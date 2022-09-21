Brian Baldinger: 'I don't see them calling plays for Pitts'

On Wednesday Andy & Randy were joined by Audacy NFL Insider Brian Baldinger who talked about what he sees or more so what he doesn’t see from Kyle Pitts in this Atlanta Falcons offense through the first two weeks of the NFL season.

“I don’t see them (Falcons) calling plays for Pitts so that’s kind of a mystery. Because even if you throw like a smoke route like they did to Pitts and like they did to Drake, if the corner is 10 yards off it should be automatic,” Baldinger replied when asked what he sees with Pitts in the Falcons current offense.

“We don’t see any jump balls to him (Pitts)…just put it up there on top of the rim and let him go get it, we’re not seeing any of those. Any back shoulder throws on the sideline, we’re not really seeing anything to him right now,” Baldinger added.

“I don’t think it’s just the quarterback’s (Mariota’s) fault. I just don’t think they are calling his number. We saw that earlier last year when he wasn’t on the field in the redzone. This guy (Pitts) has got to be the feature,” Baldinger continued.

Through the first two games of his second NFL season Kyle Pitts has 4 catches on 10 targets for a total of 38 receiving yards.

The Falcons travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks this Sunday @ 4:25pm looking for their first win of the season.

