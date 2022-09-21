EDMONDS, Wash. — A Washington man has been charged for allegedly murdering his wife at the end of July. According to KIRO, John Carroll Shipley, 73, allegedly murdered his wife who was later identified as Susan Shipley, 66. Susan was found dead after police dispatchers got a call just before 5 p.m. from John who had reported that there was an emergency as his house.

