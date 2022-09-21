KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 2022 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Oct. 13 at Camp Dawson. Everyone is invited to join the chamber for an evening of food and mingling. Tickets are $40 for chamber members and $60 for non-chamber members. Numerous sponsorships are also available. Register at www.prestonchamber.com or by calling 304-329-0576.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO