Arvada, CO

Comments / 4

KeepItReal
2d ago

Thanks Libs for the open borders, you idiots are responsible for this officers death

Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder

AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado man found guilty of killing Isabella Thallas

What happened in Denver's ballpark neighborhood in June 2020 was senseless and heartbreaking.Isabella Thallas and Darian Simon were training their dog to go outside.From a nearby apartment, 38-year-old Michael Close yelled at them and opened fire with a rifle. He had taken the rifle from a friend who was a Denver police officer.Now as people filed out of the courtroom Isabella's mother reacted to the guilty verdict."I'm not happy because my daughter is gone, but justice was served today in this courtroom, efficiently and accurately," she said.Two years, three months, and 12 days of agony and heartbreak for Ana Thallas...
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Denver Man Found Guilty of Gunning Down a Woman Over Dog Poop

Tears swept a Denver courtroom Thursday as a jury read their verdict in a shocking 2020 case: Michael Close was guilty of murdering Isabella Thallas, 21, and attempting to murder her boyfriend Darian Simon as the couple walked their dog past his apartment. The jury spent less than a day deliberating, finding that Close, 38, knew what he was doing when he pulled an AK-47 on the pair for allowing their dog to poop outside his apartment. Close, who had reportedly taken the weapon from a police sergeant friend, tried to plead insanity. He reportedly also wept as the verdict was read out. “We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day,” Thallas’ mom, Ana Thallas, told The Denver Post through tears. “There is no justice in this,” Thallas’ father, Joshua Thallas, added, saying nothing would take away the monumental loss caused by Close’s “poor choices.” Close will be sentenced on Nov. 4.Read it at The Denver Post
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Ma Kaing suspects request interpreters, joint hearings

The suspects in community leader Ma Kaing's death were in court today.Four people were arrested in Kaing's death last month and, in today's hearing, all four requested interpreters and joint hearings.The court set a preliminary hearing and proof presumption hearing for Dec. 2. The judge is still deciding on the combined joint hearing request.Kaing was killed in July while unloading groceries outside her apartment.She was hit with a stray bullet and four suspects, Pa Reh, 20; Nu Ra Ah La, 22; and Lu Reh, 22; and Swa Bay, 19, were arrested about a month later.They're facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Child returned to father after parental abduction in Colorado

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was safely returned to his father on Wednesday after allegedly being kidnapped by his mother and taken across state lines. Brian Dean reported to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that his ex-wife, Rebecca Perkins, had taken their nine-year-old son and was potentially fleeing to Mexico with her current boyfriend.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has died following a stabbing that injured another person at a home in northwest Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the home on the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found a woman and a The post Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Thornton Police need help finding would-be child abductor

Investigators want to identify a man caught on surveillance after an attempted abduction at a school in Thornton.It happened about 7:30 a.m. at STEM Launch K- 8 on Pecos Street.A 10-year-old girl says a man grabbed her outside the school.Police say the girl resisted the attack and the man ran.He's as a thin man with blonde hair, about 5'8" and was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored Adidas logo at the time of the attempted abduction.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police

Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.  
GREELEY, CO
Fox News

Fox News

