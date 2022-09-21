Read full article on original website
Looking into recent influx of children needing foster homes
Every week many Arizona foster parents receive an email from either the Director of Child Services or foster care providers asking if they have room for one more child.
85209.com
Mesa’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program announces Move Safe Public Service Announcement Contest
Mesa, AZ – Get your cameras ready! The City of Mesa’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program announces the first Move Safe Public Service Announcement (PSA) Contest. Starting September 30th Mesa students (and homeschoolers!) ages 12-18 are invited to create a 30-second to 1-minute public service announcement that features a safety tip to use when walking or riding. The competition is aimed to encourage everyone to get moving and to be active while being safe.
A Denny's waitress receives much-needed gift thanks to kind customer | Server of the Week
PHOENIX — This week's Server of the Week takes us to north Phoenix. Andrea Shacher works at Denny’s just to make ends meet, which, as we found out, was more than your typical monthly lift. She’s a single mom and has been renting a car weekly for around...
Phoenix New Times
Taco Fests and Tea Parties: Here Are 5 Phoenix Food Events to Fill Your Weekend
The last weekend of September is upon us, and as fall creeps closer, so does Arizona's bustling event season. It's starting to be nice outside, so celebrate with some funnel cake at the Arizona State Fair or make the most of the final days of summer at a hot dog cookout in Gilbert. Here are five food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley this weekend, from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25.
AZFamily
Valley nonprofit sees record number of families for assistance as inflation rises
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country and it’s having a huge impact on Valley-based nonprofits. The Harvest Compassion Center says it’s seeing a record number of clients coming in for help with the essentials. The executive director, Nicolee Thompson, says about 2,000 families came in in July and August, which is more than ever. She says there has also been a 12% increase in new families coming in for assistance.
AZFamily
Goodyear shopping center ‘Canyon Trails Towne Center’ sells for $41 million
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Canyon Trails Towne Center has sold for $41 million. The 90-acre shopping center near the Loop 303 will be put to use as a mixed-use destination for everyone, from new shopping stores to restaurants and even a physical therapy clinic. David Malin, lead consultant...
AZFamily
Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
Here's your guide to some fun Phoenix fall activities.
2 adults, 2 kids seriously injured after pickup collides with semi-truck in Tolleson
TOLLESON, Ariz. — Four people, including two young children, were seriously injured after a pickup truck collided with a semi-truck in Tolleson Friday evening. Tolleson police said around 5:15 p.m., the pickup truck was traveling southbound on 83rd Avenue and collided with the semi-truck that was turning northbound onto 83rd Avenue from Jefferson Street.
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.
A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
SignalsAZ
Peoria Recycles Day on Oct. 29
The City of Peoria is hosting Peoria Recycles Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 8 a.m. – noon at the Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave. Peoria residents may drop off electronics and appliances for recycling. There will also be stations for shredding old documents.
kjzz.org
Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness
The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
AZFamily
Residents at Phoenix mobile home community being forced off land
Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list. One restaurant was cited for having raw pork brains stored above garlic, while others were cited for foods kept at unsafe temperatures. Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man...
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New Location
More taco options are coming your way.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the love of Mexican restaurants found throughout metro Phoenix. It’s very much a blink and a new option opens up. This is great for those who absolutely love the culinary style, but it also makes it a challenge to try and pinpoint the best of the best. Sometimes, that can be accomplished by looking at which restaurants are opening secondary locations (if not more). It demonstrates, at the very least, the overall popularity of the restaurant. For one Valley location, restaurant owners are not opening their second, but their third location around town.
AZFamily
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More
No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
KTAR.com
Weekly farmers market coming to High Street in north Phoenix next month
PHOENIX — A weekly farmers market will kick off in north Phoenix’s High Street next month and will last for several months. The dog-friendly event located at 56th Street and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway will welcome visitors every Sunday beginning Oct. 2 through April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
