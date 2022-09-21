Read full article on original website
brooklynvegan.com
The Smashing Pumpkins played Irving Plaza (video, setlist)
Ahead of their big fall tour with Jane's Addiction, and after announcing a new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts, The Smashing Pumpkins played an NYC club show at Irving Plaza on Thursday night (9/22). The free show was presented by ALT 92.3, and the band played their new single "Beguiled," along with "Empires," another new song they debuted at a recent Chicago club show. Aside from those two, though, they stuck to older favorites, including "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," "1979," "Stand Inside Your Love," "Silverfuck," "X.Y.U.," "Tonight, Tonight" (which Billy and James played acoustic), their cover of Talking Heads' "Once in a Lifetime," and more. See their playlist, and some fan-taken videos, below.
brooklynvegan.com
Aimee Mann & Ted Leo announce holiday shows in NYC & Boston
Having done holiday shows together in the past, Aimee Mann and Ted Leo will bring the tradition back for 2022 with a run of dates together in late December and early January. The Aimee Mann and Ted Leo Christmas Show will stop at Boston's Wilbur Theater on December 27, then head to NYC for four shows at City Winery on December 28, 29, 30, and January 1. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 9/23 at 10 am.
The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked
The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
brooklynvegan.com
What’s Going on Friday?
The Most Inspirational Bathroom Message In New York [PHOTO]
If you haven't been to New York City recently, it is time to book your next trip. Perhaps you have never been? There are some who have lived in New York State there entire life and for whatever reason, have never been to the Big Apple. True, New York can...
NYC’s First-Ever Jimmy John’s Has Opened In Brooklyn
The popular chain opened its first-ever NYC location in Clinton Hall this past July. The fairly new store spans 1,000 square feet on Myrtle Ave., offering up fresh sandwiches everyday from 10am to 10pm. “There is tremendous demand for Jimmy John’s sandwiches and wraps across the country and we’ve now brought that experience to the Big Apple. This is the first of what we hope are many Jimmy John’s locations in NYC,” said James North, President of Jimmy John’s. Customers can choose from their extensive menu, including popular items like lettuce-wrapped Unwich® sandwiches, made-from-scratch Tuna Salad, and of course, their iconic fresh-baked French bread. The Clinton Hall location adds to the franchise’s 2,600 restaurants across 43 states, with more expected to open in the Northeast.
rew-online.com
EW Howell Construction Group Completes PS 464 and IS 419 forSchool Construction Authority, Starts Construction on IS 322K
EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of two New York City public schools – PS 464 in Manhattan and the. Tommie L. Agee Educational Campus at IS 419 in Flushing – as well as the construction kickoff of a third, IS 322K in Brooklyn. The firm was awarded the contracts by the New York City School Construction Authority (NYC SCA) as the general contractor for all three projects.
15 Restaurants With The Best Pancakes In NYC
You’ll never find a shortage of breakfast and brunch options here in New York, especially when it comes to the art of pancakes. Fluffy yet firm, and soft with flavor, they’re the perfect sweet treat to start your day off with. Whether you’re looking for classic buttermilk pancakes, sprinkle-covered hotcakes or want to test your limits with mac n’ cheese pancakes (yes, they’re real!), there’s so many options to try around the city! In honor of National Pancake Day (9/26), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite restaurants to grab a warm stack of goodness. We proudly present, the best...
queenoftheclick.com
Floridian Plaza Diner Opened Today, 9/21
Welcome back to the Floridian Diner at 2301 Flatbush Avenue!. This diner has a serious following in Brooklyn. People love meeting up with friends and relaxing at this place. I wrote about the diner reopening and people are constantly asking me about it in person and online!. Photo by: Flatlands...
brooklynvegan.com
Spiritualized cancel tonight’s Jersey City show after “medical emergency” in Philly on Thursday
Spiritualized have canceled tonight's show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall. No explanation has been given, but Thursday night's show at Philadelphia's Union Transfer was also canceled -- less than an hour before it was supposed to start -- and the venue sent messages to ticket holders, writing, "We are incredibly sorry but tonight's Spiritualized show will NOT take place tonight. There is an medical emergency w/ a member of the touring party. We'll send out more details asap but tonight's show is 100% not happening. - UT"
brooklynvegan.com
NYC drill rappers say they were removed from Rolling Loud lineup at NYPD’s request
The 2022 edition of Rolling Loud NYC returns on Friday (9/23), running through Sunday (9/25) at Citi Field, and on the eve of it beginning, at least three drill rappers have been pulled from the lineup at the request of the New York Police Department, representatives for the artists told The New York Times. The rappers include the Bronx's Sha Ek and Run Suno, and Brooklyn's 22Gz.
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
Winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $17K purchased in Eltingville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Another top-prize winning New York Lottery ticket was sold on Staten Island, the New York Lottery announced Friday. The top-prize winning ticket for the Sept. 22 TAKE 5 drawing was purchased at Naz Cards & Gifts Inc., located at 4346 Amboy Rd. in Eltingville. The ticket...
NYPD Has Multiple Rappers Removed From Rolling Loud New York – Report
Multiple New York City drill rappers including 22Gz, Sha EK and Ron Suno have reportedly been yanked from the upcoming 2022 Rolling Loud New York festival at the request of the New York Police Department. Rolling Loud NY is set to kick off tomorrow (Sept. 23), at Citi Field in...
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets
NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 22-29
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
untappedcities.com
Discover What Chinatown was before it was Chinatown
The Chinatown neighborhood is among the oldest built areas in New York City. Besides its long and unbroken 150-year history as a residential area and popular haven for immigrants from China, the neighborhood has been a destination for New York City native voyeurs and tourists for over one hundred years.
Million-dollar ticket sold at Bay Ridge corner store
One lucky New Yorker who was in Bay Ridge on Tuesday night woke up the next morning a millionaire after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local corner store.
