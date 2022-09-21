ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

click orlando

Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened just after noon in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road just southeast of Lockhart, investigators said. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person dead following shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lake Minneola High placed on lockdown after school shooting threat

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake Minneola High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone air-dropped a photograph during class threatening a school shooting, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies said the message was sent shortly before the last class change at 1:30 p.m....
MINNEOLA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Miya Marcano: One year since Orlando college student's murder

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday marks one year since 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed after disappearing from her Central Florida apartment complex. Since then, a foundation has been created in her name and legislation has passed to hopefully prevent this from ever happening again. To keep Miya's memory alive, her family...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Hurricane Prep: Sandbags available in Apopka, Orange County

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Depression #9 and projecting a path that could reach Florida early next week with a possibility of forming into a “major hurricane,”. With that in mind, the City of Apopka and Orange County Government are giving its residents the opportunity to...
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Blood drive underway to help injured Seminole County firefighter

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday there was a strong show of support for a Seminole County firefighter who was injured in a motorcycle crash that nearly took his life. A blood drive is being held Thursday at two Seminole County locations for Connor Fernandez, a fireman seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs Friday afternoon.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

