Yardbarker
Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley: 'I've been wanting to play with (Tom) Brady for a long time'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receivers room is starting to resemble a hospital ward given the number of players who are currently nursing injuries. Add on Wednesday's news that Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld, and the team could be severely shorthanded when it takes on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
Cole Beasley makes solid first impression with Bucs, but will he play Sunday?
TAMPA — If his second full day as a Bucs employee is any sign, newest receiver Cole Beasley is making a solid transition from unsigned free agency to NFL rigor. But whether Beasley is elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s home opener against the Packers remains unclear.
New Bucs WR Cole Beasley talks about sliding into Tom Brady's DMs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dangerously thin at wide receiver as they prepare for their home opener in Week 3, so they’ve called in some reinforcements. With Mike Evans serving a one-game suspension, and both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones having missed Week 2 due to injury, the Bucs signed veteran Cole Beasley to the practice squad this week.
Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today
Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick says Lamar Jackson's next contract will answer early questions about his ability in the pocket
With a game against the Baltimore Ravens up next on the schedule, it seems natural that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is fielding questions about Lamar Jackson. Belichick is, after all, a defensive-minded head coach, and his top priority this weekend will be slowing Jackson down. That's easier...
NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints
The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers former head coach Bruce Arians for his role in Sunday's skirmish with the New Orleans Saints that led to Mike Evans' one-game suspension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that the league sent Arians, now serving...
Could Vince Wilfork’s message help the Patriots win?
A lot was going on at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, as former Patriots nose tackle, Vince Wilfork was in the building to be officially fitted for his Hall of Fame red jacket. He will be inducted into the Hall on Saturday and will be honored at halftime during the Patriots’ home opener on Sunday afternoon.
Texans Coach Pep Hamilton Play-Calling: 'Not Good Enough'
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton spoke about his own duties, and how he needs to improve to help get the team some wins this season, starting in Week 3 against the Bears.
Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown with Tom Brady
The matchup on Sunday between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a very juicy one. Obviously, the
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, Panthers
Bucs HC Todd Bowles said OT Donovan Smith (elbow) and WR Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Friday and will be game-time decisions for Week 3. (Rick Stroud) Bowles thinks recently signed WR Cole Beasley could play in Week 3 after observing him in practice this week: “I think he could. He’s quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he’s played and gotten a lot of reps under him.” (Greg Auman)
Yardbarker
Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3: Preview
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 2-3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his career. The Packers have lost the last two NFC Championship games playing the Bucs in the last two seasons. Green Bay does lead the overall series record of 33-23. Packers offense. Last week against the...
