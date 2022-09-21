Read full article on original website
G. BRUCE JENKINS, 90
G. Bruce Jenkins, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Indiana, PA. He was born in Bradenville, PA, on March 13, 1932, to the late Robert L. and Rachel M. (Hill) Jenkins. He was a remarkable man—filled with generosity, a tireless work ethic, empathy, optimism, and integrity. He was a role model for us all, and the world is a better place because of him.
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
Greensburg state store temporarily closed
There is no timeline for the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Greensburg to reopen after its temporary closure in early August because of what state officials described as “potential safety concerns.”. The building’s co-owner John Rause said Wednesday that he has contractors lined up to assess moisture...
CHAMBER SEEKING APPLICATIONS FOR EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Indiana County Employer of the Year. The application asks for why the employer should be named Employer of the Year and why employees work for them and what they have done to make employees feel valued. The award recipient will be announced on December 15th at the annual Chamber of Commerce Meeting at the KCAC.
Celebrate Autumn: A guide to fall festivals in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crafts, music, shopping, foliage, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Enjoy autumn at these fall festivals going on throughout Western Pennsylvania.ALLEGHENY COUNTYSeptemberHeidelberg – On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on 1st Avenue. From 1-9 p.m., the Heidelberg community will be coming together to support the HVFD and enjoy various vendors, refreshments and entertainment like a bounce house, obstacle course race, and axe-throwing. There will also be live music!Downtown -- Ready for special deals on supplies for home projects this fall? Check out the 2022 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. The three-day exhibition is...
SHIRLEY MARIE ALLEN BALINT, 92
Shirley Marie Allen Balint, 92 of Indiana, passed away on September 23 2022, at Bethany Place Residence Care Center in Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 5, 1930, in Sharon, Shirley was raised by mother Hazel Lowman and stepfather Paul Lowman, along with father Edward Allen. Shirley...
NO INJURIES IN CRASH LAST SATURDAY
No injuries were reported in a crash in White Township that happened last Saturday morning. State Police say the crash happened at 10:17 AM on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Erin McGrath of Indiana was driving her car out of a parking lot to make a left turn onto Oakland Avenue. She did not check to see if she would be clear in making the turn, and Collided with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Arcadia. 59-year-old Richard Canton of Indiana was also in the other car. He also escaped injury.
Spring Hill Brewing closing down after 5 years in business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spring Hill Brewing on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years.The owner made the announcement on social media, saying that Friday will be the last day they are open.The business was located in a former union building overlooking Downtown Pittsburgh.The owner did not say why the brewery was shutting down for good, but thanked the community for their support.
100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding
The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
Pennsylvania family says boy choked on plastic covered and fried in batter from Chick-fil-A
A family in Pittsburgh is claiming their grandson choked on plastic from Chick-fil-A. The family says they purchased a 12-piece of chicken nugget that was allegedly covered in batter and fried, according to WPXI. The boy was rushed to a nearby MedExpress and had the plastic removed from his mouth before they arrived at the […]
Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE CLIMBS, PA AVERAGE FALLS
After seeing national gas price averages go down for 98 straight days, that average went up slightly, while Pennsylvania’s average continues to go down. The after going up slightly earlier this week, the national average this morning is $3.70 a gallon, up two cents from yesterday, and two cents from last week, but down eighteen cents over the last month. Last year’s national average is $3.18 a gallon.
MOSTLY CALM FRIDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
It was mostly calm for first responders on Friday in Indiana County, but there were still some incidents of note. Aside from a vehicle accident that was reported 6:27 AM on Route 422 in Armstrong Township, the only other accident reported was a crash on Pickering Run Road in Grant Township at 11:18 AM. Marion Center and Commodore Fire Departments were dispatched at the time. Marion Center fire officials said on their Facebook Page that the crash was near the intersection with Deckers Point Road as a car crashed into a tree. No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Indiana County 911. State Police were also on the scene, and they have not yet released information on the crash.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 23-25
Stage Right School for the Performing Arts takes to the high seas for a weekend production of the 1934 musical “Anything Goes,” featuring Cole Porter classics such as the title song and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”. A multiple Tony Award-winner, the madcap romp tells...
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
Rivers Casino's The Landing Hotel now taking room reservations
The Rivers Casino’s The Landing Hotel is now taking room reservations in advance of its upcoming opening. The official opening date has yet to be announced, Rivers Casino spokesman Jack Horner said, but the hotel’s website is now accepting reservations beginning Oct. 11. The seven-story, 219-room hotel will...
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON WEDNESDAY CRASH
Indiana Borough Police released information on a crash that happened yesterday within the borough. Officers say they were called to the 100 block of North 4th Street around 7:15 yesterday morning for an accident involving two cars. They say 34-year-old Joshua King of Greensburg was in his blue Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he was struck by a green Chevy Silverado driven by an unnamed juvenile.
