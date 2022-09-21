ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellisville, MS

WDAM-TV

Game of the Week: Jefferson Davis County at Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -Two defending state champions clash in Columbia and a region rivalry is renewed as Jefferson Davis County visits the Wildcats. “There’s not a whole lot of love lost between our two schools, our two counties and our two communities,” Jefferson Davis County head coach Lance Mancuso said. “We’ve had some great battles the past couple of years when we were both in the same district.”
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Gametime! - Week 5

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play began in the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:. Jefferson Davis County (41) Columbia (22) Warren Central (42) Oak Grove (41) – OT FCAHS (36) West Marion (22) Wayne County (47) South...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Ellisville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Ellisville, MS
Sports
WJTV 12

Raleigh High School football player killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a Raleigh High School football player was killed in a crash. The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Sylvarena just before 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. According to MHP, the crash involved a Chevrolet Avalanche and an 18-wheeler. School officials […]
RALEIGH, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week

Jamison Kelly growing into versatile defensive player at Jones College. City of Hattiesburg, PRCC teaming up for workplace education program. The collaboration will allow students in the program to work on public facilities owned by the city. 10pm Headlines 9/21. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Live recording. Oak Grove Lower...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg, PRCC teaming up for workplace education program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and Pearl River Community College are partnering for a workplace education program. Mayor Toby Barker said PRCC is starting a residential and commercial building program through its Lowrey Woodall Center. The collaboration will allow students in the program to work on public...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Person
Anthony Maddox
The Daily South

This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben and Erin Napier

Every great Southern town has its tried-and-true eateries. The places where you can't make a reservation, but you can always count on a line out the door. Where things have been done the same way for 50 years with no signs of changing. And where you're guaranteed to get a great meal at a great price with the best service. In Laurel, Mississippi, that spot is Phillips Drive-In—better known to locals as PDI.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Two annual Hattiesburg events team up for one fun night

Molina Healthcare mobile unit stops in Perry County to educate students. Molina Healthcare is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Health, touring the state to inform students about asthma and lead exposure. FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. He has his...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

State Auditor Shad White Speaking in Collins

Jamison Kelly growing into versatile defensive player at Jones College. Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week. A small fire at Petal Primary School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, caused the campus to close and students to move to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 23. City of Hattiesburg, PRCC...
COLLINS, MS
thewestsidegazette.com

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues

The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

34th Annual Pecan Festival kicks off in Richton

Richton, Miss. (WDAM) -The Pecan Festival is an annual event held at Fulmer’s General Store in Richton on the last weekend in September. The festival is a great way to kick off fall here in the Pine Belt. Marie Fulmer, a helper at the festival, said the name “Pecan...
RICHTON, MS
WDAM-TV

Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Collins in midst of being wired up

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A healthy chunk of the Collins market could find itself with access to high-speed broadband internet in the very near future. TEC, a leading broadband provider, has broken ground on a project to bring fast-fiber internet availability to the Collins area in Covington County. The 42-mile...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Old Covington School Central Office is new alternative school

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Covington County alternative school will be going to class in a new school building on Thursday, but it’s not far from where they’ve been going to class. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, they’ll be attending school in the former Covington County Central...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to 2 burglaries Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to two burglaries on Thursday. According to HPD, Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of commercial burglary. These charges were in connection to two incidents...
HATTIESBURG, MS

