wtvy.com
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man will serve five years in prison on multiple convictions that include lewdly photographing employees at the retail store where he worked. 28-year-old John Thomas Uda pleaded guilty on Friday to Voyeurism, Burglary, and a reduced Assault charge. Houston County Assistant District Attorney John Talbot...
wdhn.com
Two women charged with hindering prosecution of two wanted murder suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In July of this year, Dothan police began investigating a double murder case back in July and have since made three arrests. Two suspects have been on the loose for nearly two months, DeVante Williams and MacAuthur Hawkins are wanted for one count of Capital Murder, Corpse Abuse, and Kidnapping all in the first degree.
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with trafficking in fentanyl, meth
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man is accused of trafficking narcotics following a search of his home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the agency has announced. The man, William Talbot, 35, was already facing a half dozen charges after reportedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said in its statement. Later, after deputies served a search warrant on his residence, he was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine, the OCSO said.
WEAR
Walton County deputies arrest 20-year-old with reported stolen handgun
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Santa Rosa Beach Friday morning for having a reported stolen handgun. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport was arrested for dealing in stolen property. The sheriff's office says while trying to perform a traffic stop on a...
niceville.com
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 23-25, 2022
Kai-Alani Williams, 19, Chattahoochee, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Lillian Lenderman, 26, Greenwood, Florida: Petit theft- retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Earnest Wambles, 64, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ty’Keyan Poole, 28, Greenwood, Florida: Unlawful sexual activity with a person...
wtvy.com
Geneva County woman pleads guilty to 2020 murder
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Andrea Charlene Wambles, 42, of Chancellor, AL pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder. Wambles was arrested on June 29, 2020 following the shooting of Danah Hudson Johnson of Bellwood. Two years after the murder, Wambles plead guilty to the murder charges. She has been sentenced...
sheriff-okaloosa.org
FWB Man Charged with Grand Theft & Contracting Without Certification
An investigation into a dispute over a home remodeling project in Mary Esther led to charges of grand theft and engaging in contracting without certification against a Fort Walton Beach man. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Robert Brezeale September 20th. The victim says he contracted to...
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
niceville.com
Domestic violence incident turns deadly in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. — An apparent domestic violence incident in Destin turned deadly Wednesday after a man, who was reportedly armed and pursuing a woman, fired at lawmen who then returned fire, killing the suspect, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,...
wtvy.com
PCPD investigating fatal pedestrian accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue. Officers report the pedestrian was crossing 23rd Street when they were hit by a pickup truck traveling east. Officers said the pedestrian, a 72-year-old white female,...
Andalusia Star News
CCSO arrests suspect for possession of obscene materials
A McKenzie man was arrested this week on charges related to possession of obscene materials involving children. Jessy Morris Folmar, 59, was arrested Thursday by Covington County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Blayne Pruett on 12 counts of possession of obscene materials and two counts of dissemination of obscene materials. According...
wtvy.com
1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman is dead after her home caught fire Saturday evening in Dothan. The victim was identified as Madiolan “Madie” Norton. Norton passed from her severe injuries Sunday afternoon at Southeast Health Medical Center, according to Dothan Fire Department. Norton’s husband continues to be...
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of hitting victim with stick, then robs them
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to Dothan City Police, Jeffrey Lee Dozier struck the victim with a stick and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money. The crime occurred on the 900 block of Wheat Street. Dozier has been charged with Robbery with Other Weapon in the first degree.
sheriff-okaloosa.org
Traffic Stop Attempt Leads to Trafficking in Fentanyl & Meth Plus Other Charges
A Crestview man who faced a half dozen charges after fleeing an attempted traffic stop had two more felonies added after deputies served a search warrant on his residence: trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to make a traffic stop September 19th...
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
WJHG-TV
Deputies shoot, kill man after he chased woman through Destin neighborhood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was shot and killed by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly chased his ex-wife through a Destin neighborhood, shooting at her. The OCSO responded to reports of an armed disturbance around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon at a home under construction on Sailmaker...
WJHG-TV
BCSO Scam Alert
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a specific scam where a caller is claiming to be a deputy from the department. BCSO officials said that they have received several reports of the scam already. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer is...
Deputies shoot, kill man in Destin’s Regatta Bay neighborhood
UPDATE: Estranged husband shot at wife before deputies killed him in Destin: Sheriff DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday evening in the Regatta Bay neighborhood. OCSO said the man was chasing and shooting at a woman around a home construction site. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. […]
WEAR
Walton County deputies hold active school shooter training
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies took to school hallways Friday to prepare in case of an active-shooter situation. The training was held at Mossy Head School. The sheriff's office partnered with the school district, emergency management and several other agencies for the exercise. Sheriff Michael Adkinson says now...
