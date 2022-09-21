Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Related
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
Win Tickets to the Smuttynose Brewing Company Full Strum Country Music Festival in Hampton Beach, NH
We had an amazing summer filled with concerts and music festivals galore, and now, here's your chance to win tickets to the Smuttynose Brewing Company Full Strum Country Music Festival in Hampton Beach, NH, happening on October 8-9. Festival attendees will be able to enjoy "concerts featuring local and national...
WMUR.com
Piece of iconic Canobie Lake Park roller coaster donated to National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives
SALEM, N.H. — A decades-old ride from Canobie Lake Park is being enshrined in history. Officials with the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives announced a part of the Cork Screw coaster is being donated by the amusement park. The Cork Screw opened in 1987 after receiving a height...
13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod
This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!. According to NPR Cape Cod, Lola is the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Man is on a Quest to Try Every Apple Cider Donut in New England, and Even Made a Map
It's no secret that we New Englanders love our apple cider donuts, but one man is taking it to a whole other level, and we are so here for it. Meet Alex Schwartz, the lad on the right in this picture. Alex hails from Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to this Dailybreak...
WMUR.com
Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA
The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
whdh.com
Passenger van catches fires, spreads to Madison Place shopping center in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses at Madison Place shopping center were left damaged by a van fire. Firefighters arrived to knock down the flames and thick, black smoke Saturday morning. One of the passengers on the NYC United Express transport van says he was helping someone off board when he...
manchesterinklink.com
Black bear on branch at Bronstein draws a crowd
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to Bronstein Park on Hanover Street Saturday for a report of a black bear in the park. Officers found a small, young bear that had climbed a tree at about 8 a.m. after being spotted walking through streets in downtown Manchester. Several people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 Restaurants With Scrumptious Cheesy Comfort Foods in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Fall, winter, and melted cheese go together so well. I mean, cheese works year-round, but there's honestly something about New England falls and winters that make the melty deliciousness of cheese a delicious must. We start with New Hampshire. I discovered that Gilley's Diner in Portsmouth has mouthwatering chilly cheese...
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
Dorchester Ave. closes for Boston's latest Open Streets event
BOSTON -- The city of Boston hosted its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue was closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street for games, face painting, fitness classes and live music This was the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
MSPCA fee-waived small pet adoption this weekend
The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) announced that they are waiving all adoption fees for rabbits, guinea pigs, and birds on Saturday and Sunday.
No, That Wasn’t a Search Party Helicopter in New Hampshire on Saturday Night
Saturday night in New England was an interesting one. Most areas were feeling the effects of Hurricane Fiona reaching landfall in nearby Nova Scotia, which created residual weather for us to deal with in the form of strong winds. In fact, some areas in New Hampshire and Maine experienced 60mph winds, which caused some drama with losing electricity.
Spooky Season’s Coming: Tickets to Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, Are on Sale
We've got some exciting news for all you spooky season fans out there. Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, is one of New England's premiere Halloween attractions, and certainly among the most popular. Amongst other accolades, the haunt has "twice been voted one of the top 13 haunted attractions in the country," according to their website.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0