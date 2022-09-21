Read full article on original website
Appeals court rules Villanueva's reinstatement of fired deputy was unlawful
The Court of Appeal of the State of California on Thursday ruled that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s reinstatement of a deputy fired by the previous sheriff was unlawful after years of legal process.
2urbangirls.com
DA’s office has a pattern of turning a blind eye to public corruption complaints
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office pattern of turning a blind eye to complaints submitted by the public is nothing new. Especially to residents who submit complaints that either linger in the abyss or are flat out rejected. The Metro whistleblower isn’t the first to have submitted documentation...
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court documents reveal she was tipped off before raid
LOS ANGELES - New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe. On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14.
LAUSD Ended Remote Work Despite ‘Serious Concerns’ About COVID In Its Headquarters. Now There’s An Outbreak
Last spring, internal alarms were sounded over air quality in its headquarters, Beaudry. Today, Los Angeles Unified says the ventilation systems are "up to all standards and codes."
foxla.com
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
Mother claims school ignored claims after son was beaten in alleged bullying attack in South LA
An L.A. mother claims school officials ignored her concern after her son was bullied and called racial slurs, and one incident that allegedly stemmed from bullying was caught on video.
LA County Lifts Mask Requirement for Mass Transit, Airports
With COVID-19 transmission falling, Los Angeles County Friday lifted its requirement that face masks be worn on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles, as well as at airports and other transportation hubs.
theavtimes.com
Former TV finance analyst charged with securities fraud
A Los Angeles County resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. James Arthur...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
Los Angeles DA Gascon handed another police prosecution defeat
For the second time in six weeks, Los Angeles prosecutors have failed to convince judges that sheriff’s deputies assaulted a gang member after he fled from a gunfight with law enforcement, court records show.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police seek public’s help in locating trespassing, theft suspect
Community Bulletin regarding suspect, Richie Scott. Hello, My Name is Detective Thompson with IPD. We are currently investigating incidents with Mr. Scott (Richie). Please contact me via email if you have any information and or if you are a victim of a crime from Mr. Scott. I can assure you...
Video shows passenger attacking American Airlines flight attendant
LOS ANGELES — A shocking video posted to social media shows a passenger attacking a flight attendant while the plane was in the air. Police arrested the man seen in the video after the flight, which took off from Mexico, landed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, KABC reported. In...
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
foxla.com
2 men accused of stealing 200 gallons of gas in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Two Santa Ana men accused of stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from gas stations in San Bernardino County haver been arrested, according to the sheriff's department. Daniel Ramossantoyo, 23, and Andres Berruete, 23, were arrested at a Shell gas station Wednesday morning after an...
kcrw.com
How will end of COVID-era housing safety nets affect renters and landlords?
The number of unhoused people in LA County rose again in 2022, by about 4%, according to the LA Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). And the City and County of LA are planning to phase out COVID-era eviction moratoriums, leading to concerns that more Angelenos will end up on the streets.
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
Fentanyl overdose deaths: LA teen creates kit to help save lives in case of drug overdose
"One pill...half a pill, a quarter of a pill can kill you." It's a growing problem - teens dying of fentanyl overdoses. That's why one local teen created an emergency kit to help save lives.
foxla.com
Drug bust: Detectives seize 60 pounds of meth, thousands of pills coming into US from Mexico
OXNARD, Calif. - Officials seized large quantities of narcotics during a large bust in Oxnard. Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say during a three-month investigation, they discovered that Jose Delgado, 39, was working with a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit prescription medications containing fentanyl to residents of Ventura County.
High school athletic trainer arrested for inappropriately touching students
Investigators have discovered more alleged victims of a high school athletic and physical trainer who is accused of inappropriately touching students, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Police were called to Birmingham Community Charter High School on Tuesday when a minor reported Richard Turner, 64, had inappropriately touched them, police said in a news release. […]
