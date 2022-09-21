Could you just imagine if a republican pulled a shotgun on a black teenager the way Fetterman did? I'll tell you one thing, it wouldn't have disappeared from the media the way it did..
Oh sure! COVID! The excuse du jour for juju just about everything. As for Braddock, the population went from several thousand to a few hundred under his watch. PAY ATTENTION VOTERS!!!!
The dude is lazy and all about a handout. It’s in your face people. This is what you are going to get. Don’t complain and act surprised like you did with your savior Biden.
Related
Doug Mastriano meets with Perry County voters
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oz medical records show GOP Pennsylvania candidate is in good health
Just in time for fall, national GOP leaders roll out ‘Commitment to America’ in western Pennsylvania
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County
RELATED PEOPLE
Pennsylvania GOP voters weigh in on Senate race
Fetterman wins major endorsement of Pa. State Building & Construction Trades Council
PA Governor Race: Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
IN THIS ARTICLE
Senate Dems push pension hike for retired teachers, state employees
Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?
A doctor and nurse battle for toss-up state House seat in Allegheny County
Hillary Clinton compares Trump's Ohio event to a Nazi rally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin says 'silent thief' of inflation, worsening border crisis at the top of voters' minds
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Trump touts 'rock-solid' Budd at raucous Wilmington rally
Pa. educators, anti-hunger advocates push for no-cost school meals
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 344