theavtimes.com

Former TV finance analyst charged with securities fraud

A Los Angeles County resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. James Arthur...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches

An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Drug bust: Detectives seize 60 pounds of meth, thousands of pills coming into US from Mexico

OXNARD, Calif. - Officials seized large quantities of narcotics during a large bust in Oxnard. Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say during a three-month investigation, they discovered that Jose Delgado, 39, was working with a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit prescription medications containing fentanyl to residents of Ventura County.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

High school athletic trainer arrested for inappropriately touching students

Investigators have discovered more alleged victims of a high school athletic and physical trainer who is accused of inappropriately touching students, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Police were called to Birmingham Community Charter High School on Tuesday when a minor reported Richard Turner, 64, had inappropriately touched them, police said in a news release. […]
