Pennsylvania State

Bobby C.
2d ago

Could you just imagine if a republican pulled a shotgun on a black teenager the way Fetterman did? I'll tell you one thing, it wouldn't have disappeared from the media the way it did..

Jay Clouser
2d ago

Oh sure! COVID! The excuse du jour for juju just about everything. As for Braddock, the population went from several thousand to a few hundred under his watch. PAY ATTENTION VOTERS!!!!

RJ Stokes
2d ago

The dude is lazy and all about a handout. It’s in your face people. This is what you are going to get. Don’t complain and act surprised like you did with your savior Biden.

FOX 43

Doug Mastriano meets with Perry County voters

MARYSVILLE, Pa. — On Friday, dozens of voters gathered in Marysville, Perry County to meet with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. “It was nice to be able to meet him, greet him, and say hello," said patron Denny Shambaugh. "I really agree with a lot of his platform.”. “I’m...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
WGAL

Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly

Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
Washington Examiner

Oz medical records show GOP Pennsylvania candidate is in good health

Mehmet Oz released his medical records to prove he is healthy as part of his campaign strategy to keep voters focused on rival John Fetterman's stroke recovery as the midterm elections loom. Oz's doctor, Rebecca Kurth, wrote that the 62-year-old Republican senatorial candidate is in "excellent health," according to the...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
YourErie

PA Governor Race: Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double-digit lead in the race for Governor, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. The poll found Shapiro with 53% support, consistent with a CBS/YouGov poll released earlier this month. A Trafalgar Poll also released in September showed just a two point lead […]
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
therecord-online.com

Senate Dems push pension hike for retired teachers, state employees

HARRISBURG, PA – With the clock running down on this year’s legislative session, two Pennsylvania Senate Democrats are crafting bills that would hand the commonwealth’s retired teachers and state employees the first cost-of-living adjustments to their pensions in years. State Sens. Katie Muth, of Montgomery County, and...
Washington Examiner

Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?

Democrats have repeatedly touted the theme of our country’s democracy in recent years. In fact, it seems whenever they want to criticize something they disagree with, rather than explain why they disagree with it, they demonize it as a “threat to our democracy.” With the midterm elections fast approaching, one would think Democrats would listen to their own words.
CBS Pittsburgh

A doctor and nurse battle for toss-up state House seat in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's another wide-open race for the state House of Representatives in this region, and it features a Democratic doctor and a Republican nurse.KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, who spoke with both candidates, explains why this race could help determine which party controls the House in Harrisburg.The 30th Legislative District is a new state House district with no incumbent, and it stretches from the Ohio River north through Franklin Park, McCandless and part of Hampton."It's an open seat, and I've been campaigning since February. What I've said to voters across the political spectrum is that this is the...
Fox News

Virginia Gov. Youngkin says 'silent thief' of inflation, worsening border crisis at the top of voters' minds

AUSTIN, Texas — Many of the same issues that propelled Glenn Youngkin to an upset victory in Virginia's gubernatorial race last November, including education and public safety, are still at the top of voters' minds ahead of the midterm elections, the Virginia governor told Fox News Digital in an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival on Friday.
VIRGINIA STATE
