Mesa’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program announces Move Safe Public Service Announcement Contest

Mesa, AZ – Get your cameras ready! The City of Mesa’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program announces the first Move Safe Public Service Announcement (PSA) Contest. Starting September 30th Mesa students (and homeschoolers!) ages 12-18 are invited to create a 30-second to 1-minute public service announcement that features a safety tip to use when walking or riding. The competition is aimed to encourage everyone to get moving and to be active while being safe.
Taco Fests and Tea Parties: Here Are 5 Phoenix Food Events to Fill Your Weekend

The last weekend of September is upon us, and as fall creeps closer, so does Arizona's bustling event season. It's starting to be nice outside, so celebrate with some funnel cake at the Arizona State Fair or make the most of the final days of summer at a hot dog cookout in Gilbert. Here are five food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley this weekend, from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25.
Valley nonprofit sees record number of families for assistance as inflation rises

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country and it’s having a huge impact on Valley-based nonprofits. The Harvest Compassion Center says it’s seeing a record number of clients coming in for help with the essentials. The executive director, Nicolee Thompson, says about 2,000 families came in in July and August, which is more than ever. She says there has also been a 12% increase in new families coming in for assistance.
Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
Peoria Recycles Day on Oct. 29

The City of Peoria is hosting Peoria Recycles Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 8 a.m. – noon at the Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave. Peoria residents may drop off electronics and appliances for recycling. There will also be stations for shredding old documents.
Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
Residents at Phoenix mobile home community being forced off land

Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list. One restaurant was cited for having raw pork brains stored above garlic, while others were cited for foods kept at unsafe temperatures. Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man...
Greyson F

Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New Location

More taco options are coming your way.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the love of Mexican restaurants found throughout metro Phoenix. It’s very much a blink and a new option opens up. This is great for those who absolutely love the culinary style, but it also makes it a challenge to try and pinpoint the best of the best. Sometimes, that can be accomplished by looking at which restaurants are opening secondary locations (if not more). It demonstrates, at the very least, the overall popularity of the restaurant. For one Valley location, restaurant owners are not opening their second, but their third location around town.
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More

No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley

ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
Weekly farmers market coming to High Street in north Phoenix next month

PHOENIX — A weekly farmers market will kick off in north Phoenix’s High Street next month and will last for several months. The dog-friendly event located at 56th Street and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway will welcome visitors every Sunday beginning Oct. 2 through April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
