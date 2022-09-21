Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Black Hawk, Early Learning Center evacuated after nearby gas leak
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students and staff at Black Hawk Elementary are now back in class after being evacuated Monday morning. District 186 officials say they were briefly evacuated due to a gas leak at the playground outside of the Early Learning Center. We're told the gas leak has...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police want more information from downtown businesses about events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department wants to help downtown businesses stay safe. This comes after two people suffered multiple gunshot wounds last weekend. The Springfield Police Department is asking downtown business owners to give them more information about late-night events they may have in order to...
newschannel20.com
Inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival begins
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — This year is the first year of the Champaign County Balloon Festival, and directors of the festival hope to make it an annual event. The festival includes several balloon related activities such as tethered balloon rides, a balloon launch, and balloon glow. Unfortunately, all balloon events on Friday were canceled due to weather. Though there is still much at the festival for the whole family to enjoy.
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Lanphier High teacher on paid leave after arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lanphier High School teacher is now on paid investigative leave after an arrest this week. Springfield Police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school. He was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery. Akers...
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
newschannel20.com
Police: Urbana man arrested after pipe bomb discovered
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana man has been arrested after deputies say he had a pipe bomb and stolen handgun. The incident started on Saturday when Champaign County Sheriff's deputies saw William D. Meek, 45, walk away from his car in a trailer park. The deputies said they...
newschannel20.com
Student involved in fight with teacher arrested
The student who was involved in the fight with the Lanphier High School teacher Adrian Akers has been arrested. The Springfield Police Department says that the student faces charges of aggravated battery. Adrian Akers is now on paid investigative leave after his arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Adam Lopez could be released from prison next month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Adam Lopez will soon be up for parole. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Lopez has a projected parole date of October 26. Lopez, the former Springfield District 186 School Board President, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars in June 2021. He would have to serve at least 50% of that sentence.
newschannel20.com
Police: Shots fired, man attacked with baseball bat
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — The Pana Police Department says a man was attacked by someone with a baseball bat in Pana on Friday. We're told that at 12:51 p.m. the Pana Police Department received a call of a fight in progress at a parking lot near 4th and Oak Street.
newschannel20.com
FNR Week 5: Jacksonville at Springfield High
The Jacksonville Crimsons take on the Springfield High Senators in our September 23 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games by...
Comments / 0