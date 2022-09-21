ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - – Gov. Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has submi…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax…
FAIRMONT, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, September 24…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 2022 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Oct. 13 at Camp Dawson. Everyone is invited to join the chamber for an evening of food and mingling. Tickets are $40 for chamber members and $60 for non-chamber members. Numerous sponsorships are also available. Register at www.prestonchamber.com or by calling 304-329-0576.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty football turned the ball over five times in a row Frid…
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport blanks Robert C. Byrd for 1st time, 42-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time in 31 meetings, the Bridgeport Indians shut out the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles. The 42-0 margin at Wayne Jamison Field, fueled by four Zach Rohrig touchdowns, is second only to a 52-6 Bridgeport win in 2009 for the largest in the series among the county rivals.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon, West Virginia, woman pleads guilty in federal fentanyl case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 26-year-old Buckhannon woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute the synthetic opioid. Represented by Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath, Michaela Dawn Gregory entered her...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Mazzulla rewarded for his hard work

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The lasting images of Joe Mazzulla as a basketball player at West Virginia University are blurred, rust-covered flashes of a dozen years ago. They are first of a left-handed point guard who couldn’t raise his left arm above his shoulder, something that would be considered a detriment in the game of basketball, especially on someone just 6-foot-2.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

County commission gives money to EMS, is looking into EMS fee

KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners approved another payment to county ambulance services this week and took the first step toward creating a county ordinance to provide a long-term funding solution. It wasn’t all unanimous. The vote was 3-0 to begin working on a county ordinance to implement an EMS fee,...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior falls short as University grabs 'signature win'

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax return. Nowhere on those lists of deductions will people find the University High School football team. “We had a bad week in the second week of the season, and everybody wrote us...
FAIRMONT, WV

