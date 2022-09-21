ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Templeton High School Athlete of the Week

By News Staff
Landen Miller, #6

Eagle: Landen Miller

Sport: Boy’s Varsity Football

Year: Senior

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

