Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news24-680.com
Crash In Front Of Lafayette BART Brings Police Thursday
An 2-car crash in front of Lafayette BART attracted police and the interest of passersby photographers Gint and Andrew Federas Thursday. Officers were seen detaining a man afterward. We don’t believe there were any serious injuries.
L.A. Weekly
Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash on State Route 84 [Livermore, CA]
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Collision near Isabel Avenue. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:30 a.m., at Isabel Avenue (SR 84) and Airway Boulevard. Upon arrival, Livermore police discovered that the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle for reasons under investigation. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, officials pronounced...
L.A. Weekly
Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]
Driver Hospitalized after DUI Collision near State Farm Drive. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m., at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Meanwhile,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DUI driver arrested after crashing into San Jose apartment, displacing 9
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police have confirmed to KRON4 that a driver who crashed into an apartment building this morning has been found and arrested for driving under the influence. A neighbor, Ran Meas, said that one minute he was sleeping and then the next minute, he found a car had slammed […]
Firefighters respond to van engulfed in flames while still moving in the East Bay
(KRON) — Contra Costa County firefighters responded on Friday morning to a call about a van that was engulfed in flames and “rolling backwards,” KRON4 confirmed. Firefighters received the call about a van on fire just before 8 a.m. and confirmed that the vehicle was on fire of the right hand side of the road. […]
eastcountytoday.net
CHP Says One Dead in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision
The California Highway Patrol says one person died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Concord Friday morning. Per CHP, this morning (9/23/22) at about 4:02am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on the Grant Street on-ramp to SR-242 northbound. A pedestrian was walking within the roadway of the on-ramp when a vehicle (Honda Civic) approached.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Vacaville (Vacaville, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured three people. According to the CHP, one suffered severe injuries, and the other two sustained minor injuries from the [..]
RELATED PEOPLE
Another Atria San Mateo resident dies after allegedly drinking cleaning solution
Warning: This story contains graphic photos SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly San Mateo man died a slow, painful death after an employee of his senior care facility served him a glass of red “heavy duty” bathroom cleaner, according to a newly-filed lawsuit. The wrongful death civil lawsuit accuses Atria Park of San Mateo […]
Man found dead inside van likely victim of freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities say
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in Oakland after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on city streets.
Family’s belongings destroyed after crash involving stolen moving truck
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. The truck smashed the belongings of a family that was about to move to a new state. The incident happened at the Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located […]
L.A. Weekly
Child Hospitalized after Bicycle Crash on Fernside Boulevard [Alameda, CA]
10-Year-Old Bicyclist Injured in Bicycle vs Car Collision near Garfield Avenue. The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m., near Garfield Avenue on September 16th. According to police, the young boy was struck and suffered injuries including substantial abrasions to his lower left leg. Alameda Fire Department emergency responders arrived at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old San Jose man charged with DUI; injured child, displaced 9 in hit-and run crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A child is recovering from minor injuries, and at least two families are displaced. This, following a hit-and-run crash into an apartment building in the Seven Trees neighborhood in San Jose. The damage that could be seen from inside the impact area in one of the...
Report: Child struck by car walking home from school in Antioch taken off life support
ANTIOCH -- One of three children injured last week when a vehicle struck them as they walked home from school in Antioch has been declared brain death and taken off life support, a relative told the East Bay Times.The boy's aunt, Charlotte Baker, told the paper of the family's heartbreaking decision.Another aunt -- Eden Comfort -- has started a Gofundme page to help the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, $30,920 had been raised."The family is devastated, and they need your help with prayers and love right now," the aunt wrote.On Friday around 3:00 pm, the three children -- 12-year-old Gianathon...
actionnews5.com
Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party. Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday. Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into...
1 dead, 2 injured after Brinks guard opens fire during attempted robbery in Oakland: Official
The two injured include a Brinks employee and an innocent bystander. They were both taken to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian accident occurred in San Mateo on Wednesday. The crash happened in the Hayward direction of the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Half Moon Bay burglary suspect pursuit ends in deadly collision on San Mateo Bridge
SAN MATEO -- A pursuit suspect was killed early Wednesday when he abandoned his stolen car on the San Mateo Bridge in an effort to evade capture and was fatally struck by another vehicle.The deadly collision forced the closure of all eastbound lanes near of the toll plaza on the Hayward side of the span backing up traffic on Highway 92 into San Mateo County.According to officer Chris Barshini of the CHP's Redwood City office, the incident began around 4 a.m. as a pursuit of a stolen white Ford Mustang by the San Mateo Sheriff's Department on northbound...
200 BART passengers stuck in Transbay Tube, disabled train will be towed, agency says
BART is experiencing "major delays" Friday morning as it says around 200 passengers are stuck on a disabled train in the Transbay Tube, and another train is en route to tow the train to the nearest station to get people off.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Traffic Accident
Peabody Road Accident Traps Injured Woman in Vehicle. A Fairfield woman suffered major injuries in a traffic accident involving a dump truck on September 19. The accident happened along Peabody Road around 11:30 a.m., and the woman became trapped inside her vehicle due to the collision. She was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters with the Fairfield Fire Department, who used tools to free her.
Comments / 0