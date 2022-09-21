Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
State Farms assisting with Hurricane Ian fallout
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is sending a fleet of mobile catastrophe vehicles to help Florida and other states affected by Hurricane Ian. The three semi-trucks and mobile van left Bloomington at 6 a.m. Monday. They are headed to Birmingham, Alabama where they will form a staging area.
Central Illinois Proud
Easterseals President, CEO Steve Thompson retires
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After 42 years with Easterseals Central Illinois, President and CEO Steve Thompson now has more time to spend with family. Thompson officially retired on Wednesday, Aug. 31. WMBD’s Mark Welp interviewed Thompson about the change and what we can expect to see as he retires....
