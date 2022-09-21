ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - – Gov. Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has submi…
WVNews

Kingwood Water Board hears request for service

KINGWOOD — Eleven county residents attended Tuesday’s Kingwood Water Board meeting to ask about water service for the Vista View area. “We’re actively and continually searching for funding for Vista View and have been ever since we were approached,” Board President Robert DeRiggi told the group.
WVNews

County commission gives money to EMS, is looking into EMS fee

KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners approved another payment to county ambulance services this week and took the first step toward creating a county ordinance to provide a long-term funding solution. It wasn’t all unanimous. The vote was 3-0 to begin working on a county ordinance to implement an EMS fee,...
WVNews

Buckhannon, West Virginia, woman pleads guilty in federal fentanyl case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 26-year-old Buckhannon woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute the synthetic opioid. Represented by Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath, Michaela Dawn Gregory entered her...
WVNews

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 2022 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Oct. 13 at Camp Dawson. Everyone is invited to join the chamber for an evening of food and mingling. Tickets are $40 for chamber members and $60 for non-chamber members. Numerous sponsorships are also available. Register at www.prestonchamber.com or by calling 304-329-0576.
WVNews

Duard Hardin honored by Ford as Senior Master Technician

KINGWOOD — Duard Hardin of Scott Ford in Kingwood was honored recently as a 20-year Senior Master Technician by Ford Service Engineering Operations (Ford SEO). Ford SEO partners with Ford Motorcraft to reward automotive technicians who have dedicated themselves to providing excellent service at Ford and Lincoln dealerships across the United States.
WVNews

Frederick J. Stout

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Frederick J. Stout, 89, of Stonewood, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born in Stonewood on October 26, 1932, a son of the late Fred and Leila Moodispaugh Stout.
WVNews

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Steve and DeeDee Rinker have always loved vintage bikes and it is …
