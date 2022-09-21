ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Abanikanda establishing self, while another looks for more chances

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191qCM_0i4iIqXO00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – With Rodney Hammond out due to injury, junior Israel Abanikanda is taking over the tailback position.

Panthers Running Backs Coach Andre Powell says Izzy is starting to feel it.  He’s more mature, taking better notes and the production is there.  With Western Michigan knowing Pitt was going to run, he gained 133 yards on 31 carries.  The previous game against Tennessee, he busted a 76-yard touchdown run to finish with 154 yards.   He caught the game-tying touchdown pass against West Virginia, grabbing a short pass and finding the end zone.

“The thing I liked about it, he just ran hard,” Powell said of the game against the Broncos.  “He made people miss.  When there wasn’t a clear lane to run through, he was able to hit it and press it and get four yards.  When there was a clear lane, which there was most of the night, he was able to find the crack.  He didn’t miss many cuts.”

“Another thing as the game went, he got stronger.  You could tell the opponent was wearing down.  When you looked down at him, he wasn’t fatigued.”

It’s not just the maturity, but the shape Abanikanda is in.  Powell said the New York native is so ripped he has a 10-pack, describing it as ‘abs on top of abs’.  He said his tailback is a ‘strong dude’ and along with being naturally strong, he also has functional strength.

“In years past, we weren’t committed to the run,” Powell said.  “Last year we were better geared to throw the football.  The number of at bats he got, he wasn’t able to get all of those nuances.  He’s able to get those now.”

I want more

While Abanikanda is taking over, Daniel Carter is looking for more run.  He was the most improved offensive player coming out of Spring practices.  After scoring a couple of touchdowns the first few games, the redshirt junior believes his role will continue to increase.  He’s all for it.

“People think that I’m a fullback, when I’m really not,” Carter said.  “I’m a running back.  I was recruited as a running back.  I was a four-star.  Just to show them I can do everything that everyone else can do-run, pass, catch.  Do everything to be honest.”

Carter has 10 yards on four carries with a couple of first down conversions and a couple of touchdowns this year.  The 5’10”, 240 pounder has 96 career rushing yards and five total touchdowns.

“It feels good,” Carter said.  “The more opportunities I get, the more I can show.”

Rhode Island special

It’s where Pat Narduzzi was a three-year starting linebacker.  The University of Rhode Island is also where Narduzzi met Powell.  It’s also where Powell met his wife as he is quick to also mention.  The pair were together with the Rams and then reunited against at Pitt.

“He’s the same guy except he had abs,” Powell joked about what Narduzzi was like at Rhode Island.  “I know he was plugged in.  He stayed moving.  ‘Hey, let’s come in Saturday and paint the office’.  He was one thing after another.  I go to his house and he’s saying ‘look I cut a hole in my wall and put a closet in’.  He was always on the go.  He’s got a very active mind.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach

Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O’Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Rhode Island State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Rams rally late, beat California in overtime

SHEPHERDSTOWN — In a bristling game with momentum changes, swaying emotions and draining penalties, it was Shepherd University that scored the final 13 points to carry its unbeaten record to another week, when it edged California University of Pennsylvania, 26-23, in overtime. The 5,634 fans in bright sunshine at...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Panthers Running Backs
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 4 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Peters Township at Upper St. Clair. Penn-Trafford at Hempfield. West Allegheny at Aliquippa. Keystone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
foursquare.com

The 15 Best Places for Burgers in Pittsburgh

932 Freeport Rd (at Waterworks Mall), Pittsburgh, PA. Kelsey Nee: If you are looking for an appetizer, try the home made chips (they come with an awesome dip!) or the onion rings (they are GIANT!)..but make sure you save room for the burgers and a shake!. Earl Bayer: Great burgers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy