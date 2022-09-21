Read full article on original website
Lillian Louise Murray
Lillian Louise Murray, 88, Gardner, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Nottingham of Olathe. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111. Graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
GEHS Stage walkout, protest over USD 231’s proposed policies
Gardner Edgerton students walked out of school Friday, September 16 at 1:45 p.m. to protest the USD 231’s proposed bathroom policies that were heavily discussed at the Monday, September 12 board meeting. The rain didn’t stop them from marching to Gardner City Hall to voice their concerns. A few parents marched and drove with the students to show their support. Photos by Lynne Hermansen.
