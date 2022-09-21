Read full article on original website
Marc After Dark 100
2d ago
so the homeless don't have to sleep outside in the winter anymore but will the shelter kick them out at 6 am in the morning still on zero degree days 🤣😂
2
Charles
2d ago
That should have been done four years ago I say all counsel members give up their home to the homeless
3
spectrumlocalnews.com
Augusta officials sign off on new Western Avenue housing development
Augusta city officials recently signed-off on a new 38-unit affordable housing development on Western Avenue that’s designed to ease the housing shortage and improve a prominent eyesore. Matt Morrill of Mastway Development addressed the council Sept. 15 to provide further details about his project at 99 Western Ave., a...
mainepublic.org
Maine Medical Center nurses ratify first union contract
After more than a year of negotiations, nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland have ratified their first union contract. It includes a 15% across-the-board wage increase over three years, beginning with 7% in the first year of the agreement. Other provisions include minimum orientation times, guaranteed breaks, and ending...
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
mainepublic.org
Maine has approved the first religious school to receive public funding since court decision
Maine has approved the first religious school application to receive public tuition funds, in the wake of a consequential U.S. Supreme Court case earlier this year. Portland's Cheverus High School was approved to take part in Maine's "town tuitioning" program, according to a document posted earlier this week by the Maine Department of Education.
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
mainepublic.org
Advocates say Maine students with disabilities are losing class time because of staff shortages
Schools across Maine are struggling to find educational technicians, or "ed techs" — staff members who often provide support for students with disabilities. Local officials say the shortage has become dire in some districts, and staff and advocates say it's already causing some students to miss out on class time.
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
mainepublic.org
For Jay, a mill closure raises questions about the community's future
With Tuesday's announcement that the Pixelle paper mill in Jay will close next year, town officials are turning their attention to the roughly 230 employees who are expected to lose their jobs. Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said she's heard talk about the mill closing for the last 25 years. The...
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25
Happy Fall, everyone! What happened to September? As we head towards October, that means there won't be any shortage of harvest and fall-related events. If you haven't checked out one of Maine's fairs, you might want to do that as your time is running out for this year as the fair season will be over in the next two weeks. This weekend also has the Dempsey Challenge being held in Lewiston, and I also can't forget to mention free admission on Saturday, 9/24 to Acadia National Park with National Public Lands Day.
wabi.tv
Maine corrections officials tout wholistic approach to addiction treatment after prison renovation
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. “The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit,” said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday. The department invited press to tour the Windham facility, whose renovation has become an unheralded issue in this year’s governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and her Republican challenger – and predecessor in office – Paul LePage, who has questioned what happened to his six-year-old plan to expand the facility for addiction treatment.
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
WGME
Sebago Lake property owner, attorneys claim 'bias' in court over alleged violations
RAYMOND (WGME)-- A dispute over shoreline work along Sebago Lake is heading to court. As CBS13 first reported, officials in Raymond say a property owner and his contractors altered hundreds of feet of shoreline without any permits and in direct violation of environmental rules. The Raymond town manager said it was "the most egregious" violation he's seen in more than four decades of local government.
foxbangor.com
Trial traffic pattern change for Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN– The Town of Skowhegan and the Maine Department of Transportation has implemented, for a trial basis, a new traffic pattern in the downtown area. Beginning today, September 21st, trucks with 4 or more axles traveling north on Route 201 will be directed to use Route 150 and High Street. Passenger vehicles and trucks with 3 axles or fewer may continue to access Route 201 northbound using Commercial Street.
mainepublic.org
The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students
It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
nhbr.com
N. Conway restaurant owner admits to withholding tips, wages from workers
Luchador Tacos LCC has agreed to pay $75,000 to some 31 workers at its North Conway location over charges of withholding tips and wages, a year after the company reached a similar settlement in Maine. The U.S. Department of Labor filed the consent decree, which was also against the company’s...
Steve Roop, Founder of Roopers Beverage and Redemption Has Passed Away
In 1992, Steve Roop started a bottle redemption business on Sabattus Street in Lewiston that eventually grew to six beverage and redemption stores throughout Lewiston and Auburn with the most recent store opening a few years back in Oxford. Steve Roop passed away on Tuesday at the age of 36.
Maine Man Arrested on Firearm, Drug Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - Worcester Police arrested a man on Wednesday with an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Maine. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer saw Jordan Waterman, 31, walking on Main Street on Wednesday. When the officer with a K-9 unit exited the cruiser, Waterman ran. K-9 Beebs...
