Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
AZFamily
Traffic restrictions Arizona drivers should be aware of this weekend
Voucher opponents say the program siphons money away from the state’s public schools. The fine print says the law does not repel or implicate any other state law regulating or restricting abortions, which would include the territorial law. Experts tell parents to keep marijuana edibles away from kids after...
12news.com
How should Arizona officials prosecute crimes involving fentanyl?
The fentanyl epidemic has flooded Arizona's courts with a slew of drug-related cases. But will prosecuting these people fix the crisis?
AZFamily
Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona
In 2008, Beatie’s life was in the spotlight because he was living as a transgender man, then married and pregnant with his first child. In 2001, Robert Fisher is accused of killing his wife and 2 kids, then burning their house down. Despite an exhaustive manhunt, he has never been seen again. It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maricopa County Attorney candidates recognize growing fentanyl crisis, plan differing prosecuting approaches
PHOENIX — Fentanyl is touching more and more Arizonans' lives, as five people die every day from opioid overdoses in Arizona. According to the state health department, fentanyl is the most common drug involved in overdoses. "It's devastating," Kim Humphrey, CEO of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones said. The...
KVIA
New Mexico State Police call discovery of two bodies likely case of murder-suicide
EL PASO, Texas -- New Mexico State Police have confirmed the identities of two people who were found dead inside a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. Police say one of the people was 20-year-old Emilia Rueda, and the other was 19-year-old, Carlos Esparza. Police say it is likely a case...
Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets
Senate Bill 1273 will allow Arizona motorcyclists to filter through lanes effective as of Saturday September 24, although there are some exceptions. The post Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets appeared first on KYMA.
Two Sisters Indicted for Allegedly Possessing More Than 850,000 Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl
Two sisters are accused of possessing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills in Arizona. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that a local grand jury indicted Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19. The two young women each face a count of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ottumwaradio.com
Arizona Woman Sentenced for Damaging Dakota Access Pipeline
An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years in federal prison for damaging the Dakota Access pipeline at several locations in southern Iowa. 32-year-old Ruby Katherine Montoya was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following her prison term and pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution. Montoya was previously convicted for conspiracy to damage an energy facility.
Phoenix New Times
Budtenders at Zen Leaf in Phoenix Become Fourth Dispensary in Arizona to Unionize
The wave of labor organizing that recently has swept through Arizona's cannabis industry is not yet slowing. On September 13, budtenders at a Zen Leaf dispensary in Phoenix became the latest workers to join a union, voting overwhelmingly in favor of organizing. Employees at the location — Zen Leaf Local Joint on East University Drive — filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board on July 14, and ballots were tallied last week. Ten of the 17 eligible workers participated in the election. They voted 9-1 to form a union.
Authorities ID couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities on Monday identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
Arizona park ranger gets surprise guest as roadrunner jumps in truck
PHOENIX — No one knows why the chicken crossed the road. It's an age-old conundrum that has perplexed humanity since the beginning of time. But how about finding out why the roadrunner jumped in the truck?. Well, according to the Arizona State Parks Twitter account, the answer is simple....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
AZFamily
Thomas Beatie, once known as the ‘pregnant man,’ talks about life in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thomas Beatie, now an Arizona resident, was once someone whose name topped headlines just about everywhere you looked. He currently lives a relatively quiet life working as a stockbroker. “I do public speaking. I do acting as well, which is I’m an actor about I speak about diversity, and just my whole life story, which, you know, the whole transgender thing and having babies and, and all that good stuff,” Beatie said.
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home
A reckoning has come for cities and farms in the desert Southwest that were built to rely on the Colorado River.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
'Outraged and devastated': Arizona officials react to judge's ruling on near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — A Pima County judge's decision to lift an injunction on Arizona's decades-old abortion law has triggered strong reactions from the state's leaders. The injunction had been blocking the enforcement of a law on the books since before Arizona became a state. The ban outlaws nearly all abortions, except if the woman’s life is in jeopardy.
AZFamily
Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been served an Order of Protection over allegations of abuse from a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman made the claims against Frank Milstead in a petition filed in Maricopa County...
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Police chase begins in Illinois and ends in Missouri early Thursday morning
A police chase that started in Illinois ended in south St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 4