Lowcountry lawyer pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man who traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the January 6, 2021 insurrection pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges. David Charles Johnston, who was previously employed by George Sink P.A. but has since been fired according to The State newspaper, was charged with four offenses: Entering and remaining […]
Springfield Man Arrested on Felony Charges in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

The 23-year-old was charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Springfield man has been arrested on felony charges for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Brody, 23, reportedly entered the Capitol just after 2 p.m. alongside four associates, with whom he...
Trial underway for Iowa man who rioted in US Capitol on Jan. 6th

WASHINGTON — The Capitol Police officer who diverted a mob of rioters away from the U.S. Senate on January 6, 2021 has testified at an Iowa man’s trial in Washington, D.C. Doug Jensen of Des Moines is charged with a number of felonies and four Capitol Police officers testified at his trial yesterday.
Washington man charged for allegedly murdering wife, told dispatchers he was possessed by demons

EDMONDS, Wash. — A Washington man has been charged for allegedly murdering his wife at the end of July. According to KIRO, John Carroll Shipley, 73, allegedly murdered his wife who was later identified as Susan Shipley, 66. Susan was found dead after police dispatchers got a call just before 5 p.m. from John who had reported that there was an emergency as his house.
Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland

ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
Man stabbed at DC homeless shelter

WASHINGTON - Police say a man suffered minor injuries after he was stabbed early Friday morning at a D.C. homeless shelter. The stabbing happened just after 2:15 a.m. in a shelter in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the southeast. The man was transported to the...
Woman Fights Off Burglar, Attempted Rapist After Attack At Silver Spring Apartment, Police Say

A Maryland woman was able to fight off a would-be rapist at her Silver Spring apartment during a burglary, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. Officials said that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring, a woman was attacked from behind by an unknown man, officials said.
D.C. Man Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine in Takoma Park

Hugh M. Dennis Jr., 59, of Washington, D.C. was charged with possession of crack cocaine with the intention of distributing it and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. On Sept. 20 at 3 p.m., Takoma Park Police officers responded to the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue at the Quality...
Person dead after shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a shooting in Northeast that left a person dead Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted about the shooting in the 3000 block of Adams St. NE at 1:06 p.m. In the tweet, it said MPD was looking for […]
2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville

Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”

DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
