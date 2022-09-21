Gardner Edgerton students walked out of school Friday, September 16 at 1:45 p.m. to protest the USD 231’s proposed bathroom policies that were heavily discussed at the Monday, September 12 board meeting. The rain didn’t stop them from marching to Gardner City Hall to voice their concerns. A few parents marched and drove with the students to show their support. Photos by Lynne Hermansen.

GARDNER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO