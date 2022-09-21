Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened just after noon in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road just southeast of Lockhart, investigators said. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central...
fox35orlando.com
1 person dead following shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
WESH
Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
fox35orlando.com
Lake Minneola High placed on lockdown after school shooting threat
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake Minneola High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone air-dropped a photograph during class threatening a school shooting, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies said the message was sent shortly before the last class change at 1:30 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies after found shot in Orange County neighborhood, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were in the area of Magnolia Homes Road at about 12:15 when they heard gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found...
Orlando police release sketch of person of interest in suspicious incident at Lake Nona park
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Thursday released a composite sketch of a person of interest in a suspicious incident at a Lake Nona park involving a woman who was walking her dog. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the incident happened between...
WESH
Officials: Port Orange man convicted for trying to buy child dies in custody
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted for trying to buy a child died while in custody in Volusia County Thursday. Hellmuth Kolb, 85, was in custody at the Volusia County Jail. According to authorities, Kolb was taken to the hospital Tuesday when he suffered a medical episode and...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
New video allegedly shows the moment a Florida woman crashes her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Police say the woman is suspected of driving under the influence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Orange City couple who put children in ‘deplorable’ living conditions arrested, deputies say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City couple is accused of keeping children in a bug-infested, filthy home. The suspects were arrested Wednesday, hours after sheriff's deputies responded to an overdose call at the home and noticed how the house looked. The suspects and children were not at the...
fox35orlando.com
Miya Marcano: One year since Orlando college student's murder
ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday marks one year since 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed after disappearing from her Central Florida apartment complex. Since then, a foundation has been created in her name and legislation has passed to hopefully prevent this from ever happening again. To keep Miya's memory alive, her family...
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
‘Taking back the night’: Residents plan night walk in neighborhood where jogger was attacked
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in a Seminole County community say they’re not familiar with the man deputies say attempted to sexually assault a woman who was out for a jog Monday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A judge denied bond for 19-year-old William...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Deputies: Lake County man accused of molesting boy arrested
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of molesting a boy between the age of 12 has been taken into custody. On Aug. 7, the boy told deputies he'd been molested at Fred Kniffin's home and in Kniffin's car. The boy's mother told...
theapopkavoice.com
Hurricane Prep: Sandbags available in Apopka, Orange County
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Depression #9 and projecting a path that could reach Florida early next week with a possibility of forming into a “major hurricane,”. With that in mind, the City of Apopka and Orange County Government are giving its residents the opportunity to...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, injured by resident after allegedly breaking into Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday morning, deputies were called to a residence regarding a break-in. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 11900 block of Ottawa, there was a burglary at a home. Deputies said during the burglary, a man in his 30s,...
WESH
Blood drive underway to help injured Seminole County firefighter
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday there was a strong show of support for a Seminole County firefighter who was injured in a motorcycle crash that nearly took his life. A blood drive is being held Thursday at two Seminole County locations for Connor Fernandez, a fireman seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs Friday afternoon.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
A Day Of Remembrance For Miya Marcano
Her death led to the creation of "Miya's Law" requiring background checks on all employees who enter apartment units.
Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
fox35orlando.com
Man accused of barricading in Melbourne home after dispute over car keys
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man who barricaded himself for hours inside a Melbourne home because of a dispute over car keys was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Melbourne Police Department said it received a call regarding a man pointing a gun at a 911 caller at...
Comments / 0