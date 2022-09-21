ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Baby ‘unintentionally’ left in car at her dad’s work is found dead, Florida cops say

By Alison Cutler
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

An 8-month-old child died after she was “unintentionally” left in a car, authorities in Florida said.

The child was in the car with her father on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Jacksonville, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The father stopped at a residence and went inside to do some work and accidentally left his daughter in the backseat, the release said.

The father remembered the child was left in the backseat about an hour later, according to the release, and he rushed out to get her. When he opened the car, he found the baby unresponsive. He started CPR and called 911, according to the release.

The child was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No charges have been determined and the incident remains under investigation, according to the news release.

“Always check your vehicle when you exit it to ensure no one is inside,” the sheriff’s office said in response to the incident. “The temperature inside the car can quickly rise about 100 degrees.”

Tuesday’s high temperature in Jacksonville was 89 degrees.

At least 29 children have died inside hot cars this year, according to Kids and Car Safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the First Coast Crime Stoppers or Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Comments / 0

 

News4Jax.com

Men charged with murder in 2019 deadly shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men are facing charges of second-degree murder following the conclusion of a 2019 investigation, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said police were called to Flanders Street on Nov. 23, 2019 after a call about someone being shot. According...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Baby dies after she's left in overheated car for an hour

An 8-month-old baby girl is dead after she was left in a car for about an hour while her father was working and the temperature soared inside the sun-soaked vehicle, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The child becomes the fourth hot car-related fatality in Jacksonville since 1998, according to the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
californiaexaminer.net

Jacksonville Police: Infant Dies In Heated Car

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that a baby girl died Tuesday after being left in a car outside a Northside home. According to Sgt. Silcox of the Sheriff’s Office, police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the area of Newberry Road and Broward Road where an unresponsive youngster was found. According to Silcox, the child was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
douglasnow.com

Jacksonville, Fla., woman charged in attempted cargo trailer theft

Shareka Denson of Jacksonville, Florida, was recently arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a cargo trailer from a business in Douglas. According to an incident report, Denson is also suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident in August, which occurred on the same night she was pulled over for pulling a cargo trailer with no tag.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman found shot multiple times in Jacksonville motel parking lot dies of injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday night after she was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a motel, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Youngerman Circle just before 7:30 p.m. He said officers and crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found the woman on the ground of the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Two JSO police officers arrested for battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two police officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have been arrested for battery. According to a press conference held today and led by Undersheriff Nick Burgos, On Aug. 11 Officer Micah Magwood and Officer Olayemi Lipede were escorting an inmate in the jail and became involved in a physical confrontation during the escort.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

2-year-old girl dead, teen seriously injured after being hit by car on A1A in Ponte Vedra

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night. The two children were crossing State Road A1A while walking to their home when they were hit by a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

8-month-old girl dies after being left in car, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 8-month-girl has died after she was left in a car for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, the commanding officer for the homicide unit, said officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road, which is off Broward Road on the Northside, around 2:22 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Miami Herald

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

