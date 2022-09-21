ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
The Spun

Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
FanSided

Could Vince Wilfork's message help the Patriots win?

A lot was going on at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, as former Patriots nose tackle, Vince Wilfork was in the building to be officially fitted for his Hall of Fame red jacket. He will be inducted into the Hall on Saturday and will be honored at halftime during the Patriots’ home opener on Sunday afternoon.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, Panthers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles said OT Donovan Smith (elbow) and WR Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Friday and will be game-time decisions for Week 3. (Rick Stroud) Bowles thinks recently signed WR Cole Beasley could play in Week 3 after observing him in practice this week: “I think he could. He’s quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he’s played and gotten a lot of reps under him.” (Greg Auman)
Yardbarker

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3: Preview

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 2-3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his career. The Packers have lost the last two NFC Championship games playing the Bucs in the last two seasons. Green Bay does lead the overall series record of 33-23. Packers offense. Last week against the...
