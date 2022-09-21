Read full article on original website
WVNews
Aquatic Center.jpg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - – Gov. Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has submi…
WVNews
FSHS 20 UHS 11.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax…
WVNews
Nancy Thompson Fowler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Thompson Fowler died on September 21, after a long illness.
WVNews
Morrisey NEW.jpg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a re…
WVNews
DSC_0382 copy.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, September 24…
WVNews
ATC
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 2022 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Oct. 13 at Camp Dawson. Everyone is invited to join the chamber for an evening of food and mingling. Tickets are $40 for chamber members and $60 for non-chamber members. Numerous sponsorships are also available. Register at www.prestonchamber.com or by calling 304-329-0576.
WVNews
Kaii Kingman pushes the ball downfield for Keyser.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Homecoming week was a success in Keyser. On Monday, the students w…
WVNews
Madison Bolyard is named 2022 Lady of Agriculture
BRUCETON MILLS — Madison Bolyard is the 2022 Lady of Agriculture. The Preston County FFA Alumni Association announced Bolyard’s selection Wednesday. She is the daughter of Crail and Melissa Bolyard of Bruceton Mills.
WVNews
Empty Bowls event in Clarksburg will raise money for Mustard Seed, Clarksburg Mission
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With fall now officially here and cooler weather settling in, it’s the perfect time to try some soups for a good cause at the first Harrison County Empty Bowls fundraiser in six years, according to an event organizer. The second Harrison County Empty...
WVNews
lib qb.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty football turned the ball over five times in a row Frid…
WVNews
Bridgeport blanks Robert C. Byrd for 1st time, 42-0
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time in 31 meetings, the Bridgeport Indians shut out the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles. The 42-0 margin at Wayne Jamison Field, fueled by four Zach Rohrig touchdowns, is second only to a 52-6 Bridgeport win in 2009 for the largest in the series among the county rivals.
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia, woman pleads guilty in federal fentanyl case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 26-year-old Buckhannon woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute the synthetic opioid. Represented by Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath, Michaela Dawn Gregory entered her...
WVNews
WVU Football Doug Nester Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Tech understood as it entered Thursday night's Black …
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to vote on $1.2 million in premium pay for city employees
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At next week’s Fairmont City Council meeting, council will vote on providing city employees with a total of $1.2 million in premium pay for their continued work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. All the money would come from the pot of $8.1 million in...
WVNews
'World-class' improv comedians perform on Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center stage in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The laughter that began Sunday with “Queen of Clean” comedienne Chonda Pierce’s show at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center continued Friday with a performance by The Second City touring troupe. The Second City is known for over six decades of...
WVNews
Mazzulla rewarded for his hard work
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The lasting images of Joe Mazzulla as a basketball player at West Virginia University are blurred, rust-covered flashes of a dozen years ago. They are first of a left-handed point guard who couldn’t raise his left arm above his shoulder, something that would be considered a detriment in the game of basketball, especially on someone just 6-foot-2.
WVNews
BHS #79 #57 RCB #17 for the loss.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time in 31 meetings, the Bridgeport Indians shut…
WVNews
Mountain State Derby between West Virginia, No. 4 Marshall set for Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Huntington, to take on No. 4 Marshall on Saturday. Kickoff at Hoops Family Field is set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday’s match marks the 25th all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (2-4-1, 0-0-1 Sun Belt) and Thundering Herd...
WVNews
County commission gives money to EMS, is looking into EMS fee
KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners approved another payment to county ambulance services this week and took the first step toward creating a county ordinance to provide a long-term funding solution. It wasn’t all unanimous. The vote was 3-0 to begin working on a county ordinance to implement an EMS fee,...
WVNews
Fairmont Senior falls short as University grabs 'signature win'
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The only place people typically find a write-off is on their tax return. Nowhere on those lists of deductions will people find the University High School football team. “We had a bad week in the second week of the season, and everybody wrote us...
