In 2014, I began a one-woman crusade to reform New Jersey's two death taxes.
With the Federal Reserve announcing another big interest rate hike on Wednesday to combat inflation, life continues to get more difficult and expensive for New Jersey residents living paycheck to paycheck and relying on their credit cards to make ends meet. The Fed has raised rates 0.75% to slow the...
A bill that would change how some unemployment benefits are distributed in New Jersey was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, after his administration received notice from the federal government that some of the measure's provisions were problematic. Murphy said he supported the goals of the legislation...
Rising insurance rates hammer New Jersey workers
(The Center Square) – Hits just keep coming. And, with more fiscal pain for New Jersey state and school workers. In less than a week’s time, the State Health Benefits Commission shot up rate increases of 21% for health plans of state workers, and almost 23% on local government benefits. More than 800,000 workers are impacted, and there was a lightning rod last-minute deal involving unions and Gov. Phil Murphy – much to the detest of Republicans.
Concerns About New Jersey Store Ban Policy
Across America, states are banning several items. California is making moves to avoid gas-powered vehicles. Meanwhile, other states, like Colorado, have passed laws. These rules cause stores to prohibit the use of one specific item. These changes are to lower the country's pollution and carbon footprint. Like, in Colorado, a similar ban happened in New Jersey. But now store owners have concerns about shoppers' response to the ban.
N.J.’s first Walmart has been remodeled to provide Turnersville customers with better way to shop
Gloucester County residents got a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 3501 Route 42, Turnersville, on Friday as the the store celebrated its “re-grand opening.”. A brief ceremony honoring associates and recognizing local fire and police departments with a $2,000 donation to each organization was held...
Is Anyone Else Beyond Annoyed At New Jersey’s Minimum Wage Increase In 2023?
I've got good news and bad news. The good news is that according to NJ.com, New Jersey's minimum wage will be increasing by more than $1.00 starting in the new year. The hourly increase will be an additional $1.13 making the new minimum wage $14.13 as of January 1st, 2023.
New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs executive order increasing offshore wind goal
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday increasing his state’s offshore wind goal by nearly 50 percent. The new goal, 11,000 MW by 2040, ups the current goal of 7,500 MW. Murphy ... Read More » The post New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs executive order increasing offshore wind goal appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
NJ Adopts 2021 National Standard Plumbing Code
New Jersey has officially adopted the 2021 edition of the National Standard Plumbing Code (NSPC) to serve as the plumbing code for the Garden State. The Division of Codes and Standards, which is part of the state’s Department of Community Affairs, adopted the NSPC with state-specific amendments on Monday.
Gov. Phil Murphy vetoes bill eliminating ‘unnecessary’ teaching certification
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have eliminated a controversial requirement for new teachers. To obtain a certification to teach in New Jersey, educators must pass a Board of Education-approved performance-based assessment known as “edTPA.”. The prerequisite is unpopular among many teaching candidates,...
JFK Terminal 4 Becomes First Pre-Existing Airline Terminal in Nation Certified as LEED Platinum
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK International Air Terminal LLC (JFKIAT) announced that Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport was awarded Platinum certification for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Existing Buildings: Operations & Maintenance by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Terminal 4, operated by JFKIAT, is the first airline terminal in the United States to receive the LEED Platinum recognition for pre-existing airline terminals.
You’re sure to find a perfect job at this NJ job fair
It’s hard to believe that in an economic climate like this where people are having such a hard time finding workers and so many industries are understaffed that there is actually looking for a job. The fact is, there are plenty of young people out there who are very...
New Jersey lawmakers move to create ‘community schools’
This month, New Jersey lawmakers returned from summer recess, just as kids returned to school from summer break. With increased attention on issues like student mental health and safety, academic equity, and sex education standards, the Legislature has eyed education reform. The General Assembly Education Committee approved several measures Thursday...
Murphy Highlights $49M New Brunswick Train Station Upgrades
Gov. Phil Murphy today highlighted critical infrastructure improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement. Located on NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor rail line, the station will benefit from a $49 million investment toward extending and replacing passenger platforms, rehabilitating escalators and elevators, installing energy-efficient lighting, and upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to other internal and external projects.
Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets
While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
Gov. Murphy recommends changes to bill regarding performance-based assessments
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday conditionally vetoed S896, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of a Commissioner of Education-approved performance-based assessment as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing or certificate of eligibility. The Governor’s recommendations maintain...
The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?
The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey
Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, AG’s Office announce $7.75M settlement of child labor law violations with Chipotle Mexican Grill
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill to resolve alleged widespread and persistent violations of the state’s child labor laws. Under this groundbreaking...
