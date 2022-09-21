Read full article on original website
Lowcountry lawyer pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man who traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the January 6, 2021 insurrection pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges. David Charles Johnston, who was previously employed by George Sink P.A. but has since been fired according to The State newspaper, was charged with four offenses: Entering and remaining […]
Springfield Man Arrested on Felony Charges in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
The 23-year-old was charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Springfield man has been arrested on felony charges for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Brody, 23, reportedly entered the Capitol just after 2 p.m. alongside four associates, with whom he...
Trial underway for Iowa man who rioted in US Capitol on Jan. 6th
WASHINGTON — The Capitol Police officer who diverted a mob of rioters away from the U.S. Senate on January 6, 2021 has testified at an Iowa man’s trial in Washington, D.C. Doug Jensen of Des Moines is charged with a number of felonies and four Capitol Police officers testified at his trial yesterday.
Demonstrators Gather at DC Police Chief's House to Protest Police Shootings
About 20 people from the group Harriet’s Dreams gathered in front of D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee’s home in the Palisades neighborhood of Northwest Washington Friday night to protest recent D.C. police shootings. They protested the fatal July shootings of Lazarus Wilson, who was shot by an off-duty...
Washington man charged for allegedly murdering wife, told dispatchers he was possessed by demons
EDMONDS, Wash. — A Washington man has been charged for allegedly murdering his wife at the end of July. According to KIRO, John Carroll Shipley, 73, allegedly murdered his wife who was later identified as Susan Shipley, 66. Susan was found dead after police dispatchers got a call just before 5 p.m. from John who had reported that there was an emergency as his house.
Two men shot near Benning Road in Southeast DC, one not breathing: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Two men were shot Saturday at the intersection of Benning Road and East Capitol Street, Southeast, MPD said. The shooting took place at approximately 5:40 p.m. and police said one of the men is unconscious and not breathing. MPD says it is looking for a...
GOP’s Reardon Sullivan makes Youngkin-style run for executive in deep-blue Montgomery County
Reardon Sullivan’s push to become the first Republican Montgomery County executive in over 40 years hinges on a platform that emphasizes public safety over the demonization of police, transparency around school curriculum, and a business climate that entices firms instead of scaring them off. He calls it a “common...
Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
Alert Issued For Person Wanted For Hate Crime Assault On Blue Line Metro Train In DC
Law enforcement officials in the region are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a person wanted for an alleged assault that is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The FBI's Washington Field Office issued an alert on Friday, Sept. 23, and provided photos...
Man stabbed at DC homeless shelter
WASHINGTON - Police say a man suffered minor injuries after he was stabbed early Friday morning at a D.C. homeless shelter. The stabbing happened just after 2:15 a.m. in a shelter in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the southeast. The man was transported to the...
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
Smile, You're On Candid Camera: Shooting Suspect Caught On Tesla Cam Sentenced In Maryland
An unexpected sleuth helped detectives in Maryland bust a Montgomery County man who opened fire in downtown Silver Spring and will now spend more than a decade behind bars, the state's attorney announced. John Tomlinson was sentenced at the Circuit Court for Montgomery County to 30 years in prison with...
Prince George's County Police Corporal Indicted, Suspended For Theft And Misconduct: Officials
A veteran police officer in Maryland has been suspended and indicted for alleged theft and misconduct offenses while he was in office. Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Travis Fowble, a 24-year veteran of the force, has been accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on duty, dating back to 2018, his employer announced.
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
Woman Fights Off Burglar, Attempted Rapist After Attack At Silver Spring Apartment, Police Say
A Maryland woman was able to fight off a would-be rapist at her Silver Spring apartment during a burglary, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. Officials said that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring, a woman was attacked from behind by an unknown man, officials said.
D.C. Man Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine in Takoma Park
Hugh M. Dennis Jr., 59, of Washington, D.C. was charged with possession of crack cocaine with the intention of distributing it and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. On Sept. 20 at 3 p.m., Takoma Park Police officers responded to the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue at the Quality...
Person dead after shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a shooting in Northeast that left a person dead Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted about the shooting in the 3000 block of Adams St. NE at 1:06 p.m. In the tweet, it said MPD was looking for […]
2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville
Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”
DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
