Whataburger to open second Colorado Springs location next week
The Corpus Christi, Texas-based burger chain announced their new location at 6140 Dublin Blvd and will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road.
Oktoberfest returns to Colorado Springs for its 10th year
On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the 2022 Oktoberfest kicks off at the Western Museum of Mining Industry. The event is free of charging, but parking costs $10.00.
KRDO
Mayor Suthers to present Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Dewey Reinhard, founder of the Labor Day Lift Off
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will present the Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Richard "Dewey" Reinhard on Monday, Sept. 26. According to the Mayor's Office, Mr. Reinhard will receive the award in recognition of his contributions to the Colorado Springs community. Reinhard founded and organized the first Colorado Springs Balloon Classic in 1976. The festival became one of the five largest balloon exhibitions in the country, the largest air show in Colorado, and it was named among the top 100 events in North America.
KRDO
Bear caught near Colorado Springs tagged, released back into the wild
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bear is back in the wild after being caught near Colorado Springs recently. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the bear was released into the forest southwest of the city. CPW said this time, officers didn't have to use paintball shots or Taser discharges...
Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project
Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
Winners to be announced Friday for Pueblo Chili and Salsa Showdown
PUEBLO, Colo. — Thursday, Sept. 22 kicked off the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, with the Chili & Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center. The Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, and the event features live entertainment, over 180 street vendors (food and drink), contests, and of course, the famous roasted Pueblo […]
A guide to the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow takes flight over the skies of southern Colorado this weekend. The show will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at Colorado Springs Airport (COS). The Air Force Wings of Blue will jump from the 98 Flight Training...
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)
The McAllister House in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.
Witches and Warlocks descend on Quail Lake Sept. 25
COLORADO SPRINGS — Witches and warlocks will paddle their way to a spooky good time on Quail Lake to usher in the Halloween season. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting the Witches and Warlocks Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Quail Lake. Costumes are heavily encouraged and adult tickets are $20 […]
Air Force readiness exercise stretches across Front Range this weekend
(Buckley Space Force Base) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard is conducting a readiness exercise at Buckley Space Force Base and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo. The exercise is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.
Colorado sanctuary welcomes rarest wolf in the world
DIVIDE, Colo. — A pair of the rarest wolves in the world – with only about 260 total living in the wild and captivity – arrived this week at a sanctuary west of Colorado Springs. The 10-year-old American red wolves, named Van Gogh and Shawnee, were recently...
KKTV
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
KKTV
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) got the call just before midnight Wednesday of a fire at the Gunther Toody's restaurant on E. Woodmen Road. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the front windows and upgraded the call, bringing more resources to the location. One of those firefighters sustained The post Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
Academy Blvd back open at Astrozon following head-on crash
UPDATE: FRIDAY 9/23/2022 9:25 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — Southbound Academy is back open at Astrozon following hours of closure due to a head-on collision. ORIGINAL STORY: Academy Blvd closed southbound at Astrozon due to head-on crash FRIDAY 9/23/2022 7:33 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — A head-on collision at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon […]
Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A south Colorado Springs car wash is left to clean up, after someone stole a Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat, and drove it into their front office. The thieves, hijacked an $80,000 machine and caused thousands of dollars in damage -- just for a few hundred dollars in quarters from The post Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Home surveillance video shows the boldness exhibited by at least four people while in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a car Wednesday morning. The victim, Byron Franklin, said that the theft happened just before 6:30 a.m., in his driveway near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor The post Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
