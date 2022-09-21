It’s never pretty when dreams are shattered. It’s nothing short of a calamity when two vital institutions are confronting the nightmare. The partnership between the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, and ProMedica health system is a classic example. In 2015 when university and hospital leaders signed a partnership agreement under the gaze of city leadership, then-UT President Sharon Gaber said, “this is a transformational day for the University of Toledo, for ProMedica, and for the Toledo community.” Read more Blade editorials That dream of institutional-strengthening synergy between UT and ProMedica has turned into an ugly situation for both institutions at about the worst possible time. ProMedica’s coronavirus related fiscal troubles have caused a downgrade of the system’s debt to junk status. UT’s enrollment decline is so significant a $200 million housing upgrade had to be canceled.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO