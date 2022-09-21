Ron DeSantis Accused Of Abusing Federal Funds And Jonathan Turley Is Right There To Offer Argle-Bargle Analysis

Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Is Reportedly So Mad About Ron DeSantis 'Stealing His Thunder' With Immigration Stunt
Donald Trump is reportedly furious with Ron DeSantis, as he claimed that the Florida Governor stole his thunder – and also his idea – when he made the decision to relocate 48 illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. DeSantis...
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
Ron DeSantis: I Wasn’t Actually Responsible for Creating That Migrant ‘Stunt’
On Hannity Monday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attempted to dismiss accusations that he engaged in a stunt when he flew about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, instead claiming that President Joe Biden engaged in “the biggest stunt” by not going along with his predecessor’s immigration policies.While some have accused the governor of “political human trafficking,” Sean Hannity helped DeSantis portray his actions as acceptable to the public at large and welcomed by the migrants themselves.“Just for the record: this was voluntary. All migrants were put up in hotels, given accommodations, they were fed, they were showered, they...
Kushner criticizes DeSantis’s migrants flights: ‘Have to remember that these are human beings’
Former White House adviser Jared Kushner called the move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to send migrants from the southern border to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., in protest of Biden’s immigration policies “very troubling” even as he advocated for former President Trump’s stringent immigration platform.
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
Former Pedro Pan kids, Democrats slam Lt. Gov. Nuñez over Cuban migrant remarks
A group of Democrats, former Pedro Pan kids and immigration advocates slammed Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez on Wednesday morning over comments she made last month over recently arrived Cuban migrants and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ goal to bus undocumented immigrants out of Florida.
How Democrats Can Turn the Tables on DeSantis
Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, the Republican governors of Florida and Texas, respectively, have exploited thousands of migrants by busing and flying them to New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Martha’s Vineyard, off Massachusetts. The idea is simple: Make the Democrats deal with the border crisis and prove they’re all hypocrites, human rights be damned.
Are Ron DeSantis' Migrant Flights Legal?
Last week, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arranged two flights carrying nearly 50 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Almost as soon as news broke about the flights, allegations began to fly: kidnapping, misuse of state funds, deception, and human trafficking. Officials in Texas and Massachusetts have already launched investigations into some of those angles. Political figures ranging from Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom have called for the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis' actions.
DeSantis doesn't help his cause with comments about migrants, Florida
It’s been a week since Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts, and since the stunt, the Florida Republican hasn’t offered much in the way of a detailed defense. Given the number of legal inquiries surrounding the incident, it’s possible the governor’s attorneys have encouraged him not to talk too much about what transpired.
Gov. DeSantis defends decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday defended his decision to fly two plane loads of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard even as a group was holding a rally in South Florida to denounce the governor's actions. "We take what's happening at the southern border very seriously," DeSantis said Thursday morning at the end of a news conference in North Florida that he held to tout the benefits of commercial trucking. "Our message is we're not a sanctuary state." There were at least 50 Venezuelans who were flown to Martha's Vineyard under the governor's orders. Local Venezuelan leaders and...
White House preparing for DeSantis migrant flights to Delaware as state agencies ready response
The White House is coordinating with state officials and aid groups preparing for the potential arrival of a plane with migrants sent from Texas to coastal Delaware near the beach home of President Joe Biden.The flight, due to arrive on Tuesday afternoon, could mark the second flight within a week organised by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration to move people seeking asylum in San Antonio to northeastern towns.“We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims,” White House press secretary...
Ron DeSantis chartered migrant flights from GOP donor, report finds
One week before two flights with mostly Venezeulan migrants landed unannounced on Martha’s Vineyard after leaving San Antonio, Florida’s Department of Transportation paid $615,000 to an aviation firm.State records show that the payment on 8 September was for “RELOCATION PROGRAM OF UNAUTHORIZED ALIENS”.Records also show that the state paid the same company, Vertol Systems Company Inc, another $950,000, for the same reason, on 19 September, as The Independent previously reported.In total, the company has received more than $1.56m from Governor Ron DeSantis’s $12m state-funded plan to ship migrants to Democratic states and cities, widely derided as a political stunt...
Florida Democrats seek to block Governor Ron DeSantis from sending more flights of migrants
Florida — Florida Democrats are asking for state legislative leaders to block Governor Ron DeSantis from accessing more taxpayer dollars to transport migrants throughout the country. The call comes after DeSantis transported 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas, into Florida and then onward to Martha’s Vineyard. >>> STREAM ACTION...
