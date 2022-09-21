Read full article on original website
NO INJURIES IN CRASH LAST SATURDAY
No injuries were reported in a crash in White Township that happened last Saturday morning. State Police say the crash happened at 10:17 AM on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Erin McGrath of Indiana was driving her car out of a parking lot to make a left turn onto Oakland Avenue. She did not check to see if she would be clear in making the turn, and Collided with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Arcadia. 59-year-old Richard Canton of Indiana was also in the other car. He also escaped injury.
wdadradio.com
MOSTLY CALM FRIDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
It was mostly calm for first responders on Friday in Indiana County, but there were still some incidents of note. Aside from a vehicle accident that was reported 6:27 AM on Route 422 in Armstrong Township, the only other accident reported was a crash on Pickering Run Road in Grant Township at 11:18 AM. Marion Center and Commodore Fire Departments were dispatched at the time. Marion Center fire officials said on their Facebook Page that the crash was near the intersection with Deckers Point Road as a car crashed into a tree. No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Indiana County 911. State Police were also on the scene, and they have not yet released information on the crash.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON WEDNESDAY CRASH
Indiana Borough Police released information on a crash that happened yesterday within the borough. Officers say they were called to the 100 block of North 4th Street around 7:15 yesterday morning for an accident involving two cars. They say 34-year-old Joshua King of Greensburg was in his blue Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he was struck by a green Chevy Silverado driven by an unnamed juvenile.
Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
wtae.com
40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
Greensburg firefighters warn of new scam affecting the area
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Scammers are hitting you over the phone any way they can… But when a supposed representative from the national firefighters association made one phone call in Greensburg, they quickly realized they’re messing with the wrong person. When Greensburg fire chief Tom Bell’s phone rang...
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
Man arrested after incident in McKeesport involving child with a gun
MCKESSPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police are investigating an incident involving a child with a gun. In an anonymous video sent to Channel 11, a home surveillance camera shows a little girl running outside and holding a gun in the air. Other children can be seen running away from the girl and screaming.
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
wdadradio.com
NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE CLIMBS, PA AVERAGE FALLS
After seeing national gas price averages go down for 98 straight days, that average went up slightly, while Pennsylvania’s average continues to go down. The after going up slightly earlier this week, the national average this morning is $3.70 a gallon, up two cents from yesterday, and two cents from last week, but down eighteen cents over the last month. Last year’s national average is $3.18 a gallon.
explore venango
Passenger Killed, Driver Injured Following Crash on Route 268
HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was killed, and another man injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday night on State Route 268. According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, on North Riverview Drive (State Route 268), in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
Man facing charges after police say he exposed himself to a minor at a restaurant
ROSTRAVER, Pa. — A Washington County man is being charged after police say he exposed himself at a family restaurant in Westmoreland County. Court documents say William McDowell went into Bill’s Golfland Restaurant to allegedly use the bathroom, but instead, the 73-year-old man set his sights on a 13-year-old girl.
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON MOTORCYCLE CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT
Blairsville Borough Police have released details about a motorcycle accident that happened at 7:30 PM at the Sheetz on Market Street. Police say that 22-year-old Richard Malarkey was driving the motorcycle west on North Walnut Street and pulled into the Sheetz parking lot, but swerved to avoid hitting a car that was backing out of a parking spot. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the lot. During the investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle was not registered and that Malarkey’s license was suspended for DUI. Malarkey was life-flighted to Forbes Regional Medical Center in Latrobe for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash is still under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE QUIET WEDNESDAY
Wednesday was a relatively quiet day for first responders. Only three calls were reported by Indiana County 911 yesterday. Homer City fire and police departments were dispatched at 4:33 PM to a location on East Church Street to help EMT’s on scene. Tunnelton fire department, state police and Lifestat...
WJAC TV
DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
9-year-old Pittsburgh girl beaten by older boy on school bus, per mother
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mother contacted Channel 11 after her 9-year-old daughter was reportedly beaten up by an older boy on her ride home from school. “He punched her like 20 times... she was defenseless,” said Brandi Anderson. Anderson told us that her daughter, Alona, had just started...
wdadradio.com
DRUG SENTENCINGS TO BE HELD TODAY IN COUNTY COURT
A woman who was arrested as part of a 2019 drug sweep will be sentenced today. 46-year old Tammy Francine Ressler of Vintondale will be in court for the hearing at 8:30 this morning. She pleaded guilty in August of this year to a lone charge of possession of a controlled substance, while charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication were not prosecuted. The incident goes back to February of this year. She had been previously implicated in “operation one-pot”, a drug sweep conducted by state police in May of 2019.
Fayette County woman identified as victim in fatal Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. Betty J. Wagner, 73, of Franklin Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Arona Road....
