ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo County, AZ

Comments / 4

Related
AZFamily

Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
AZFamily

Traffic restrictions Arizona drivers should be aware of this weekend

Voucher opponents say the program siphons money away from the state’s public schools. The fine print says the law does not repel or implicate any other state law regulating or restricting abortions, which would include the territorial law. Experts tell parents to keep marijuana edibles away from kids after...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona

In 2008, Beatie’s life was in the spotlight because he was living as a transgender man, then married and pregnant with his first child. In 2001, Robert Fisher is accused of killing his wife and 2 kids, then burning their house down. Despite an exhaustive manhunt, he has never been seen again. It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Navajo County, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
County
Navajo County, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Illegal Drugs#Ncso#Na Tasha Nicole Peoples#Amazon Fire Tv
ottumwaradio.com

Arizona Woman Sentenced for Damaging Dakota Access Pipeline

An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years in federal prison for damaging the Dakota Access pipeline at several locations in southern Iowa. 32-year-old Ruby Katherine Montoya was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following her prison term and pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution. Montoya was previously convicted for conspiracy to damage an energy facility.
IOWA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Budtenders at Zen Leaf in Phoenix Become Fourth Dispensary in Arizona to Unionize

The wave of labor organizing that recently has swept through Arizona's cannabis industry is not yet slowing. On September 13, budtenders at a Zen Leaf dispensary in Phoenix became the latest workers to join a union, voting overwhelmingly in favor of organizing. Employees at the location — Zen Leaf Local Joint on East University Drive — filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board on July 14, and ballots were tallied last week. Ten of the 17 eligible workers participated in the election. They voted 9-1 to form a union.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Authorities ID couple killed in an Arizona plane crash

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities on Monday identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
SELIGMAN, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
AZFamily

Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Thomas Beatie, once known as the ‘pregnant man,’ talks about life in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thomas Beatie, now an Arizona resident, was once someone whose name topped headlines just about everywhere you looked. He currently lives a relatively quiet life working as a stockbroker. “I do public speaking. I do acting as well, which is I’m an actor about I speak about diversity, and just my whole life story, which, you know, the whole transgender thing and having babies and, and all that good stuff,” Beatie said.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been served an Order of Protection over allegations of abuse from a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman made the claims against Frank Milstead in a petition filed in Maricopa County...
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy