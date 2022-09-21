ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Planned a Comedy About Divorced QVC Hosts That Never Got Made: We Developed ‘a Whole Idea’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock swapped cameos this year when Pitt showed up in Bullock’s $105 million-grossing romantic-comedy “The Lost City” and Bullock showed up in Pitt’s late summer action tentpole “Bullet Train.” But would the two ever headline a movie together? It turns out they planned to years ago by developing a comedy in which they were going to play warring ex-spouses on QVC. The Pitt-Bullock comedy never made it past early development.

“Actually, Sandy [Sandra Bullock] and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC’s most successful salespeople, but we’re getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we’re taking it out on air as we sell things,” Pitt recently told Vogue UK . “That’s as far as we got.”

Pitt revealed the lost Bullock project during an interview touting Le Domaine, his new line of genderless skin care essentials. The Oscar winner told Vogue that his skin is proof Le Domaine works.

“I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch,” Pitt said, “but if I hadn’t seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn’t have bothered [making it].”

Pitt recently headlined Sony’s “Bullet Train,” which has earned $96 million in the U.S. since debuting in early August. Worldwide, the action tentpole has grossed $222 million. Next up for Pitt is a starring role opposite Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in “Babylon,” the new Paramount-backed drama from “La La Land” Oscar winner Damien Chazelle. The film opens in select theaters Dec. 25.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure on Why She Left Hallmark Behind to Create a New Christmas Empire at Great American Family

Since she was six years old, Candace Cameron Bure has been acting. Best known for her role as D.J. Tanner on all 193 episodes of “Full House” and, later, all 76 episodes of “Fuller House,” it’s no surprise that she feels so at home on a TV set. Still, she wanted to do more. She took a break after meeting her husband, Valeri Bure, at 18; they got married two years later and then she spent 10 years focusing on becoming a mom and raising their three children. Then, as she says, she re-entered the entertainment world “with a vengeance.” And...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Charlize Theron Says a Male Director Repeatedly Tried to Make Her Look ‘More F—able’: ‘It’s Really Belittling’

Charlize Theron revealed to Harper’s Bazaar a “belittling” experience from her early days as an actor, in which an unnamed male director made repeated attempts to have her look more “fuckable” on set. The “Monster” Oscar winner said one of her biggest pet peeves when she was just starting out as a professional actor was men controlling what she wore on screen.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Margot Robbie
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Comedy#The Pitt#Pitt Bullock
Variety

Lori Loughlin Lands First Movie Role Since Prison in Great American Family’s ‘Fall Into Winter’

Lori Loughlin is back with her “Full House” family on Great American Family. The actress, who has not led a film since 2018, will star in “Fall Into Winter,” a January movie for the network. Production begins in October. “Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” says Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Enforcer’ Review: Antonio Banderas Plays a Hitman-Turned-Hero in This Routine Crime Meller

“Tough guy with heart of gold” is the cliché that provides the gist to “The Enforcer,” and nothing much turns up to refresh or complicate that hoary hook. This criminal-underworld thriller benefits from Antonio Banderas’ star charisma as a veteran mob strong-arm who turns against his own organization in order to rescue an imperiled teen. Richard Hughes’ feature directorial debut also elevates matters somewhat with a slick and stylish presentation. But the results remain too hogtied by original “Point Break” scribe W. Peter Iliff’s routine, elemental screenplay to rise above the level of disposable genre fodder.  Cuda (Banderas) is just out...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Can ‘Women Talking’ Become the New ‘Tom Jones’ and Get Three Actresses Nominated?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 21, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: With Michelle Williams...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'Con Queen of Hollywood' fraudster, 41, 'posed as entertainment execs including Rupert Murdoch's ex Wendi Deng and producers working for Christopher Nolan to scam 300 victims out of $1m by offering non-existent film work'

A fraudster impersonated well-known Hollywood figures to dupe more than 300 victims out of $1 million by offering non-existent work in the film business, a court has heard. Hargobind Tahilramani, 42 - dubbed the 'con Queen of Hollywood' - allegedly pretended to be executives, including producers working for The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan, during a seven-year scam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Variety

83K+
Followers
60K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy