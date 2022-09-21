ANTIOCH -- One of three children injured last week when a vehicle struck them as they walked home from school in Antioch has been declared brain death and taken off life support, a relative told the East Bay Times.The boy's aunt, Charlotte Baker, told the paper of the family's heartbreaking decision.Another aunt -- Eden Comfort -- has started a Gofundme page to help the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, $30,920 had been raised."The family is devastated, and they need your help with prayers and love right now," the aunt wrote.On Friday around 3:00 pm, the three children -- 12-year-old Gianathon...

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO