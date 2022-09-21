ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Chick-fil-A announces student restaurant simulation program

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa, Okla. Chick-fil-A Market announced a new educational partnership Wednesday for students across the state to get involved in a restaurant simulation.

Starting Sept. 20, Chick-fil-A’s simulated restaurant will give students the opportunity to run a restaurant and experience a variety of roles including operator, team leader and marketing director.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Junior Achievement’s BizTown Program,” said David Chen, franchise Operator of Southroads Shopping Center and OSU. “We hope this opportunity will give students a taste of what it’s like to work in our restaurants, and we are thrilled to serve as an educational partner and help prepare students for a bright future.”

Established in 1919, Junior Achievement’s is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need for economic success and planning for their futures.

The simulation will go through both semesters of school, pausing during winter break and picking up again in the Spring semester.

