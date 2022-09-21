STANZ: Iowa State vs. Baylor, Campbell vs. Aranda and the budding rivalry between two similar programs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State and K-State will be played under the lights at Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa State’s week 6 matchup against Kansas State will be played at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU, the Big 12 announced Monday. The pair of programs each shared 3-1 starts to the season in 2022. Iowa State won the last meeting 33-17 in Manhattan and beat KSU 45-0 the last time the two teams played in Ames.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Big 12 conference schedule released
AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 announced the league schedule for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season on Monday morning. The Cyclones’ 18-game slate begins on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Texas Tech. The conference slate also features four games that have been picked up by ESPN for national TV broadcasts. In addition, ESPN also picked up the rights to a pair of the Cyclones’ non-conference contests.
cyclonefanatic.com
Defense takes lessons learned in loss to Baylor
Iowa State’s defense watched one of its best players get ejected during the first drive of its Big 12 opening loss to No. 17 Baylor. It was the first punch to the gut the team would face, and it may have only preluded more punches to come. “When I’m...
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Matt Campbell comments on Baylor, early calls
Sept. 24, 2022: Matt Campbell stands in the endzone with his team following the loss to Baylor at home. // Photo Courtesy of Jacqueline Cordova, CycloneFanatic. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Players talk home loss against Baylor
Sept. 24, 2022: Dimitri Stanley celebrates his first touchdown pass as a Cyclone // Photo Courtesy of Jacqueline Cordova, CycloneFanatic. Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock, Dimitri Stanley, Colby Reeder, and TJ Tampa talk home loss to Baylor. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Carson Hansen sets school record, Kooper Ebel goes off again
It’s week five of the high school football season and some trends are starting to emerge with the amount of Iowa State commits that are standing out in multiple games this season. Check out how each of them did this week in our commit tracker. Cyclone commit performance of...
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
RELATED PEOPLE
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
Corydon Times-Republican
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Iowa couple returns home to recover after hot air balloon crash
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Iowa couple is still recovering nearly two months after a hot air balloon crash. Rich and Irene Wheeldon were badly burned when the hot air balloon they were riding in hit a power line and caught fire. It happened during Indianola's National Balloon Classic. . After...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is...
KETV.com
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning.
KCCI.com
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
Procedure to re-test senior drivers explained after 97-year-old causes deadly crash
Is there such a thing as being too old to drive? The Iowa Department of Transportation tests drivers on ability, not age, but it has a plan in place if you believe a senior is too old to be behind the wheel.
ourquadcities.com
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Iowa chase
A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police...
Comments / 0