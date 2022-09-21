Henry County water authority holding annual Rivers Alive cleanup

Read full article on original website
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Macon man admits intent to distribute heroin
MACON — A Macon resident with a criminal history that includes an armed robbery conviction admitted in court that he possessed with the intent to distribute heroin as a result of a federal investigation into drug trafficking in middle Georgia. Adrian Howard, 46, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession...
Georgia Tech announces firing of head football coach Geoff Collins, athletic director Todd Stansbury
Georgia Tech has fired football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury after the Yellow Jackets dropped their ninth straight game to an FBS school with a 27-10 loss at Central Florida on Saturday. Collins’ three-plus years at Georgia Tech have been among the worst in school history and...
