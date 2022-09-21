ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash In Front Of Lafayette BART Brings Police Thursday

An 2-car crash in front of Lafayette BART attracted police and the interest of passersby photographers Gint and Andrew Federas Thursday. Officers were seen detaining a man afterward. We don’t believe there were any serious injuries.
LAFAYETTE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]

Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
SANTA ROSA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash on State Route 84 [Livermore, CA]

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Collision near Isabel Avenue. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:30 a.m., at Isabel Avenue (SR 84) and Airway Boulevard. Upon arrival, Livermore police discovered that the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle for reasons under investigation. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, officials pronounced...
LIVERMORE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]

Driver Hospitalized after DUI Collision near State Farm Drive. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m., at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Meanwhile,...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
eastcountytoday.net

CHP Says One Dead in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision

The California Highway Patrol says one person died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Concord Friday morning. Per CHP, this morning (9/23/22) at about 4:02am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on the Grant Street on-ramp to SR-242 northbound. A pedestrian was walking within the roadway of the on-ramp when a vehicle (Honda Civic) approached.
CONCORD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Child Hospitalized after Bicycle Crash on Fernside Boulevard [Alameda, CA]

10-Year-Old Bicyclist Injured in Bicycle vs Car Collision near Garfield Avenue. The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m., near Garfield Avenue on September 16th. According to police, the young boy was struck and suffered injuries including substantial abrasions to his lower left leg. Alameda Fire Department emergency responders arrived at the...
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Child struck by car walking home from school in Antioch taken off life support

ANTIOCH -- One of three children injured last week when a vehicle struck them as they walked home from school in Antioch has been declared brain death and taken off life support, a relative told the East Bay Times.The boy's aunt, Charlotte Baker, told the paper of the family's heartbreaking decision.Another aunt -- Eden Comfort -- has started a Gofundme page to help the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, $30,920  had been raised."The family is devastated, and they need your help with prayers and love right now," the aunt wrote.On Friday around 3:00 pm, the three children -- 12-year-old Gianathon...
ANTIOCH, CA
actionnews5.com

Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party. Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday. Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Half Moon Bay burglary suspect pursuit ends in deadly collision on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO -- A pursuit suspect was killed early Wednesday when he abandoned his stolen car on the San Mateo Bridge in an effort to evade capture and was fatally struck by another vehicle.The deadly collision forced the closure of all eastbound lanes near of the toll plaza on the Hayward side of the span backing up traffic on Highway 92 into San Mateo County.According to officer Chris Barshini of the CHP's Redwood City office, the incident began around 4 a.m. as a pursuit of a stolen white Ford Mustang  by the San Mateo Sheriff's Department on northbound...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Traffic Accident

Peabody Road Accident Traps Injured Woman in Vehicle. A Fairfield woman suffered major injuries in a traffic accident involving a dump truck on September 19. The accident happened along Peabody Road around 11:30 a.m., and the woman became trapped inside her vehicle due to the collision. She was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters with the Fairfield Fire Department, who used tools to free her.
FAIRFIELD, CA

