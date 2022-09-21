Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 PaymentsCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this monthKristen WaltersBrighton, CO
Denver man convicted in AK-47 killing of woman walking dogClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
Colorado man found guilty of killing Isabella Thallas
What happened in Denver's ballpark neighborhood in June 2020 was senseless and heartbreaking.Isabella Thallas and Darian Simon were training their dog to go outside.From a nearby apartment, 38-year-old Michael Close yelled at them and opened fire with a rifle. He had taken the rifle from a friend who was a Denver police officer.Now as people filed out of the courtroom Isabella's mother reacted to the guilty verdict."I'm not happy because my daughter is gone, but justice was served today in this courtroom, efficiently and accurately," she said.Two years, three months, and 12 days of agony and heartbreak for Ana Thallas...
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
Denver Man Found Guilty of Gunning Down a Woman Over Dog Poop
Tears swept a Denver courtroom Thursday as a jury read their verdict in a shocking 2020 case: Michael Close was guilty of murdering Isabella Thallas, 21, and attempting to murder her boyfriend Darian Simon as the couple walked their dog past his apartment. The jury spent less than a day deliberating, finding that Close, 38, knew what he was doing when he pulled an AK-47 on the pair for allowing their dog to poop outside his apartment. Close, who had reportedly taken the weapon from a police sergeant friend, tried to plead insanity. He reportedly also wept as the verdict was read out. “We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day,” Thallas’ mom, Ana Thallas, told The Denver Post through tears. “There is no justice in this,” Thallas’ father, Joshua Thallas, added, saying nothing would take away the monumental loss caused by Close’s “poor choices.” Close will be sentenced on Nov. 4.Read it at The Denver Post
'I hate that it was my gun,' says former Denver cop whose AK-47 was used in murder
DENVER — A former Denver Police officer whose AK-47 was used in a fatal 2020 shooting said he believes the now-convicted shooter took the gun from his personal closet months before the crime, according to a deposition he gave earlier this year. The videotaped deposition, obtained by 9Wants to...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
DENVER (AP) — A Black man died after a police encounter in a Denver suburb in 2019 because he was injected with a powerful sedative after being forcibly restrained, according to an amended autopsy report publicly released Friday. Despite the finding, the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old massage...
Video shows train hit Colorado officer’s car with suspect inside
Police in Colorado released body cam footage showing the moment a train collided with a police patrol vehicle parked on railroad tracks. A suspect was detained in the vehicle at the time of the collision. In the video, provided by FOX 31 Denver, two officers are seen detaining the driver...
10-year-old escapes alleged abduction at Thornton’s STEM Launch
The Thornton Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that happened at STEM Launch on Friday morning.
Deadly hit-and-run suspect vehicle identified
Police have identified the alleged vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night.
Teenager charged as adult in double shooting
A 16-year-old accused of shooting a man and an East High School student is being charged as an adult.
Suspect robs same Aurora bank twice within days of each other
A bank was robbed twice in three days by what officials believe is the same suspect. A hefty reward is now being offered up to anyone who can help find the man police believe is responsible.
Ma Kaing suspects request interpreters, joint hearings
The suspects in community leader Ma Kaing's death were in court today.Four people were arrested in Kaing's death last month and, in today's hearing, all four requested interpreters and joint hearings.The court set a preliminary hearing and proof presumption hearing for Dec. 2. The judge is still deciding on the combined joint hearing request.Kaing was killed in July while unloading groceries outside her apartment.She was hit with a stray bullet and four suspects, Pa Reh, 20; Nu Ra Ah La, 22; and Lu Reh, 22; and Swa Bay, 19, were arrested about a month later.They're facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
NBC News
'Sense of relief': Denver man guilty of first-degree murder in killing woman with AK-47
A Denver man was found guilty of killing 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and seriously injuring her boyfriend in 2020 after a verbal exchange. Thallas's mother reacted to the guilty verdict, saying, "nothing in this world can cure the unquenchable pain of losing a child." KUSA's Luis de Leon reports.Sept. 23, 2022.
KKTV
Child returned to father after parental abduction in Colorado
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was safely returned to his father on Wednesday after allegedly being kidnapped by his mother and taken across state lines. Brian Dean reported to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that his ex-wife, Rebecca Perkins, had taken their nine-year-old son and was potentially fleeing to Mexico with her current boyfriend.
Dramatic video shows train plow into Colorado police car with woman handcuffed in back seat
Dramatic police video shows the moment a freight train struck a police patrol vehicle with a 20-year-old woman handcuffed in the back seat. CBS Colorado reports the Fort Lupton Police Department provided the station with 8 minutes of edited video from the incident. Reporter Dillon Thomas tweeted an edited excerpt...
Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has died following a stabbing that injured another person at a home in northwest Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the home on the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found a woman and a The post Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
Procession, funeral details released for Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz
The funeral for Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash north of Greeley on Sunday, is set for Saturday morning.
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in double stabbing
According to Colorado Springs Police, one of those victims, an adult female, succumbed to her injuries. The other victim in the stabbing, an adult male, is in stable condition.
Thornton Police need help finding would-be child abductor
Investigators want to identify a man caught on surveillance after an attempted abduction at a school in Thornton.It happened about 7:30 a.m. at STEM Launch K- 8 on Pecos Street.A 10-year-old girl says a man grabbed her outside the school.Police say the girl resisted the attack and the man ran.He's as a thin man with blonde hair, about 5'8" and was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored Adidas logo at the time of the attempted abduction.
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police
Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.
