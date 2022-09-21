ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

LehighValleyLive.com

Murphy asks for changes to N.J. unemployment bill

A bill that would change how some unemployment benefits are distributed in New Jersey was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, after his administration received notice from the federal government that some of the measure’s provisions were problematic. Murphy said he supported the goals of the legislation...
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Rising insurance rates hammer New Jersey workers

(The Center Square) – Hits just keep coming. And, with more fiscal pain for New Jersey state and school workers. In less than a week’s time, the State Health Benefits Commission shot up rate increases of 21% for health plans of state workers, and almost 23% on local government benefits. More than 800,000 workers are impacted, and there was a lightning rod last-minute deal involving unions and Gov. Phil Murphy – much to the detest of Republicans.
ECONOMY
Cadrene Heslop

Concerns About New Jersey Store Ban Policy

Across America, states are banning several items. California is making moves to avoid gas-powered vehicles. Meanwhile, other states, like Colorado, have passed laws. These rules cause stores to prohibit the use of one specific item. These changes are to lower the country's pollution and carbon footprint. Like, in Colorado, a similar ban happened in New Jersey. But now store owners have concerns about shoppers' response to the ban.
COLORADO STATE
njbmagazine.com

NJ Adopts 2021 National Standard Plumbing Code

New Jersey has officially adopted the 2021 edition of the National Standard Plumbing Code (NSPC) to serve as the plumbing code for the Garden State. The Division of Codes and Standards, which is part of the state’s Department of Community Affairs, adopted the NSPC with state-specific amendments on Monday.
HEALTH
metroairportnews.com

JFK Terminal 4 Becomes First Pre-Existing Airline Terminal in Nation Certified as LEED Platinum

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK International Air Terminal LLC (JFKIAT) announced that Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport was awarded Platinum certification for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Existing Buildings: Operations & Maintenance by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Terminal 4, operated by JFKIAT, is the first airline terminal in the United States to receive the LEED Platinum recognition for pre-existing airline terminals.
LIFESTYLE
WHYY

New Jersey lawmakers move to create ‘community schools’

This month, New Jersey lawmakers returned from summer recess, just as kids returned to school from summer break. With increased attention on issues like student mental health and safety, academic equity, and sex education standards, the Legislature has eyed education reform. The General Assembly Education Committee approved several measures Thursday...
EDUCATION
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Highlights $49M New Brunswick Train Station Upgrades

Gov. Phil Murphy today highlighted critical infrastructure improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement. Located on NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor rail line, the station will benefit from a $49 million investment toward extending and replacing passenger platforms, rehabilitating escalators and elevators, installing energy-efficient lighting, and upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to other internal and external projects.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy recommends changes to bill regarding performance-based assessments

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday conditionally vetoed S896, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of a Commissioner of Education-approved performance-based assessment as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing or certificate of eligibility. The Governor’s recommendations maintain...
EDUCATION
Rock 104.1

Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey

Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, AG’s Office announce $7.75M settlement of child labor law violations with Chipotle Mexican Grill

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill to resolve alleged widespread and persistent violations of the state’s child labor laws. Under this groundbreaking...
LAW

