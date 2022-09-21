ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bipartisan Senate bill aims to boost mental health access, improve worker shortages

The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday released a bipartisan-supported discussion draft bill that aims to increase mental health access and improve mental health workforce shortages. The draft bill proposes to fill the gap in mental healthcare worker shortages by funding training for 400 additional Medicare Graduate Medical Education psychiatric slots...
62 Studies Don't Lie: Little Differentiation Between Medicare and MA

With few exceptions, highlights from KFF's review reveal much parity between the programs. — In a review of 62 studies comparing original Medicare and Medicare Advantage (MA), Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found "few big differences…on a variety of measures." These measures included beneficiary experience, affordability, service utilization, and quality. KFF noted that these results were based on "strong evidence or [findings that] have been replicated across multiple studies."
How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
KevinMD.com

It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis

Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
Social Security Payments for September: When Is Your Money Coming?

So far in September, three payments have been disbursed by the Social Security Administration. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second and third went to those who receive Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain why below.
