WVNews
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Wheeling (West Virginia) Streetscape project
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice joined state Department of Transportation officials Friday for a ceremony to celebrate the start of a major project to improve safety and beautify downtown Wheeling’s streets. Work is scheduled to begin the second week of October on the nearly $32...
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to vote on $1.2 million in premium pay for city employees
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At next week’s Fairmont City Council meeting, council will vote on providing city employees with a total of $1.2 million in premium pay for their continued work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. All the money would come from the pot of $8.1 million in...
WVNews
Aquatic Center.jpg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - – Gov. Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has submi…
WVNews
Empty Bowls event in Clarksburg will raise money for Mustard Seed, Clarksburg Mission
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With fall now officially here and cooler weather settling in, it’s the perfect time to try some soups for a good cause at the first Harrison County Empty Bowls fundraiser in six years, according to an event organizer. The second Harrison County Empty...
WVNews
Three transported after three-vehicle accident on Johnson Ave in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A three-vehicle accident Friday on Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport resulted in three individuals requiring transport to the hospital for their injuries, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The accident occurred in the area of the intersection near Bob Evans and GoMart.
WVNews
Kingwood Water Board hears request for service
KINGWOOD — Eleven county residents attended Tuesday’s Kingwood Water Board meeting to ask about water service for the Vista View area. “We’re actively and continually searching for funding for Vista View and have been ever since we were approached,” Board President Robert DeRiggi told the group.
WVNews
Nancy Thompson Fowler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Thompson Fowler died on September 21, after a long illness.
WVNews
County commission gives money to EMS, is looking into EMS fee
KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners approved another payment to county ambulance services this week and took the first step toward creating a county ordinance to provide a long-term funding solution. It wasn’t all unanimous. The vote was 3-0 to begin working on a county ordinance to implement an EMS fee,...
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia, woman pleads guilty in federal fentanyl case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 26-year-old Buckhannon woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute the synthetic opioid. Represented by Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath, Michaela Dawn Gregory entered her...
WVNews
Morrisey NEW.jpg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a re…
WVNews
Madison Bolyard is named 2022 Lady of Agriculture
BRUCETON MILLS — Madison Bolyard is the 2022 Lady of Agriculture. The Preston County FFA Alumni Association announced Bolyard’s selection Wednesday. She is the daughter of Crail and Melissa Bolyard of Bruceton Mills.
WVNews
'World-class' improv comedians perform on Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center stage in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The laughter that began Sunday with “Queen of Clean” comedienne Chonda Pierce’s show at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center continued Friday with a performance by The Second City touring troupe. The Second City is known for over six decades of...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber holds ribbon cutting for The Mason Jar barbecue restaurant
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County officials gathered in Bellview on Friday morning to welcome The Mason Jar, a barbecue food truck-turned-full service restaurant, to its new location. Located at 502 Pennsylvania Ave., The Mason Jar sits in the former home of the original Colasessano's. The restaurant opened...
WVNews
ATC
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 2022 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Oct. 13 at Camp Dawson. Everyone is invited to join the chamber for an evening of food and mingling. Tickets are $40 for chamber members and $60 for non-chamber members. Numerous sponsorships are also available. Register at www.prestonchamber.com or by calling 304-329-0576.
WVNews
Duard Hardin honored by Ford as Senior Master Technician
KINGWOOD — Duard Hardin of Scott Ford in Kingwood was honored recently as a 20-year Senior Master Technician by Ford Service Engineering Operations (Ford SEO). Ford SEO partners with Ford Motorcraft to reward automotive technicians who have dedicated themselves to providing excellent service at Ford and Lincoln dealerships across the United States.
WVNews
Frederick J. Stout
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Frederick J. Stout, 89, of Stonewood, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born in Stonewood on October 26, 1932, a son of the late Fred and Leila Moodispaugh Stout.
WVNews
IMG_5868.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Steve and DeeDee Rinker have always loved vintage bikes and it is …
WVNews
Kaii Kingman pushes the ball downfield for Keyser.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Homecoming week was a success in Keyser. On Monday, the students w…
WVNews
Pendleton County, West Virginia, man praised for 15-month sobriety; gets probation on Harrison drug charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy praised a 32-year-old Pendleton County man for his 15-month sobriety and continued work at recovery. McCarthy on Wednesday probated Frankie Lee Clark for 5 years for possession with intent to deliver heroin and for participation in a...
WVNews
lib 4 nearly brings in an interception.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty football turned the ball over five times in a row Frid…
