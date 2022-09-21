ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

11 all-time favorite TV sitcom dads

By Erin Rosas
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soySV_0i4iIZj900

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The formula for a TV sitcom dad includes goofy one-liners that make their kids cringe, actions filled with good intentions yet cause a major uproar, and surprisingly helpful advice when quirky nonsense is expected.

With the Fall TV lineup just announced, let’s take a look at some of the most prominent dads in TV sitcom history:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8NpT_0i4iIZj900
Courtesy: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Danny Tanner from “Full House”

Bob Saget will forever be remembered as the iconic TV dad Danny Tanner on the popular sitcom “Full House.” Saget’s character was the ultimate dad as he raised his three girls, after the death of his wife, in San Francisco along with his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and his childhood friend (Dave Coulier). Saget’s portrayal was relatable and heartfelt as he constantly gave helpful advice to his children as they grew up.

These actors created and starred in their own TV shows
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0GYr_0i4iIZj900
Courtesy: Fox Broadcasting/Hutton Archive/Getty Images

Al Bundy from “Married With Children”

Ed O’Neill was perfect as the grumpy and disdainful father Al Bundy in the 1987 sitcom “Married With Children.” His “can’t be bothered” attitude often ruled the episode as his kids’ bad behavior proved to be a difficult task to take on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIVZ8_0i4iIZj900
Courtesy: ABC Network

Phil Dunphy from “Modern Family”

Phil Dunphy from the show “Modern Family” was the definition of a “Dorky Dad,” with his overenthusiastic energy and naive nature. For 11 seasons, Dunphy was the embarrassing dad with sincere intentions who often let the point of a conversation go straight over his head, but he always created a safe space for his kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMG5A_0i4iIZj900
Courtesy: Lorimar Studios/Warner Bros. Studios

Carl Winslow from “Family Matters”

Reginald VelJohnson brought Chicago police officer Carl Winslow from the 1989 sitcom ” Family Matters” to life. He was stern with his kids and often got into disputes with his wife, however, his behavior made the character relatable as VelJohnson brought reality into the role. In addition, comedy ensued when he had to deal with his pesky neighbor Steve Urkel (Jaleel White).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlLlj_0i4iIZj900
Courtesy: 20th Television

Hank Hill from “King of the Hill”

The animated sitcom “King of the Hill” created multiple popular characters, but the dad Hank Hill was the main protagonist who had many quotable angry one-liners. Hill showcased his hard-working nature and his love for his dog Lady Bird. His conservative personality correlated to the fictional small town of Arlene, Texas where the family lived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yIvm_0i4iIZj900
Courtesy: 20th Television

Hal from “Malcolm in the Middle”

Before Bryan Cranston became the hardcore character in “Breaking Bad,” he played Hal the immature father to three sons on the TV sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.” Hal’s well-meaning intentions never went according to plan and his wife, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), let him know of his failed attempts. Hal found himself in many situational comedy moments that made him a unique sitcom dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9U0y_0i4iIZj900
Courtesy: ABC Press

Louis Huang from “Fresh Off the Boat”

Randall Park plays jokester dad Louis Huang in the sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat.” Huang has a relaxed demeanor which is apparent in his parenting style. His wife Jessica Huang (Constance Wu) stated in an episode “My husband is a good man. He believes in the good of people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8Mi9_0i4iIZj900
Courtesy: ABC Photo Archives

Ray Campbell from “Sister, Sister”

Ray Campbell was the 90s overprotective dad we didn’t know we needed. Portrayed by Tim Reid, Campbell made his feeling known to his adopted daughter Tamera, along with her twin sister Tia, throughout the show’s five-year run. His tough love approach yielded growth among the girls while allowing them to learn life’s many lessons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ki9FT_0i4iIZj900
Courtesy: Warner Bros. Television

George Lopez from “George Lopez”

George Lopez knew how to create a balanced dad who made deprecating jokes to everyone around him while teaching his kids valuable lessons. Lopez’s skills as a stand-up comic were clearly utilized in this character along with both English and Spanish catchphrases that left a mark in the sitcom world.

George Lopez Teams Up with Burrito Stop for New Taco Option
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43s2BJ_0i4iIZj900
Courtesy: CBS via Getty Images

Mike Brady from “The Brady Bunch”

A unique situation created the foundation for the character of Mike Brady (Robert Reed) who came together with his wife Carol (Florence Henderson) to raise six children. From 1969 to 1974, Mike was the dad that kids ran from school to their TV sets to witness. In one episode he was named “Father of the Year” by a local newspaper, establishing one reason why he made the list of favorite sitcom dads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WW7UD_0i4iIZj900
Courtesy: CBS via Getty Images

Maxwell Sheffield from “The Nanny”

Mr. Sheffield! The Nanny presented laughs and entertainment in the 90s with the character of Maxwell Sheffield showing major growth as a father. Once Mr. Sheffield meets and falls in love with his Nanny (Fran Drescher) his fun-loving and quirky side came out with his kids.

For the latest updates on local news, entertainment, and weather, check with MyHighPlains.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TVGuide.com

NBC Lineup: All the New Shows and Trailers Coming in Fall 2022

CBS is the most-watched broadcast network, but NBC may be the real MVP this fall TV season for saving Magnum P.I. after CBS canceled the fan-favorite detective drama this spring. NBC gave Magnum a new home and renewed the show for two more seasons. Magnum is not the only reboot...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Ray Campbell
Person
Reginald Veljohnson
Person
Tia
Person
George Lopez
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Constance Wu
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad

She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal

The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitcom#Walt Disney Television#Getty Images Danny Tanner#Abc
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Quantum Leap’ reboot series leaves critics split down the middle

The long-awaited reboot of Quantum Leap has arrived on NBC, but the reviews only further the mystery as they are firmly divided. It stars none of the original cast from the 1998 series, with former star John Bakula explaining how difficult a decision it was to turn down the series reboot. Instead, it has a new face in Raymond Lee, joined by Ghostbusters‘ Ernie Hudson, and Mason Alexander Park. Lee’s had bit-part roles in comedy series like Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Modern Family.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere

The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

"The Goldbergs" turned Jeff Garlin's exit into a poignant moment

Saying goodbye is never easy, but the Goldberg family is doing the best they can in the new season of "The Goldbergs." The show wasted no time addressing the exit of Jeff Garlin from the sitcom, mentioning in the opening moments of Wednesday's season premiere that patriarch Murray had passed away "just a few months ago" and went on to show the family still processing their grief.
CELEBRITIES
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy