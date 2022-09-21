ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Suthers to present Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Dewey Reinhard, founder of the Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will present the Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Richard "Dewey" Reinhard on Monday, Sept. 26. According to the Mayor's Office, Mr. Reinhard will receive the award in recognition of his contributions to the Colorado Springs community. Reinhard founded and organized the first Colorado Springs Balloon Classic in 1976. The festival became one of the five largest balloon exhibitions in the country, the largest air show in Colorado, and it was named among the top 100 events in North America.
Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project

Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
Winners to be announced Friday for Pueblo Chili and Salsa Showdown

PUEBLO, Colo. — Thursday, Sept. 22 kicked off the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, with the Chili & Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center. The Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, and the event features live entertainment, over 180 street vendors (food and drink), contests, and of course, the famous roasted Pueblo […]
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)

The McAllister House in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.
Witches and Warlocks descend on Quail Lake Sept. 25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Witches and warlocks will paddle their way to a spooky good time on Quail Lake to usher in the Halloween season. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting the Witches and Warlocks Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Quail Lake. Costumes are heavily encouraged and adult tickets are $20 […]
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) got the call just before midnight Wednesday of a fire at the Gunther Toody's restaurant on E. Woodmen Road. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the front windows and upgraded the call, bringing more resources to the location. One of those firefighters sustained The post Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
Academy Blvd back open at Astrozon following head-on crash

UPDATE: FRIDAY 9/23/2022 9:25 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — Southbound Academy is back open at Astrozon following hours of closure due to a head-on collision. ORIGINAL STORY: Academy Blvd closed southbound at Astrozon due to head-on crash FRIDAY 9/23/2022 7:33 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — A head-on collision at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon […]
Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A south Colorado Springs car wash is left to clean up, after someone stole a Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat, and drove it into their front office. The thieves, hijacked an $80,000 machine and caused thousands of dollars in damage -- just for a few hundred dollars in quarters from The post Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash appeared first on KRDO.
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Home surveillance video shows the boldness exhibited by at least four people while in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a car Wednesday morning. The victim, Byron Franklin, said that the theft happened just before 6:30 a.m., in his driveway near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor The post Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
