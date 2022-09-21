Read full article on original website
healthcaredive.com
Bipartisan Senate bill aims to boost mental health access, improve worker shortages
The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday released a bipartisan-supported discussion draft bill that aims to increase mental health access and improve mental health workforce shortages. The draft bill proposes to fill the gap in mental healthcare worker shortages by funding training for 400 additional Medicare Graduate Medical Education psychiatric slots...
healthleadersmedia.com
62 Studies Don't Lie: Little Differentiation Between Medicare and MA
With few exceptions, highlights from KFF's review reveal much parity between the programs. — In a review of 62 studies comparing original Medicare and Medicare Advantage (MA), Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found "few big differences…on a variety of measures." These measures included beneficiary experience, affordability, service utilization, and quality. KFF noted that these results were based on "strong evidence or [findings that] have been replicated across multiple studies."
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold writes that a constitutional convention could have major impacts on the environment and education.
CNET
How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?
The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, emergency allotments provide $95 or more in additional funds each month up to the maximum benefit amount. Food Stamps Schedule:...
Bernie Sanders blocks Republican proposal to override workers and stop a railroad strike: 'It is time for Congress to stand on the side of workers for a change'
Sanders sparred with Republicans on the Senate floor, saying the resolution would take away "fundamental rights" from workers.
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Unvaccinated Americans face job loss, no pay while seeking exemptions from state and local COVID mandates
Americans from coast to coast are still suffering from job loss for refusing to submit to sweeping vaccine mandates, despite President Biden's admission that the pandemic is "over." Despite declaring the end of the COVID-19 pandemic during a "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday, President Biden did not address the thousands...
KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find Out: 7...
There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
Biden admin finalizes rule to ignore immigrants’ use of SNAP, Medicaid when considering green card requests
The Biden administration on Thursday published its final rule on the forms of government assistance that legal immigrants can receive without disqualifying them from a green card — including food stamps and Medicaid. The rule, which will go into effect in December, will codify guidance put in place during...
10 States That Receive the Least Social Security
The average Social Security beneficiary received $1,657 in monthly benefits as of January 2022. However, many recipients received much more or much less. The length of time you wait until you file for...
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When Is Your Money Coming?
So far in September, three payments have been disbursed by the Social Security Administration. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second and third went to those who receive Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain why below.
