ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nordstrom Initiates ‘Poison Pill’ to Avoid Unwanted Takeover

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRyv0_0i4iMhyv00
Outside the Nordstrom NYC Flagship on Dec. 3, 2021 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Nordstrom

Nordstrom Inc. is undergoing preemptive measures to avoid an unwanted takeover.

The department store retailer on Tuesday instituted a “limited-duration shareholder rights plan,” otherwise known as a poison pill strategy, which is set to last through Sept. 19, 2023. The goal of the plan is to help avoid a takeover from one shareholder or group of shareholders “through open-market accumulation or other means without payment of an adequate control premium,” the release said.

This strategy also “helps ensure that the Board has sufficient time to make informed, deliberate decisions that are in the best interests of the company and all Nordstrom shareholders,” according to the statement.

Kohl’s implemented a similar program earlier this year, which is effective until February 2023. In that case, Kohl’s was responding to an imminent takeover threat from one of its investors. Nordstrom said it did not adopt the plan in response to a takeover bid or effort to control the company. However, the move comes shortly after the Mexican retailer El Puerto de Liverpool acquired a 9.9% stake in the department store chain.

Nordstrom in August lowered its yearly guidance, noting a slowdown in customer traffic and demand. The Seattle-based department store reported net Q2 earnings of $126 million, up from $80 million the same quarter last year. Net sales also increased 12% in the quarter to $3.99 billion, versus $3.57 billion in the same period last year. Despite a slowdown in demand, net sales for Nordstrom Rack in Q2 increased 6.3% to $1.22 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Nordstrom to Lay Off More Than 200 Employees in Iowa Fulfillment Center

Nordstrom will lay off more than 200 employees, the company confirmed to FN. The department store retailer is letting go 222 employees in a fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in October, according to a WARN notice confirmed by the company. The center previously employed over 1,100 people, the company said. “We have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce at our Midwest fulfillment center in order to better align with the current needs of our business,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “We recognize the impact these changes have on our team members and are committed to taking care...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Footwear News

Walmart to Hire 40,000 Seasonal Workers for the Holidays, a Decline From Last Year

Walmart plans to hire fewer workers than last year for its 2022 holiday season. The big-box retailer on Wednesday announced a goal to hire 40,000 new associates — both seasonal and full-time — in roles across stores, delivery, customer service and truck driving. In April, Walmart rolled out a truck driver training program and said drivers can now make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company, with the chance to earn even more over time.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sporty in Tank Top & Expressive Jewelry for Chiefs-Chargers Football Game on Amazon Prime

Lauren Sanchez took to Instagram to share a group photo with Jeff Bezos, sportscaster Tony Gonzales and his son Nikko. The selfie was taken at a football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers that was sponsored by Amazon Prime. The snapshot saw Sanchez clad in all black, keeping it cozy for the sporty occasion. Getting game day ready, the journalist wore a comfy plain black cropped tank top which she wore with high-waisted athletic leggings, also in black. Sanchez covered her eyes with large aviator sunglasses with black tinted lenses. The 52-year-old accessorized minimally with a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Nordstrom Rack#Pill#Shareholder Rights Plan#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Nordstrom Inc#Board#Mexican#El Puerto De Liverpool#Q2
Business Insider

Gopuff execs started grilling managers about bathroom breaks after the $15 billion delivery startup adopted Amazon's playbook

Former Gopuff managers say executives called out managers when employees took bathroom breaks. Gopuff had been hiring Amazon managers over the past few years to remake their operations. Current and former Gopuff managers said Amazon's management style didn't fit into the startup. Last year, the rapid-delivery company Gopuff started adopting...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
NORWOOD, MA
Entrepreneur

Macy's Value Lies Beneath its Stores

Retail department store chain Macy’s (NYSE: M) stock has had a rollercoaster ride in the past two years as shares trade down (-32%) for the year. The iconic department store chain that brought Santa Claus into the mainstream has emerged from the pandemic as a well-oiled machine. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been a success; however, the recession is here and its hitting consumer discretionary stocks including like Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST), and Macy’s. Macy’s had negative top line growth for the first time in the post-pandemic period with comparable store sales down (-1.5%) in its second quarter. E-commerce sales also dropped (-5%) in the latest quarter. Inflationary pressures impacting costs and consumer spending had a negative impact on margins as they fell to 38.9% from 40.6% in the year ago period. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been successful, but the economic recession is making a negative material impact to both top and bottom lines. This has prompted Macy’s to lower its guidance for remainder of the year. The pandemic reminded investors of the valuable asset that lies beneath many of it’s store locations, the real estate.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Has Worn These Comfort-Focused Sole Bliss Pumps 80 Times

Queen Consort Camilla, like much of the British royal family, is known for her classic and formal style. However, the new queen is also partial to specific shoes, and even has a go-to style she’s worn numerous times over the years. The royal’s most frequently worn block-heeled leather pumps hail from Sole Bliss. The British brand is renowned for its comfort-focused styles, which include leather-lined uppers and three layers of underfoot cushioning, making padded footwear that can be worn with ease throughout the day. Its shoes also feature hidden elastic stretch panels designed to comfort bunions and combat joint pain, making...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Shines in Pink Sequin Bralette & Skirt Set With Tulle Pumps for Pictionary With Blake Shelton & Jimmy Fallon

Gwen Stefani teamed up with Gigi Hadid to play expert-level Pictionary on “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon and Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton. The episode aired yesterday saw the group competing to solve football related questions. Stefani wore a whimsical Jonathan Simkai set and pink heels. The “Rich Girl” songstress stepped on stage in a pink top fitted with square sequins, and a matching skirt. Underneath the two-piece, Stefani wore a black mesh garment that peaked through all the iridescent shimmer and down her legs. Gwen Stefani poses backstage ‘The Tonight Show’ on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Accompanying the whimsical set, Stefani accessorized...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Leni Klum & Seal Serve Sleek Father-Daughter Style In Adidas Superstar Shoes & Chunky Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and her adoptive father Seal were amongst the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. The father-daughter arrived in casual style for the tennis tournament. Leni was comfortably dressed for the occasion, sporting an oversized short-sleeve black T-shirt with baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a...
QUEENS, NY
itechpost.com

Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office

It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Recall alert: This popular microwave-safe product can catch fire, so stop using it now

Microwavable bowl holders can come in handy for removing hot bowls from the microwave. But they also have to be safe to use inside the device. That obviously means not catching fire during use or afterward. It turns out that Demdaco had to issue a recall for some of the microwavable bowl holders for that very reason. The fabric can char or even catch fire after just three minutes in the microwave.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Footwear News

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy