12 for a preliminary hearing in the case.

Comments / 6

noslo1
2d ago

500 dollar bond. The message sent apparently is not a serious offense.This kid should not be allowed to have a license for at least 5 plus years. A mind of a 10 year old

Reply(1)
7
Pauline Ertl-Thom
2d ago

Agree why do these Judges leave these people out on a small amount bond money. Leave them in jail until their hearing date.

Reply
3
WausauPilot

Lane closures expected on Bridge Street in Wausau for construction work

Wausau drivers should expect lane closures starting Monday on a segment of Bridge Street while deteriorated concrete is repaired, according to a city release. The segment of road stretches from North Third Avenue west of the bridge to North Sixth Street east of the bridge. That section of roadway will remain open to traffic, but delays are possible.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau, WI
